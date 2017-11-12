Spain midfielder Isco could miss Madrid Derby

Real Madrid already trails La Liga leaders Barcelona by a sizable margin, and ahead of a massive clash for Los Blancos the club could be missing one of its biggest stars.
After looking impressive during Saturday’s 5-0 win over Costa Rica, Real midfielder Isco picked up a knock against the Ticos, making his status for next weekend’s clash against Atletico Madrid questionable at best.
Isco exited the match around the hour mark after suffering a heavy collision with Ticos defender Kendall Waston, and was replaced by Madrid teammate Marco Asensio.
The 25-year-old has returned to the Spanish capital and won’t travel with his Spain national side to Russia for an upcoming friendly against the World Cup hosts.
With Gareth Bale already injured, and likely out until December, Real would be at a tremendous disadvantage against Atleti without Isco.
Real and Atletico currently sit on 23 points in Spain’s top flight, eight points back of league leaders Barcelona.Follow @MattReedFutbol