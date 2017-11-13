Is a Premier League return in the works for Fernando Torres?

Fernando Torres is struggling to find time with Atletico Madrid as of late, and the former World Cup winner could turn towards the Premier League to make a final push in his career.
The Mirror is reporting that the Atletico Madrid forward has made it known to his representatives that he would be interested in moving back to England this winter on a loan deal, after starting just two matches this season.
Newcastle and Southampton are seen as two destinations for Torres, who turned 33 back in March.
Torres is under contract until the summer of 2019, but he is hoping that Atleti will let him get the opportunity to go out on loan for the remainder of the season.
It’s been reported that Torres wants to see out the rest of his contract with Atleti before retiring upon its expiration in 18 months.
With Diego Costa set to enter the Madrid fold in January, Torres will conceivably fall further in the club’s pecking order, making it even more challenging to see the pitch.
The ex-Spanish international previously spent time in England with top PL sides Chelsea and Liverpool before making his return to La Liga.
Only two spots remain in Russia after Denmark overcame an early scare to belt the Republic of Ireland in the second leg of their UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff in Dublin on Tuesday.
Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored thrice in the Danes’ 5-1 win over Martin O’Neill’s Irish, who led on Shane Duffy‘s opener.
Andreas Christensen made it 1-1 and Eriksen’s first had Denmark up at the break. Ireland’s hopes went down the drain when Eriksen bagged two more in the second half, and “Lord” Nicklas Bendtner converted a 90th minute penalty to bag the berth.
The only remaining spots will be settled in the next 24 hours, as Honduras-Australia and Peru-New Zealand take qualifying to the wire.
Sergio Aguero’s goal against Nigeria was an afterthought following a trip to the hospital.
Aguero scored to make it 2-0 in Russia against the Super Eagles, but fainted in the dressing room at halftime according to the BBC.
After the match Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli said Aguero had “got dizzy and had to leave.”
Don’t fear too much, Man City fans, your hero is already back with the team (according to the team).
Nigeria scored four times in the second half to win 4-2.
Well, the “new era” of the U.S. national team began brightly enough, courtesy of 19-year-old debutant Weston McKennie, who opened Tuesday’s friendly against Portugal, the Yanks’ first opponents since failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with his first international goal.
The Schalke youngster looked mature beyond his years as he surged forward, skipped past one defender and calmly slotted the ball past Portuguese goalkeeper Beto in the 21st minute.
Everything was going according to plan for interim head coach Dave Sarachan, until 22-year-old Ethan Horvath, the first goalkeeper afforded an opportunity to succeed Tim Howard as the USMNT no. 1, committed a howler of truly epic proportions 10 minutes later. His mental makeup will certainly come into the light of day after this one.
At halftime, it’s 1-1 in Leiria, Portugal.
Former USMNT coach Bruce Arena is part of the broadcast team for Tuesday’s national team match in Portugal.
The (almost) three cycle USMNT boss had plenty to say regarding the team turning the page, and also talked about the side’s failure to qualify for Russia.
The juiciest and most head-scratching quote came when it came to who in Tuesday’s young lineup would’ve been a part of his crew for Russia.
Arena didn’t have access to John Brooks for the final two qualifiers, and sat Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron. Instead he chose Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler at center back, not even calling in Matt Miazga.
FYI, according to Arena (yes, I’m still bitter): Miazga wasn’t good enough to get that call for the qualifiers, but likely would’ve started for Arena in Russia.
“We had some injuries during the year in particular the center back position. John Brooks wasn’t available for a long time and today we see John Brooks partnering up with Matt Miazga. If I were a betting man, I would’ve bet that those two would be our center backs for the World Cup.”
Sweet. Sweet, sweet, sweet.
As time goes by, it seems more and more like Arena thought the “Don’t do what Klinsmann did because he’s dumb” game plan was all he needed to make it to Russia. He followed his preconceptions and is now still trying to find a rationale for his side’s big failure.