Moyes promises Chicharito he’ll play him this time around

By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
Don’t worry, Chicharito, I know I didn’t play you all that much when I was your manager at Manchester United, but this time, at West Ham, will be totally different. I promise.

The above fictitious quote is merely the exaggerated response of brand new West Ham United manager David Moyes when asked whether or not Javier Hernandez has a future at the club, considering each of their struggles at Man United during the 2013-14 season (Moyes was fired before the end of his first season; Hernandez scored just four Premier League goals).

Of course, Moyes quickly reverted to coach speak and insisted Hernandez will have to earn his opportunities on the training field and by bagging goals on the weekend. A quick look at Moyes’ options at striker, however, reveals the bright side: Hernandez’s place seems quite safe — quotes from the Guardian:

“He’s a top goalscorer, a brilliant finisher. It was difficult for him at United because I had Robin Van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck, Shinji Kagawa, so there was lots of competition. But he’ll be treated the same here — if he’s playing well and scoring, no problems. If he’s not, it will be the same as the rest.”

On the other hand, Hernandez suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty for Mexico this weekend and will likely be unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Watford (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), when Moyes makes his debut as Hammers boss.

Ventura calls on Italy to combat Sweden’s physicality with talent

Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 6:10 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura is hoping his players can combat Sweden’s physicality with their footballing talent when they meet again in the second leg of their World Cup playoff on Monday.

Italy was outraged at Sweden’s physical approach in the first leg, protesting for yellow cards at perceived excessive contact, and Ventura felt Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir was too lenient.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will play on Monday with a protective mask after his nose was broken during the match.

“I think the match could have been controlled in a more sportsmanlike manner,” Ventura said in a press conference on Sunday. “And that much is evident if someone tomorrow has to play with a mask on.

“But we’re Italy. If we qualify we have to do so by playing football. That doesn’t mean that Sweden doesn’t. I don’t know what kind of match it will be tomorrow, but I hope there will be better sporting behavior.”

Italy finished behind Spain in its qualifying group and is now in danger of missing its first World Cup since 1958 after losing the first leg of its playoff 1-0 in Sweden.

“I know the match is fundamental for us, but it’s the same scenario that there was when I joined the national team,” said Ventura, who replaced Antonio Conte after the 2016 European Championship. “We knew that Spain was in our group and we could end up in the playoffs. We can’t be surprised to have got to this point.

“I honestly don’t understand: people are surprised we’re here playing this playoff but that was the scenario from the beginning. Now we’re here, if we lose we’ll make certain decisions, if we win we’ll make others.”

Ventura insisted he was calm and he appeared relaxed at the pre-match press conference, laughing and joking with Italy captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The match has an added significance for Buffon, who is set to retire at the end of the season. Should Italy fail to qualify it could be the veteran goalkeeper’s last international match after 20 years between the posts for the Azzurri.

“It’s happened so many times in my career that I’ve been in front of important crossroads,” Buffon said. “It doesn’t change anything concerning my future, what would change is that a win, more than meaning I would continue in the national shirt, would mean so much for all of us and for the footballing movement.

“At the moment my situation is secondary, it doesn’t matter.”

Buffon, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, has experienced the build-up to many important matches in a long and glittering career with Italy and Juventus.

As well as the World Cup final, Buffon also reached the final of Euro 2012 with Italy, and he also lost three Champions League finals with Juventus.

“Certainly it’s a very tense moment, it’s inevitable looking at the place that’s at stake and looking at the sense of responsibility that each one of us must have,” Buffon said.

“We’re the same as before any important event. Us players are experiencing this calmly, but each of us is experiencing it in their own personal way. Personally, I’ve been tense since Friday, I have the right focus for this match.”

Croatia finish off Greece to qualify for 2018 World Cup

By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 4:49 PM EST
Following the first leg of UEFA’s four 2018 World Cup qualification playoffs, only one — Croatia’s 4-1 thrashing of Greece — provided 1) multiple goals scored; 2) at least one goal scored by each side; or 3) a lead/deficit of more than one goal at the midway point.

On Sunday, Zlatko Dalic’s Croatians made good on that three-goal advantage and booked their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, courtesy of a 0-0 second-leg draw in Piraeus.

After Luka Modric, Nikola Kalinic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric set them on their merry way in the first leg (the only blemish coming on a Sokratis Papastathopoulos goal), it was little more than a formality that Croatia would qualify for its second straight World Cup and fifth tournament in six tries (missed out in 2010).

