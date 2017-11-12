More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Serie B coach delivers epic rant with Italy on verge of missing World Cup

By Matt ReedNov 12, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
2 Comments

World Cup qualifying has presented soccer with one of the most unprecedented cycles in recently memory.

[ MORE: Olivier Giroud returns to Arsenal after suffering injury with France ]

With the U.S. Men’s National Team, Chile, Holland and other recognizable soccer nations already eliminated from reaching next summer’s World Cup, another giant is on the verge of missing the competition.

After falling to Sweden, 1-0, in their first leg meeting on Friday, Italy is hanging on for dear life as it awaits the return leg when the two European nations meet again Tuesday.

This is where Sandro Pochesci stepped in. Pochesci, a manager for Serie B side Ternana, delivered an epic rant following Italy’s defeat to Sweden.

“Italy used to be a team that beat other teams up (physically),” Pochesci said. “Now we’re the ones that get beat up and cry about it. When you bring all these foreigners to Italy, that’s what happens.

“We don’t play rough anymore. We go to Sweden and they’re the ones that beat us up. We’ve all become so entitled. Italian football is finished.

“We’re all spoiled. We’re going to get kicked out of the World Cup, and it’s because we’re scared. We go to Sweden and we’re scared to play. You can’t play being scared.

“If I see my team play scared, I’d just resign right away and we’ll put out a coach who has more courage than I do.

“It means that I’m teaching my team be scared. Honest, who did we lose to? We’re getting kicked out of the World Cup and all of us are losing.

“You journalists lose. Everyone who works in football loses. Italy loses. We need to wake up.”

Italy, four-time World Cup winners, haven’t missed out on qualification for the world’s greatest competition since 1958. Ironically enough, that tournament was held in Sweden.

Suspect in Dortmund bus bombing to go on trial next month

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 10:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) A man charged in the bombing of a German soccer team’s bus seven months ago will go on trial Dec. 21.

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left for a Champions League game on April 11.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that the Dortmund state court has scheduled 17 sessions for the trial through March.

The 28-year-old suspect faces 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion.

Investigators allege he took out a loan to bet Borussia Dortmund’s shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.

He has been identified as Sergej W. in line with German privacy laws.

Frustrated by Martinez’s tactics, De Bruyne calls out Belgium boss

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 9:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Based on his two-plus seasons of performances for club and country, Kevin De Bruyne has earned the right to publicly voice his and his teammates’ frustrations — the unofficial players’ spokesman, if you will.

[ MORE: Switzerland qualify for World Cup | Croatia join them ]

Thus, it would clearly behoove Belgium manager Roberto Martinez to have De Bruyne, Manchester City’s transcendent playmaker, firmly on his side a mere seven months before the 2018 World Cup. With that in mind, let’s check in on one of the trendier picks to triumph next summer, following Friday’s 3-3 friendly draw with Mexicoquotes from Goal.com:

“Mexico were just tactically better. Their system made our five defenders sit deep and we were swimming in midfield — it was five against seven.

“Look, we still put too much on our talents. As long as we don’t have a good tactical system, we will have difficulties against countries like Mexico. It’s a pity that we have not yet found a solution.

“Of course we play with a system that is in principle very defensive, but it is filled with many attacking players who want the ball.

“Then you have a bit of a problem, like against Mexico. It was a match in which we had very little possession and everyone in a system that doesn’t really fit. We now know that something must be changed against such teams.

“But, eventually. Martinez decides. I think the trainer has to find a solution so that we can avoid such situations as against Mexico in the future.”

Well, that’s not exactly ideal, but on the bright side, Martinez has proven tactically flexible extremely stubborn and rigid while manager of Everton and Wigan. There’s probably very little to validate De Bruyne’s gripes.

Fortunately for De Bruyne, Martinez and Co., the Red Devils breezed through their qualification group as one of Europe’s four unbeaten sides (alongside Germany, Spain and England), thus the current international break — along with those closer to the World Cup in March and May/June — are meant to be used for experimentation and fine-turning.

[ MORE: Southgate plans to put England through mock shootout before WC ]

Of course, said experimentation and fine-tuning must result in a handful of affirmative answers, otherwise you’ve really only managed to halt momentum and unbalance a side, which will inevitably prompt your star player to question your leadership in a public forum.

You stay you, Roberto.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates birth of baby girl

Photo credit: Cristiano Ronaldo / @Cristiano
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he is the father of a baby girl.

Ronaldo posted a photo Sunday on Twitter of him with the baby’s mother, Georgina Rodriguez, and his oldest son in a hospital in Madrid.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward accompanied the image with the message written in Portuguese: “Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are fine! We are all very happy!”

The baby is Ronaldo’s fourth child. He had two children earlier this year, reportedly through a surrogate mother.

Ronaldo made his relationship with Rodriguez public last year.

England’s Southgate planning penalty shootout pre-World Cup

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 7:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

England and elimination by penalty kick shootout are two things which go together like spaghetti and meatballs.

[ MORE: Switzerland qualify for World Cup | Croatia join them ]

Most everyone will already be well aware of the Three Lions’ aversion to penalty kick shootouts, but for the uninitiated among us, here are the numbers: of the 14 major international tournaments (World Cups and European Championships) since (and including) the 1990 World Cup, England have qualified for 12 of them (six of each); six of the 12 tournaments resulted in elimination via shootout; and only one of the 12 — EURO 1996 — saw England win an elimination game via kicks from the spot.

Again, that’s one win and six defeats.

[ MORE: Moyes promises he’ll play Chicharito this time around ]

Gareth Southgate, England’s current manager, is well aware of that history, both as a player — he was a member of the England team at the 1998 World Cup, and again at EURO 1996, when it was Southgate who missed the decisive sixth penalty in the semifinals against Germany — and the boss of a side which might just face the same daunting task at next summer’s 2018 World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, the 47-year-old has already put plenty of thought into preparing for a shootout. In fact, there’s a decent chance that one of England’s pre-World Cup friendlies will feature a mock shootout. There’s a 50-50 chance it’ll come in handy, after all — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s something that we are considering — how we prepare best for penalty shootouts. Whether that’s something on the training ground, whether that’s in sessions we do away from the training ground, or something we do in some sort of match scenario. We’ve not finalized that yet but clearly that [match situation] is an option.”