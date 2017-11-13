More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Liverpool’s Clyne faces three more months out after back surgery

By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
Liverpool’s defensive woes continue to be a concern for Jurgen Klopp, and one of the main reasons why the back line hasn’t performed up to par is the absence of one of the club’s biggest influences.

Nathaniel Clyne hasn’t featured this season for the Reds, after picking up an injury during preseason. Now, the 26-year-old defender looks like he’ll miss more time after undergoing back surgery.

The Independent is reporting that Clyne will be sidelined for at least three more months, following the operation on Monday.

If the timetable as reported is on par, Clyne could potentially miss the rest of the UEFA Champions League group stage, as well as vital domestic matches against Chelsea, Arsenal, league leaders Manchester City and Tottenham.

Clyne’s status with England is also affected by this latest setback, with the World Cup just seven months away.

Buffon announces Azzurri retirement, Ventura steps down as Italy coach

By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 6:01 PM EST
Just minutes after Italy’s shocking World Cup qualifying elimination, manager Gian Piero Ventura revealed that he won’t return with the Azzurri.

(Although he would’ve surely be run out of the nation had he not resigned.)

While the head coach’s questionable decisions in tactics and player personnel will surely be questioned for some time between now and 2022, one of Italy’s all-time greats announced that he too would be calling a quits.

Azzurri goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has announced his retirement from the national team after the 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden.

“I’m not sorry for myself but all of Italian football,” Buffon said following Monday’s loss. “We failed at something which also means something on a social level. There’s regret at finishing like that, not because time passes.

“Those who’ve played know how hard these matches are. We weren’t able to express ourselves at our best. We lacked the composure to score. Play-offs are decided by episodes and they went against us but you can understand that when you’re at fault.”

In typical Buffon form, the classy Juventus shot-stopper relayed these words to the media when asked about who is to blame for Italy’s shortcomings.

“Blame is shared equally between everyone,” Buffon said. “There can’t be scapegoats. Win together, lose together.”

In his international career, Buffon appeared in 175 matches for the Azzurri over a 21-year span.

The veteran was a key figure for the Italians when they hoisted the World Cup in 2006 and his accolades are endless as he was often considered one of, if not, the best goalkeepers throughout his playing career.

Additionally, Daniele De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli have also announced their retirements from the Italian national side. Including Buffon, the three players were the last remaining pieces from the Azzurri team that won the 2006 World Cup.

Italy misses World Cup for first time in 60 years as Sweden advances

By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 4:41 PM EST
Another footballing giant has missed out on next summer’s World Cup, and this time it is four-time world champions Italy.

The Azzurri drew Sweden, 0-0, on Monday in their UEFA World Cup qualifying second leg at the San Siro, but the result was good enough for the Swedes to reach Russia in 2018 after coming away with a 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Gian Piero Ventura’s Italy became the first Azzurri side since 1958 to miss out of qualification into the world’s most prominent competition. That tournament was ironically held in Sweden, where the hosts finished runners’ up to Brazil.

Meanwhile, for Sweden, the Euro nation reaches the World Cup for the first time since 2006, after previously missing out on two successive editions of the competition (2010 & 2014).

The visitors sat back for much of the match and absorbed Italy’s pressure, but the Azzurri often made the task easy for Sweden with their lack of build up.

The Italians were desperate to get a first goal before halftime, when Ciro Immobile found himself in on goal, but his shot took a slight deflection from Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen and was ultimately cleared before the ball could trickle over the goal line by Andreas Granqvist.

Jorginho’s inclusion in the starting XI for the suspended Marco Verratti was a big talking point heading into the match, and the Napoli midfielder nearly made a major impact in the 27th minute.

The 25-year-old played a brilliant flicked ball over the top of Sweden back line towards Ciro Immobile, but the final shot by Antonio Candreva wasn’t on target.

Sweden didn’t have the ideal start to the second leg, with the Blue-Yellow forced to make a substitution inside the opening 20 minutes for the injured Jakob Johansson.

Marco Parolo had a legitimate shout for a penalty kick after just eight minutes when the Italian attacker was contacted in the Swedish penalty area.

The visitors had their own claim for a penalty in the 12th minute after the ball appeared to pop up and catch the arm of Candreva, however, the referee opted to play on once again.

Italy joins Chile, Holland, the U.S. Men’s National Team, Ghana and the Ivory Coast as some of the most recognizable countries to miss out on next year’s World Cup.

USMNT to face Bosnia in first friendly of 2018

By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 3:31 PM EST
We’ll get the first taste of the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday since the nation’s unceremonious fall from grace during World Cup qualifying.

Another opponent has been announced for the American though, for their first fixture of 2018.

U.S. Soccer revealed on Monday that the USMNT will host Bosnia & Herzegovina on Jan. 28 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

The USMNT traditionally holds an annual January camp each year with the country’s youth and domestic-based players to get a closer look at fringe players.

With the World Cup no longer in the USMNT’s near future for next summer, it is to be expected that more players with little, or no, national team background will be included in January.

Report: NYCFC seeking Yaya Toure move ahead of 2018 season

By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
New York City FC’s partnership with parent club Manchester City has already had its perks, and another potential move is in the works between the two City Football Group entities.

The Major League Soccer side is reportedly in talks Man City over the services of veteran midfielder Yaya Toure, per MLS reporter Jeff Rueter.

Toure, who has been with the Premier League side since 2010 when his brother — Kolo — was also in the squad, has appeared in just four matches this season for the Cityzens.

A source close to the situation told Pro Soccer Talk that if a move were to be completed that “Man City would prefer if the player moves in July” in order to “accommodate the club’s busy fixture list once 2018 hits.”

The three-time World Cup attendee would not require a Designated Player roster spot, according to a source, which has peaked NYCFC’s interest in the player.

Toure is under contract with the Cityzens until the end of June 2018, and by moving then it would allow NYCFC to acquire the Ivorian international on a free transfer.

Man City has already reached the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League, which will compound the club’s schedule in January and beyond as Pep Guardiola‘s side gears up for the second half of the PL season and other domestic competitions.

Toure will turn 35 in May, and has previously spent time with top sides across Europe, including Barcelona and Monaco prior to joining Man City.

NYCFC and Man City have worked together in the past as part of their CFG ties, with the latter loaning youth players to the MLS side during its inaugural season in 2015. Man City academy talents Angelino and Shay Facey each spent the entire 2015 campaign in the Bronx before returning to England at the season’s conclusion.

Additionally, NYCFC players have had the opportunity to train in Manchester during the offseason and manager Patrick Vieira has close ties with the Cityzens finishing his playing career with the English side and coaching the club’s Elite Development Squad (U-21 PL side).