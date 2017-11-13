More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brewery has interest in buying Crew, unveils #SaveTheCrew beer

By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 11:09 AM EST
1 Comment

Scottish-born brewery BrewDog operates American efforts in Columbus, Ohio, and has no interest in seeing its beloved soccer club leave town.

So the brewery is rolling out a new beer, Crew Brew, with all proceeds going to efforts aimed at saving the Crew, while also admitting a willingness to buy into the club if it means stopping Anthony Precourt from moving to Austin.

[ MORE: All #SaveTheCrew news ]

Deft marketing move? Of course — and BrewDog is quite good at marketing — but there’s more than a whiff of authenticity in the brewery’s desires.

From the BrewDog release:

At BrewDog, we are world leading pioneers and experts in crowd-funding and community ownership. Indeed our own business is part owned by a community of over 60,000 craft beer lovers and we have raised over $60m through crowdfunding over the last few years. We would love to facilitate and be involved in a potential purchase of the Columbus Crew from it’s current ownership structure and then immediately look to sell at least half of it back to the fans through crowdfunding.

Craft beer is good, if you’re into drinking beer, and we walk in lockstep with the goal of keeping the Crew in Columbus.

Again, this is great marketing considering Columbus is in a combination derby/Conference Final and it’ll sell a ton of golden ale, but it can help further the clarion call to bring businesses together to invest in keeping the Crew in Columbus.

Pro Soccer Talk’s second-chance World Cup tournament

Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
2 Comments

In the wake of Italy’s failure to reach World Cup 2018, Pro Soccer Talk thought it would be fun to come up with an “NIT”-like tournament that FIFA could potentially present next summer for those that missed out on the world’s most prominent football competition.

[ MORE: Italy misses the World Cup for first time since 1958 ]

For those that aren’t familiar, the NIT is the “other” college basketball tournament held each March for college teams that failed to be selected for the NCAA tournament.

To make USMNT supporters and fans of Chile, Italy, Ghana, Holland and others feel better, PST created a mock 18-team competition for next summer.

Here’s a look at the teams that could potentially be included in the tournament and how the bracket would stack up.

UEFA — Italy, Scotland, Wales, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Greece

CONMEBOL — Chile, Paraguay, Ecuador

CONCACAF — USMNT

AFC — Syria, Uzbekistan

CAF — Ghana, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Uganda

Play-in games — Honduras-Australia loser & Peru-New Zealand loser

For hypothetic purposes, we’ll say that Honduras and Peru advance to the World Cup, leaving Australia and New Zealand eligible for the second-chance tournament.

From there, the teams are seeded 1-18 based on the latest FIFA rankings, with the top seeds (Chile and Wales) awaiting the winner two play-in matches.

What do you think of the concept of this sort of competition? Where would it be hosted? Which nations should be included?

Is a Premier League return in the works for Fernando Torres?

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 6:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Fernando Torres is struggling to find time with Atletico Madrid as of late, and the former World Cup winner could turn towards the Premier League to make a final push in his career.

[ MORE: NYCFC seeking Yaya Toure move in 2018 ]

The Mirror is reporting that the Atletico Madrid forward has made it known to his representatives that he would be interested in moving back to England this winter on a loan deal, after starting just two matches this season.

Newcastle and Southampton are seen as two destinations for Torres, who turned 33 back in March.

Torres is under contract until the summer of 2019, but he is hoping that Atleti will let him get the opportunity to go out on loan for the remainder of the season.

It’s been reported that Torres wants to see out the rest of his contract with Atleti before retiring upon its expiration in 18 months.

With Diego Costa set to enter the Madrid fold in January, Torres will conceivably fall further in the club’s pecking order, making it even more challenging to see the pitch.

The ex-Spanish international previously spent time in England with top PL sides Chelsea and Liverpool before making his return to La Liga.

Buffon announces Azzurri retirement, Ventura steps down as Italy coach

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 6:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Just minutes after Italy’s shocking World Cup qualifying elimination, manager Gian Piero Ventura revealed that he won’t return with the Azzurri.

[ MORE: USMNT to face Bosnia in first friendly of 2018 ]

(Although he would’ve surely be run out of the nation had he not resigned.)

While the head coach’s questionable decisions in tactics and player personnel will surely be questioned for some time between now and 2022, one of Italy’s all-time greats announced that he too would be calling a quits.

Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has announced his retirement from the national team after the 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden.

“I’m not sorry for myself but all of Italian football,” Buffon said following Monday’s loss. “We failed at something which also means something on a social level. There’s regret at finishing like that, not because time passes.

“Those who’ve played know how hard these matches are. We weren’t able to express ourselves at our best. We lacked the composure to score. Play-offs are decided by episodes and they went against us but you can understand that when you’re at fault.”

In typical Buffon form, the classy Juventus shot-stopper relayed these words to the media when asked about who is to blame for Italy’s shortcomings.

“Blame is shared equally between everyone,” Buffon said. “There can’t be scapegoats. Win together, lose together.”

In his international career, Buffon appeared in 175 matches for the Azzurri over a 21-year span.

The veteran was a key figure for the Italians when they hoisted the World Cup in 2006 and his accolades are endless as he was often considered one of, if not, the best goalkeepers throughout his playing career.

Additionally, Daniele De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli have also announced their retirements from the Italian national side. Including Buffon, the three players were the last remaining pieces from the Azzurri team that won the 2006 World Cup.

Update: Giorgio Chiellini has also announced his international retirement.

Italy misses World Cup for first time in 60 years as Sweden advances

Twitter/@English_AS
By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 4:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Another footballing giant has missed out on next summer’s World Cup, and this time it is four-time world champions Italy.

[ MORE: USMNT looks to forge ahead with match against Portugal ]

The Azzurri drew Sweden, 0-0, on Monday in their UEFA World Cup qualifying second leg at the San Siro, but the result was good enough for the Swedes to reach Russia in 2018 after coming away with a 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Gian Piero Ventura’s Italy became the first Azzurri side since 1958 to miss out of qualification into the world’s most prominent competition. That tournament was ironically held in Sweden, where the hosts finished runners’ up to Brazil.

Meanwhile, for Sweden, the Euro nation reaches the World Cup for the first time since 2006, after previously missing out on two successive editions of the competition (2010 & 2014).

The visitors sat back for much of the match and absorbed Italy’s pressure, but the Azzurri often made the task easy for Sweden with their lack of build up.

The Italians were desperate to get a first goal before halftime, when Ciro Immobile found himself in on goal, but his shot took a slight deflection from Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen and was ultimately cleared before the ball could trickle over the goal line by Andreas Granqvist.

Jorginho’s inclusion in the starting XI for the suspended Marco Verratti was a big talking point heading into the match, and the Napoli midfielder nearly made a major impact in the 27th minute.

The 25-year-old played a brilliant flicked ball over the top of Sweden back line towards Ciro Immobile, but the final shot by Antonio Candreva wasn’t on target.

Sweden didn’t have the ideal start to the second leg, with the Blue-Yellow forced to make a substitution inside the opening 20 minutes for the injured Jakob Johansson.

Marco Parolo had a legitimate shout for a penalty kick after just eight minutes when the Italian attacker was contacted in the Swedish penalty area.

The visitors had their own claim for a penalty in the 12th minute after the ball appeared to pop up and catch the arm of Candreva, however, the referee opted to play on once again.

[ MORE: Switzerland clinches World Cup berth ]

Italy joins Chile, Holland, the U.S. Men’s National Team, Ghana and the Ivory Coast as some of the most recognizable countries to miss out on next year’s World Cup.