Croatia joined Switzerland in having secured on Sunday their spot at next summer’s tournament in Russia. Four sides — Italy and Sweden, and Ireland and Denmark — will decide UEFA’s final two berths on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Former South American soccer officials face US bribery trial

Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 2:39 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. prosecutors say Brazilian businessman Jose Maria Marin was a soccer official on the take – and wasn’t always discreet about it.

“It’s about time to have it coming my way. True or not?” Marin said while negotiating a bribe in 2014, according to hours of recordings collected by investigators.

The alleged demand for cash in exchange for steering marketing rights for major soccer tournaments to a Brazilian company will be used against Marin as he and two other former South American soccer officials become the first defendants to go to trial in a sprawling corruption investigation that has roiled FIFA, the sport’s governing body, since it was announced in 2015.

More than 40 people have pleaded guilty to participating in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes tied to the award of broadcasting and hosting rights for the World Cup and other tournaments. The case has fueled allegations of corruption in the awarding of World Cup tournaments to Russia for 2018 and Qatar for 2022.

The U.S. trial will begin with opening statements Monday at a federal courthouse in New York City, where investigators say illegal banking transactions related to the scheme took place. At the defense table with Marin, former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, will be Manuel Burga, former president of Peru’s soccer federation and Juan ï¿½ngel Napout, ex-president of the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL and of Paraguay’s soccer federation.

The men have pleaded not guilty to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies and are free on multimillion-dollar bonds with various travel restrictions.

Defense lawyers declined requests for comment. But at pretrial hearings, they’ve characterized the government evidence as weak and misleading.

Marin secured his bail bond with an apartment he owns in Trump Tower, once also home to Chuck Blazer , the disgraced American soccer executive whose admissions of corruption helped set off the global scandal. Blazer, 72, pleaded to racketeering, conspiracy and other counts, including admitting receiving payments in a $10 million bribe to support South Africa’s successful bid to host the 2010 World Cup, before he died this year.

The investigation has drawn intense media coverage in South America – so intense that U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen has taken the unusual step of withholding the identity of the jurors from the public to protect them from harassment. In U.S. courts, that is a security measure more common to organized crime or terrorism cases, not financial frauds.

Documents filed by the government in advance of the trial suggest Alejandro Burzaco, an Argentinian-Italian marketing executive who has pleaded guilty in exchange for a possible sentence reduction, could emerge as a key witness.

Prosecutors say Napout, 59, and Burga, 60, were among a bloc of powerful soccer officers for CONMEBOL known as the “gang of six” when Burzaco was paying the group annual six-figure bribes in exchange for getting the organization to grant broadcasting rights for the Copa Libertadores to Burzaco’s firm.

Separately, prosecutors said in court filings, unnamed co-conspirators were shelling out about $1 million a year in bribes to Marin from the firm vying for sponsorship of the Copa do Brasil tournament from 2013 to 2022.

Prosecutors said that in 2014, Marin, who is now 85, traveled to Miami for a meeting where he told an unnamed co-conspirator it was time to pay up.

“Of course, of course, of course. That money had to be given to you,” the co-conspirator assured Marin, according to court papers quoting the recordings.

“That’s it. That’s right,” Marin said.

Prosecutors are expected to call witnesses that include an owner and employee of a sports marketing company to detail how documents were shredded and a computer server scrubbed as part of a cover-up after the charges in the case were announced.

There also will be testimony about how Napout ordered electronic devices removed from his CONMEBOL office on the morning of his 2015 arrest in Zurich, Switzerland, prosecutors said in a court filing.

At another 2014 meeting involving Burzaco, the cooperating marketing executive, and other people where the bribery scheme was discussed, Burzaco made it clear he knew they were breaking the law and expressed his misgivings, the papers say of yet another recording.

“All can get hurt because of this subject,” he said. “All of us go to prison.”

Switzerland reaches World Cup following draw with No. Ireland

By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 1:58 PM EST
The pitch was far from perfect on Sunday, but that didn’t for Switzerland.

The Swiss became the 27th team to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia after settling for a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland at St Jakob-Park.

Chances were at a minimum throughout the match, but the visitors nearly forced the game into extra time when Jonny Evans‘ close-range effort forced a goal-line clearance out of the Swiss back line.

The hosts came out strong in the second half, with Ricardo Rodriguez testing No. Ireland keeper Michael McGovern immediately after the halftime break.

Xherdan Shaqiri was a menace down the wing throughout the first half for the Swiss, testing McGovern on several occasions as well.

The Northern Irish nearly broke the deadlock just two minutes into the match when Chris Brunt unleashed a powerful effort from distance.

Three more European spots will be up for grabs in the coming days as the WCQ cycle rounds out.