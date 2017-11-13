Brewery has interest in buying Crew, unveils #SaveTheCrew beer

Scottish-born brewery BrewDog operates American efforts in Columbus, Ohio, and has no interest in seeing its beloved soccer club leave town.

So the brewery is rolling out a new beer, Crew Brew, with all proceeds going to efforts aimed at saving the Crew, while also admitting a willingness to buy into the club if it means stopping Anthony Precourt from moving to Austin.

Deft marketing move? Of course — and BrewDog is quite good at marketing — but there’s more than a whiff of authenticity in the brewery’s desires.

From the BrewDog release:

At BrewDog, we are world leading pioneers and experts in crowd-funding and community ownership. Indeed our own business is part owned by a community of over 60,000 craft beer lovers and we have raised over $60m through crowdfunding over the last few years. We would love to facilitate and be involved in a potential purchase of the Columbus Crew from it’s current ownership structure and then immediately look to sell at least half of it back to the fans through crowdfunding.

Craft beer is good, if you’re into drinking beer, and we walk in lockstep with the goal of keeping the Crew in Columbus.

Again, this is great marketing considering Columbus is in a combination derby/Conference Final and it’ll sell a ton of golden ale, but it can help further the clarion call to bring businesses together to invest in keeping the Crew in Columbus.

