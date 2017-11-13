Is a Premier League return in the works for Fernando Torres?

Fernando Torres is struggling to find time with Atletico Madrid as of late, and the former World Cup winner could turn towards the Premier League to make a final push in his career.

The Mirror is reporting that the Atletico Madrid forward has made it known to his representatives that he would be interested in moving back to England this winter on a loan deal, after starting just two matches this season.

Newcastle and Southampton are seen as two destinations for Torres, who turned 33 back in March.

Torres is under contract until the summer of 2019, but he is hoping that Atleti will let him get the opportunity to go out on loan for the remainder of the season.

It’s been reported that Torres wants to see out the rest of his contract with Atleti before retiring upon its expiration in 18 months.

With Diego Costa set to enter the Madrid fold in January, Torres will conceivably fall further in the club’s pecking order, making it even more challenging to see the pitch.

The ex-Spanish international previously spent time in England with top PL sides Chelsea and Liverpool before making his return to La Liga.