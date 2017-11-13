Report: NYCFC seeking Yaya Toure move ahead of 2018 season

New York City FC’s partnership with parent club Manchester City has already had its perks, and another potential move is in the works between the two City Football Group entities.
The Major League Soccer side is reportedly in talks Man City over the services of veteran midfielder Yaya Toure, per MLS reporter Jeff Rueter.
Toure, who has been with the Premier League side since 2010 when his brother — Kolo — was also in the squad, has appeared in just four matches this season for the Cityzens.
A source close to the situation told Pro Soccer Talk that if a move were to be completed that “Man City would prefer if the player moves in July” in order to “accommodate the club’s busy fixture list once 2018 hits.”
Toure is under contract with the Cityzens until the end of June 2018, and by moving then it would allow NYCFC to acquire the Ivorian international on a free transfer.
Man City has already reached the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League, which will compound the club’s schedule in January and beyond as Pep Guardiola‘s side gears up for the second half of the PL season and other domestic competitions.
Toure will turn 35 in May, and has previously spent time with top sides across Europe, including Barcelona and Monaco prior to joining Man City.
NYCFC and Man City have worked together in the past as part of their CFG ties, with the latter loaning youth players to the MLS side during its inaugural season in 2015. Man City academy talents Angelino and Shay Facey each spent the entire 2015 campaign in the Bronx before returning to England at the season’s conclusion.
Additionally, NYCFC players have had the opportunity to train in Manchester during the offseason and manager Patrick Vieira has close ties with the Cityzens finishing his playing career with the English side and coaching the club’s Elite Development Squad (U-21 PL side).Follow @MattReedFutbol