FOLLOW LIVE: Portugal vs. USMNT

The United States men’s national team takes its first bows after its epic World Cup qualifying collapse with a young team in Portugal on Tuesday.

The total of 165 caps between the 11 is betrayed by the knowledge that six players have three or less.

Teenagers Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) get their first caps, and both Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur, on loan to Sheffield United) could join them with initial caps as substitute.

Sapong, of course, isn’t young. The soon-to-be 29-year-old gets his first cap in an attack with Juan Agudelo, who is truly just 24.

LINEUPS

Portugal: Beto, Semedo, Pepe, Antunes, Guedes, Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Fernandes, Bruma, Gelson Martins, Ricard Ferreira.

USMNT: Horvath, Yedlin, Miazga, Brooks, Adams, Lichaj, Williams, McKennie, Acosta, Agudelo, Sapong. Subs: Hamid, Jesse Gonzalez, Ream, Rowe, Bedoya, Dwyer, Carter-Vickers, Gooch, Villafaña.

