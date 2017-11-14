More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Didier Drogba announces plan to retire

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2017, 7:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Didier Drogba‘s famous goal celebration will become a relic in 2018.

Drogba, 39, is still playing in the second-tier of North American soccer for the club he has an ownership stake in, Phoenix Rising FC.

The Ivorian forward released a statement on Tuesday confirming he plans to retire in 2018.

“Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season,” Drogba said. “At some point you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. It’s good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit.”

Drogba has ripped it up in the USL this season for Phoenix, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances, with his goals including trademark free kicks and powerful finishes.

A Chelsea legend, Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and a UEFA Champions League during his two stints at Stamford Bridge.

He is also the leading goalscorer in Ivory Coast’s history with 65 goals in 104 games and is the highest-scoring African player in Champions League history with 44 goals and the highest-scoring African player in PL history with 104 goals.

Drogba scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and was influential in their first-ever European title success as he scored an equalizer to take the game to extra time and then scored the winning penalty kick against Bayern Munich in 2011-12.

The much-traveled forward also had spells at Le Mans, Guingamp, Marseille, Galatasaray, Shanghai Shenhua and Montreal Impact before landing at Phoenix for the twilight of his career where he became as much an ambassador for the club than a player.

It has long been suggested that Drogba will become part of Chelsea’s staff behind-the-scenes given his close friendship with Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Whatever he does after he stops playing, Drogba’s legacy as one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen will be intact. Even if many people didn’t know he was still playing in the USL for the past few seasons…

Italy reacts to World Cup failure

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

If you woke up in Italy this morning, you could be forgiven for thinking apocalypse had arrived.

[ MORE: Italy fails to make World Cup

On Monday the Italian national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 as the Azzurri will miss just their second-ever World Cup tournament.

With 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in tears at the final whistle as his legendary Italian career had come to an end, plus veterans Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Danielle De Rossi also announcing their retirement, much of the blame has been portioned to manager Gian Piero Ventura.

The coach is said to have resigned after the 0-0 draw with Sweden (which confirmed a 1-0 defeat for Italy on aggregate over the two legs of the World Cup playoff) but no official confirmation has arrived of Ventura’s departure.

It is already being suggested by economic experts that Italy’s failure to reach the World Cup in Russia next summer could cost the Italian economy over $160 million.

Below is a look at how Italy is waking up and reacting to the biggest disappointment in their soccer history.

“The Apocalypse” says La Stampa

“The End” is the simple message from Gazzetta dello Sport

“Everybody Out!” says Corriere dello Sport

Il Messaggero calls the exit a “National Disgrace”

British chemical firm to buy Swiss soccer club Lausanne

Twitter/@lausanne_sport
Associated PressNov 13, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) British-owned multinational chemical firm INEOS has agreed to buy Swiss soccer club Lausanne-Sport.

[ MORE: USMNT attempts to turn the page against Portugal ]

INEOS director David Thompson says he is targeting a return to European club competitions within four years.

Lausanne, coached by former Switzerland midfielder Fabio Celestini, is sixth in the 10-team Swiss league. It last played in the Europa League in 2010 as a second-division club.

Thompson, who is set to become CEO, says the club aims to add a technical director and up to four experienced players, and work with youth academies in Botswana and Namibia.

Lausanne will move into a new, 12,000-capacity stadium in 2019.

With headquarters in nearby Rolle, INEOS is privately owned by British executives with annual sales in petrochemicals of $40 billion.

Pro Soccer Talk’s second-chance World Cup tournament

Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
7 Comments

In the wake of Italy’s failure to reach World Cup 2018, Pro Soccer Talk thought it would be fun to come up with an “NIT”-like tournament that FIFA could potentially present next summer for those that missed out on the world’s most prominent football competition.

[ MORE: Italy misses the World Cup for first time since 1958 ]

For those that aren’t familiar, the NIT is the “other” college basketball tournament held each March for college teams that failed to be selected for the NCAA tournament.

To make USMNT supporters and fans of Chile, Italy, Ghana, Holland and others feel better, PST created a mock 18-team competition for next summer.

Here’s a look at the teams that could potentially be included in the tournament and how the bracket would stack up.

UEFA — Italy, Scotland, Wales, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Greece

CONMEBOL — Chile, Paraguay, Ecuador

CONCACAF — USMNT

AFC — Syria, Uzbekistan

CAF — Ghana, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Uganda

Play-in games — Honduras-Australia loser & Peru-New Zealand loser

For hypothetic purposes, we’ll say that Honduras and Peru advance to the World Cup, leaving Australia and New Zealand eligible for the second-chance tournament.

From there, the teams are seeded 1-18 based on the latest FIFA rankings, with the top seeds (Chile and Wales) awaiting the winner two play-in matches.

What do you think of the concept of this sort of competition? Where would it be hosted? Which nations should be included?

Is a Premier League return in the works for Fernando Torres?

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 13, 2017, 6:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Fernando Torres is struggling to find time with Atletico Madrid as of late, and the former World Cup winner could turn towards the Premier League to make a final push in his career.

[ MORE: NYCFC seeking Yaya Toure move in 2018 ]

The Mirror is reporting that the Atletico Madrid forward has made it known to his representatives that he would be interested in moving back to England this winter on a loan deal, after starting just two matches this season.

Newcastle and Southampton are seen as two destinations for Torres, who turned 33 back in March.

Torres is under contract until the summer of 2019, but he is hoping that Atleti will let him get the opportunity to go out on loan for the remainder of the season.

It’s been reported that Torres wants to see out the rest of his contract with Atleti before retiring upon its expiration in 18 months.

With Diego Costa set to enter the Madrid fold in January, Torres will conceivably fall further in the club’s pecking order, making it even more challenging to see the pitch.

The ex-Spanish international previously spent time in England with top PL sides Chelsea and Liverpool before making his return to La Liga.