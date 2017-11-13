More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Report: NYCFC seeking Yaya Toure move ahead of 2018 season

By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

New York City FC’s partnership with parent club Manchester City has already had its perks, and another potential move is in the works between the two City Football Group entities.

[ MORE: USMNT players with the most to gain against Portugal ]

The Major League Soccer side is reportedly in talks Man City over the services of veteran midfielder Yaya Toure, per MLS reporter Jeff Rueter.

Toure, who has been with the Premier League side since 2010 when his brother — Kolo — was also in the squad, has appeared in just four matches this season for the Cityzens.

A source close to the situation told Pro Soccer Talk that if a move were to be completed that “Man City would prefer if the player moves in July” in order to “accommodate the club’s busy fixture list once 2018 hits.”

Toure is under contract with the Cityzens until the end of June 2018, and by moving then it would allow NYCFC to acquire the Ivorian international on a free transfer.

Man City has already reached the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League, which will compound the club’s schedule in January and beyond as Pep Guardiola‘s side gears up for the second half of the PL season and other domestic competitions.

Toure will turn 35 in May, and has previously spent time with top sides across Europe, including Barcelona and Monaco prior to joining Man City.

NYCFC and Man City have worked together in the past as part of their CFG ties, with the latter loaning youth players to the MLS side during its inaugural season in 2015. Man City academy talents Angelino and Shay Facey each spent the entire 2015 campaign in the Bronx before returning to England at the season’s conclusion.

Additionally, NYCFC players have had the opportunity to train in Manchester during the offseason and manager Patrick Vieira has close ties with the Cityzens finishing his playing career with the English side and coaching the club’s Elite Development Squad (U-21 PL side).

Swansea promotes captain to player-assistant role

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 2:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Swansea City is replacing Claude Makelele by promoting from within its ranks.

And by ranks, we mean squad.

Longtime Swans midfielder Leon Britton has been promoted to player-assistant coach by Paul Clement, replacing new Eupen manager Makelele.

[ MORE: USMNT-Portugal preview ]

Britton, who is close to acquiring his UEFA A license, has been with the Welsh outfit since 2003. He’s made 436 appearances as the club moved from League Two all the way up to the Premier League, with just a 26-match move to Sheffield United in the middle.

From SwanseaCity.com:

“I feel he is the perfect person for the role at this time. He is still very much in my plans as a player, but now we can tap into his knowledge as a coach too. He has a lot to give in that respect.

“He now sits in on all management meetings and on the days where he is not training, he will be part of the coaching set-up. Similarly, on a matchday, if he’s in the squad then his focus is on playing. If not, then he will be in the dugout as part of the coaching staff.”

The 35-year-old isn’t going to hurt anything from stepping into the coaches’ GroupMe chats, and has captained Swans during his four starts this season. It’s a natural, if unusual for this day and age, fit at the Liberty Stadium.

Swans have a history bringing players into the management fold in an even more dramatic fashion, hiring actual player Garry Monk to replace Michael Laudrup. Monk did not appear for Swans after the appointment.

NCAA D-1 Tournament bracket revealed

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 1:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

The road to Philadelphia for the 2017 College Cup is set, with 16 seeded teams looking to hold off all comers for the top prize in men’s Division I soccer.

The top seed is Wake Forest, with the respective 15 other seeded programs Indiana, North Carolina, Louisville, Akron, Duke, Michigan State, Clemson, Stanford, Western Michigan, Virginia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgetown, Dartmouth, VCU.

[ MORE: USMNT-Portugal preview ]

Though the bracket is divided regionally, some schools face big trips. Colorado-based Air Force will have to beat Virginia Tech in order to hit Michigan State. The Washington-Seattle winner will head to Akron, and the Cal-San Francisco winner heads to Louisville.

Portugal-USMNT preview: Turning the page

Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 12:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

On the ride to school this morning, I casually mentioned to my second grader, “U.S. versus Portugal tomorrow.”

To which he replied, “But I though we didn’t make the World Cup.”

[ MORE: O’Neill to USMNT? ]

Judging by the vitriol attached to nearly every USMNT post on nearly every soccer web site, much of American soccer would prefer a lack of matches for some time, too, and we’re looking beyond the 7-year-old set.

It feels likely that’s one of the reasons the U.S. didn’t arrange for a second friendly for this window after a reported date Wales fell through. Sure, there’s probably a team that would come to the U.S. for a match, but the Yanks would already be in Portugal and the USSF probably doesn’t want to put its players in front of its stung fans any time soon.

So the Yanks will turn the page on a wasted World Cup cycle, on the road (Though, to quote Bob Seger, they will still feel the eyes upon them as you’re shaking off the cold. They’ll pretend it doesn’t bother them, but they’ll just want to explo-o-ode).

That’s especially decent of them considering this crew doesn’t have much to do with the miserable effort last month, when the inconsistent Yanks followed up a home win over Panama by essentially throwing up on the pitch in Trinidad and Tobago (Next time: Game plan earlier, write open letter guarantees later).

Portugal hasn’t lost since March, a run of 12 matches with just two draws. Fernando Santos’ men have kept four-straight clean sheets, but this won’t be the same bunch of players. Portugal is leaving much of its A-Team behind for a different reason than the U.S., as they want to see who could slip into the First Team for this summer’s World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cedric Soares, William Carvalho, Nani, Andre Gomes, and Jose Fonte will not be in attendance, joining American regulars Clint Dempsey, Christian Pulisic, Geoff Cameron, Jozy Altidore, and Michael Bradley at home.

That said, you’ll see some real problems on the flanks. Barcelona fireball Nelson Semedo is there, as is Man City attacker Bernardo Silva. Milan’s Andre Silva, he of the 11 goals in 18 caps, will likely feature, and Valencia’s Goncalo Guedes is also an option.

[ MORE: Players with most to gain versus Portugal ]

Good news! John Brooks is back! The towering 24-year-old Wolfsburg defender was one of those players who could’ve made a huge difference for Bruce Arena last month (the other, Geoff Cameron, was healthy). Brooks will likely pair with Matt Miazga or Tim Ream at the heart of the U.S. defense, with an outside shot that Spurs loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers of Sheffield United could see time.

A good test, to be sure, and DeAndre Yedlin will at least keep Portugal’s left side honest. Yet we really can’t be sure how interim manager Dave Sarachan will line ’em up. This is one of his few chances to run the American national team, something done by just 35 other men in history.

For what it’s worth, two managers have unbeaten marks in U.S. history. John Kowalski went 1W-1D in 1991, and Thomas Cahill did the same in 1916. So Sarachan can join pretty rare and wild company.

It’s going to be a heck of a test for the Yanks on Tuesday.

No timeline, but Fire “optimistic” Schweinsteiger will return

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 13, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s first season in MLS was a success, propelling the Chicago Fire back into the playoffs and possibly earning Best XI status.

[ MORE: Pulisic “depressed” after World Cup failure ]

It’s no surprise that Chicago general manager Nelson Rodriguez would be thrilled to have the ex-Bayern Munich metronome back in the fold for next season, and Rodriguez was asked about the prospects of such a move.

From MLSSoccer.com:

“We remain optimistic that Basti and we will reach a mutually satisfactory agreement and that he will return,” said the Fire’s GM. “I won’t put a timeline on it. I think Basti has proven his importance to our club and to our team and that remains a priority to bring him back.”

Schweinsteiger, 33, scored three times and added two assists in 24 MLS matches this season. Here’s hoping he does indeed return for a return engagement. His 8.3 long balls per game led the Fire, and only a pair of goalkeepers and stellar Atlanta center back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez averaged more than “Schweiny.”