Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images

FOLLOW LIVE: Portugal vs. USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 3:39 PM EST
The United States men’s national team takes its first bows after its epic World Cup qualifying collapse with a young team in Portugal on Tuesday.

The total of 165 caps between the 11 is betrayed by the knowledge that six players have three or less.

Teenagers Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) get their first caps, and both Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur, on loan to Sheffield United) could join them with initial caps as substitute.

Sapong, of course, isn’t young. The soon-to-be 29-year-old gets his first cap in an attack with Juan Agudelo, who is truly just 24.

LINEUPS

Portugal: Beto, Semedo, Pepe, Antunes, Guedes, Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Fernandes, Bruma, Gelson Martins, Ricard Ferreira.

USMNT: Horvath, Yedlin, Miazga, Brooks, Adams, Lichaj, Williams, McKennie, Acosta, Agudelo, Sapong. Subs: Hamid, Jesse Gonzalez, Ream, Rowe, Bedoya, Dwyer, Carter-Vickers, Gooch, Villafaña.

Aguero faints, leaves Argentina-Nigeria friendly

AP Photo/Sergey Pivovarov
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 4:39 PM EST
Sergio Aguero’s goal against Nigeria was an afterthought following a trip to the hospital.

Aguero scored to make it 2-0 in Russia against the Super Eagles, but fainted in the dressing room at halftime according to the BBC.

After the match Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli said Aguero had “got dizzy and had to leave.”

Don’t fear too much, Man City fans, your hero is already back with the team (according to the team).

Nigeria scored four times in the second half to win 4-2.

VIDEO: McKinnie’s USMNT debut goal… and a Horvath howler

AP Photo/Pedro Rocha
By Andy EdwardsNov 14, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
Well, the “new era” of the U.S. national team began brightly enough, courtesy of 19-year-old debutant Weston McKennie, who opened Tuesday’s friendly against Portugal, the Yanks’ first opponents since failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with his first international goal.

The Schalke youngster looked mature beyond his years as he surged forward, skipped past one defender and calmly slotted the ball past Portuguese goalkeeper Beto in the 21st minute.

Everything was going according to plan for interim head coach Dave Sarachan, until 22-year-old Ethan Horvath, the first goalkeeper afforded an opportunity to succeed Tim Howard as the USMNT no. 1, committed a howler of truly epic proportions 10 minutes later. His mental makeup will certainly come into the light of day after this one.

At halftime, it’s 1-1 in Leiria, Portugal.

Arena: Miazga-Brooks could’ve been World Cup CBs

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 3:52 PM EST
Former USMNT coach Bruce Arena is part of the broadcast team for Tuesday’s national team match in Portugal.

The (almost) three cycle USMNT boss had plenty to say regarding the team turning the page, and also talked about the side’s failure to qualify for Russia.

The juiciest and most head-scratching quote came when it came to who in Tuesday’s young lineup would’ve been a part of his crew for Russia.

Arena didn’t have access to John Brooks for the final two qualifiers, and sat Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron. Instead he chose Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler at center back, not even calling in Matt Miazga.

FYI, according to Arena (yes, I’m still bitter): Miazga wasn’t good enough to get that call for the qualifiers, but likely would’ve started for Arena in Russia.

“We had some injuries during the year in particular the center back position. John Brooks wasn’t available for a long time and today we see John Brooks partnering up with Matt Miazga. If I were a betting man, I would’ve bet that those two would be our center backs for the World Cup.”

Sweet. Sweet, sweet, sweet.

As time goes by, it seems more and more like Arena thought the  “Don’t do what Klinsmann did because he’s dumb” game plan was all he needed to make it to Russia. He followed his preconceptions and is now still trying to find a rationale for his side’s big failure.

Lazio summoned to hearing over Anne Frank stickers

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 2:23 PM EST
ROME (AP) The Italian football federation has ordered Lazio to attend a disciplinary hearing after shocking displays of anti-Semitism by the Serie A club’s supporters last month.

After their team’s victory over Cagliari on Oct. 22, Lazio fans littered the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with images of Anne Frank – the young diarist who died in the Holocaust – wearing a jersey of city rival Roma.

The FIGC announced the hearing on Tuesday. It says there was a “clear anti-Semitic intent” and that it “constituted discriminatory behavior.”

There was worldwide outrage after the incident and a criminal investigation is underway.

A passage from Frank’s diary was read out at all soccer matches in Italy the following week, while there was also a minute of silence before they kicked off to promote Holocaust remembrance.