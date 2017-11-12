More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Ventura calls on Italy to combat Sweden’s physicality with talent

Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 6:10 PM EST
1 Comment

MILAN (AP) Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura is hoping his players can combat Sweden’s physicality with their footballing talent when they meet again in the second leg of their World Cup playoff on Monday.

[ MORE: Switzerland qualify for World Cup | Croatia join them ]

Italy was outraged at Sweden’s physical approach in the first leg, protesting for yellow cards at perceived excessive contact, and Ventura felt Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir was too lenient.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will play on Monday with a protective mask after his nose was broken during the match.

“I think the match could have been controlled in a more sportsmanlike manner,” Ventura said in a press conference on Sunday. “And that much is evident if someone tomorrow has to play with a mask on.

“But we’re Italy. If we qualify we have to do so by playing football. That doesn’t mean that Sweden doesn’t. I don’t know what kind of match it will be tomorrow, but I hope there will be better sporting behavior.”

[ MORE: Italy facing key changes ahead of decisive 2nd leg vs. Sweden ]

Italy finished behind Spain in its qualifying group and is now in danger of missing its first World Cup since 1958 after losing the first leg of its playoff 1-0 in Sweden.

“I know the match is fundamental for us, but it’s the same scenario that there was when I joined the national team,” said Ventura, who replaced Antonio Conte after the 2016 European Championship. “We knew that Spain was in our group and we could end up in the playoffs. We can’t be surprised to have got to this point.

“I honestly don’t understand: people are surprised we’re here playing this playoff but that was the scenario from the beginning. Now we’re here, if we lose we’ll make certain decisions, if we win we’ll make others.”

Ventura insisted he was calm and he appeared relaxed at the pre-match press conference, laughing and joking with Italy captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The match has an added significance for Buffon, who is set to retire at the end of the season. Should Italy fail to qualify it could be the veteran goalkeeper’s last international match after 20 years between the posts for the Azzurri.

[ MORE: Serie B coach’s epic rant meant to motivate Italy ]

“It’s happened so many times in my career that I’ve been in front of important crossroads,” Buffon said. “It doesn’t change anything concerning my future, what would change is that a win, more than meaning I would continue in the national shirt, would mean so much for all of us and for the footballing movement.

“At the moment my situation is secondary, it doesn’t matter.”

Buffon, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, has experienced the build-up to many important matches in a long and glittering career with Italy and Juventus.

As well as the World Cup final, Buffon also reached the final of Euro 2012 with Italy, and he also lost three Champions League finals with Juventus.

“Certainly it’s a very tense moment, it’s inevitable looking at the place that’s at stake and looking at the sense of responsibility that each one of us must have,” Buffon said.

“We’re the same as before any important event. Us players are experiencing this calmly, but each of us is experiencing it in their own personal way. Personally, I’ve been tense since Friday, I have the right focus for this match.”

Suspect in Dortmund bus bombing to go on trial next month

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 10:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) A man charged in the bombing of a German soccer team’s bus seven months ago will go on trial Dec. 21.

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left for a Champions League game on April 11.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that the Dortmund state court has scheduled 17 sessions for the trial through March.

The 28-year-old suspect faces 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion.

Investigators allege he took out a loan to bet Borussia Dortmund’s shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.

He has been identified as Sergej W. in line with German privacy laws.

Frustrated by Martinez’s tactics, De Bruyne calls out Belgium boss

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 9:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Based on his two-plus seasons of performances for club and country, Kevin De Bruyne has earned the right to publicly voice his and his teammates’ frustrations — the unofficial players’ spokesman, if you will.

[ MORE: Switzerland qualify for World Cup | Croatia join them ]

Thus, it would clearly behoove Belgium manager Roberto Martinez to have De Bruyne, Manchester City’s transcendent playmaker, firmly on his side a mere seven months before the 2018 World Cup. With that in mind, let’s check in on one of the trendier picks to triumph next summer, following Friday’s 3-3 friendly draw with Mexicoquotes from Goal.com:

“Mexico were just tactically better. Their system made our five defenders sit deep and we were swimming in midfield — it was five against seven.

“Look, we still put too much on our talents. As long as we don’t have a good tactical system, we will have difficulties against countries like Mexico. It’s a pity that we have not yet found a solution.

“Of course we play with a system that is in principle very defensive, but it is filled with many attacking players who want the ball.

“Then you have a bit of a problem, like against Mexico. It was a match in which we had very little possession and everyone in a system that doesn’t really fit. We now know that something must be changed against such teams.

“But, eventually. Martinez decides. I think the trainer has to find a solution so that we can avoid such situations as against Mexico in the future.”

Well, that’s not exactly ideal, but on the bright side, Martinez has proven tactically flexible extremely stubborn and rigid while manager of Everton and Wigan. There’s probably very little to validate De Bruyne’s gripes.

Fortunately for De Bruyne, Martinez and Co., the Red Devils breezed through their qualification group as one of Europe’s four unbeaten sides (alongside Germany, Spain and England), thus the current international break — along with those closer to the World Cup in March and May/June — are meant to be used for experimentation and fine-turning.

[ MORE: Southgate plans to put England through mock shootout before WC ]

Of course, said experimentation and fine-tuning must result in a handful of affirmative answers, otherwise you’ve really only managed to halt momentum and unbalance a side, which will inevitably prompt your star player to question your leadership in a public forum.

You stay you, Roberto.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates birth of baby girl

Photo credit: Cristiano Ronaldo / @Cristiano
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he is the father of a baby girl.

Ronaldo posted a photo Sunday on Twitter of him with the baby’s mother, Georgina Rodriguez, and his oldest son in a hospital in Madrid.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward accompanied the image with the message written in Portuguese: “Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are fine! We are all very happy!”

The baby is Ronaldo’s fourth child. He had two children earlier this year, reportedly through a surrogate mother.

Ronaldo made his relationship with Rodriguez public last year.

England’s Southgate planning penalty shootout pre-World Cup

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 12, 2017, 7:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

England and elimination by penalty kick shootout are two things which go together like spaghetti and meatballs.

[ MORE: Switzerland qualify for World Cup | Croatia join them ]

Most everyone will already be well aware of the Three Lions’ aversion to penalty kick shootouts, but for the uninitiated among us, here are the numbers: of the 14 major international tournaments (World Cups and European Championships) since (and including) the 1990 World Cup, England have qualified for 12 of them (six of each); six of the 12 tournaments resulted in elimination via shootout; and only one of the 12 — EURO 1996 — saw England win an elimination game via kicks from the spot.

Again, that’s one win and six defeats.

[ MORE: Moyes promises he’ll play Chicharito this time around ]

Gareth Southgate, England’s current manager, is well aware of that history, both as a player — he was a member of the England team at the 1998 World Cup, and again at EURO 1996, when it was Southgate who missed the decisive sixth penalty in the semifinals against Germany — and the boss of a side which might just face the same daunting task at next summer’s 2018 World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, the 47-year-old has already put plenty of thought into preparing for a shootout. In fact, there’s a decent chance that one of England’s pre-World Cup friendlies will feature a mock shootout. There’s a 50-50 chance it’ll come in handy, after all — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s something that we are considering — how we prepare best for penalty shootouts. Whether that’s something on the training ground, whether that’s in sessions we do away from the training ground, or something we do in some sort of match scenario. We’ve not finalized that yet but clearly that [match situation] is an option.”