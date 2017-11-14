More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Arsenal’s Petr Cech: Time for Tottenham to win trophies

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2017, 1:36 PM EST
Here we go. It’s North London derby week, ladies and gents.

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Gunners winless against Spurs in their last six Premier League clashes against their fierce rivals.

Speaking ahead of the encounter — this is the first NLD since Tottenham finished above Arsenal for the first time in 21 league seasons — Arsenal’s Petr Cech has ramped up the pressure on Spurs to deliver on their promise.

Has there been a power shift in North London from Arsenal to Tottenham?

“No I don’t think so. There is always one odd year where things can change, but the most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory. We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur,” Cech told Sky Sports. “Two years ago when we finished above them we were disappointed because we didn’t win the title. Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing.”

“They’ve been there in the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression. Success is ultimately winning trophies. We were under pressure the last couple of years, people talking about winning trophies, obviously we are disappointed not to have won the title but we won FA Cups. Although the season was not always what we wanted, we always had a trophy at the end of it.”

Wow. This is the definition of shots fired.

Not many Arsenal players have had a nibble of this magnitude over the past few years with Tottenham’s noisy rise up the Premier League fueled by Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, plus Mauricio Pochettino is getting plenty of plaudits for his high-pressing tactics while Arsene Wenger and his players are lambasted for finishing outside the top four last season, the first time they’d done so in 20 years.

Does Cech have a point? I think even the most ardent Spurs fan will agree that he does.

Nobody remembers the team who finished second, like Tottenham did last season in the PL, or the team who finishes runners up in the League Cup or FA Cup. It is time Tottenham won their first trophy since 2008 (the League Cup) and they’re at least showing signs of promise in the UEFA Champions League where they’ve stormed past Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid to make the Round of 16.

But the only way they can edge themselves away from that list of great English teams to not win anything (see: United, Newcastle and United, Leeds) is by picking up some silverware.

I wrote about this very topic just a few weeks ago following Spurs’ defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League. Tottenham must pick up a piece of silverware this season to not only rubber-stamp how good they are but also entice players to remain and Pochettino to stay beyond next season when they move back to White Hart Lane.

As Cech said, even Arsenal have won the FA Cup in three of the past four seasons despite their much-maligned displays under Wenger.

When we flick through the history books in 20 years to come, this Tottenham team may not come up in conversation unless they win something. That’s a fact. If they do it will be something along the lines of “do you remember that team Spurs had? Wow. How did they not win anything?”

Given Tottenham’s individual talent and play as a collective unit over the past two seasons, that kind of dialogue in the future would be a travesty.

Eriksen hat trick puts Denmark in World Cup (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
Only two spots remain in Russia after Denmark overcame an early scare to belt the Republic of Ireland in the second leg of their UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff in Dublin on Tuesday.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored thrice in the Danes’ 5-1 win over Martin O’Neill’s Irish, who led on Shane Duffy‘s opener.

[ USMNT: McKennie goal, Horvath howler ]

Andreas Christensen made it 1-1 and Eriksen’s first had Denmark up at the break. Ireland’s hopes went down the drain when Eriksen bagged two more in the second half, and “Lord” Nicklas Bendtner converted a 90th minute penalty to bag the berth.

The only remaining spots will be settled in the next 24 hours, as Honduras-Australia and Peru-New Zealand take qualifying to the wire.

Aguero faints, leaves Argentina-Nigeria friendly

By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 4:39 PM EST
Sergio Aguero’s goal against Nigeria was an afterthought following a trip to the hospital.

Aguero scored to make it 2-0 in Russia against the Super Eagles, but fainted in the dressing room at halftime according to the BBC.

[ MORE: Cech calls out Spurs ]

After the match Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli said Aguero had “got dizzy and had to leave.”

Don’t fear too much, Man City fans, your hero is already back with the team (according to the team).

Nigeria scored four times in the second half to win 4-2.

VIDEO: McKinnie’s USMNT debut goal… and a Horvath howler

By Andy EdwardsNov 14, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
Well, the “new era” of the U.S. national team began brightly enough, courtesy of 19-year-old debutant Weston McKennie, who opened Tuesday’s friendly against Portugal, the Yanks’ first opponents since failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with his first international goal.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT vs. Portugal ]

The Schalke youngster looked mature beyond his years as he surged forward, skipped past one defender and calmly slotted the ball past Portuguese goalkeeper Beto in the 21st minute.

Everything was going according to plan for interim head coach Dave Sarachan, until 22-year-old Ethan Horvath, the first goalkeeper afforded an opportunity to succeed Tim Howard as the USMNT no. 1, committed a howler of truly epic proportions 10 minutes later. His mental makeup will certainly come into the light of day after this one.

At halftime, it’s 1-1 in Leiria, Portugal.

Arena: Miazga-Brooks could’ve been World Cup CBs

By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 3:52 PM EST
Former USMNT coach Bruce Arena is part of the broadcast team for Tuesday’s national team match in Portugal.

The (almost) three cycle USMNT boss had plenty to say regarding the team turning the page, and also talked about the side’s failure to qualify for Russia.

[ FOLLOW: Portugal vs. USMNT ]

The juiciest and most head-scratching quote came when it came to who in Tuesday’s young lineup would’ve been a part of his crew for Russia.

Arena didn’t have access to John Brooks for the final two qualifiers, and sat Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron. Instead he chose Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler at center back, not even calling in Matt Miazga.

FYI, according to Arena (yes, I’m still bitter): Miazga wasn’t good enough to get that call for the qualifiers, but likely would’ve started for Arena in Russia.

“We had some injuries during the year in particular the center back position. John Brooks wasn’t available for a long time and today we see John Brooks partnering up with Matt Miazga. If I were a betting man, I would’ve bet that those two would be our center backs for the World Cup.”

Sweet. Sweet, sweet, sweet.

As time goes by, it seems more and more like Arena thought the  “Don’t do what Klinsmann did because he’s dumb” game plan was all he needed to make it to Russia. He followed his preconceptions and is now still trying to find a rationale for his side’s big failure.