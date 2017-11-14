Italy reacts to World Cup failure

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

If you woke up in Italy this morning, you could be forgiven for thinking apocalypse had arrived.

[ MORE: Italy fails to make World Cup ]

On Monday the Italian national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 as the Azzurri will miss just their second-ever World Cup tournament.

With 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in tears at the final whistle as his legendary Italian career had come to an end, plus veterans Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Danielle De Rossi also announcing their retirement, much of the blame has been portioned to manager Gian Piero Ventura.

The coach is said to have resigned after the 0-0 draw with Sweden (which confirmed a 1-0 defeat for Italy on aggregate over the two legs of the World Cup playoff) but no official confirmation has arrived of Ventura’s departure.

It is already being suggested by economic experts that Italy’s failure to reach the World Cup in Russia next summer could cost the Italian economy over $160 million.

Below is a look at how Italy is waking up and reacting to the biggest disappointment in their soccer history.

“The Apocalypse” says La Stampa

“Italy, this is the apocalypse,”: Italian press mourns nation’s World Cup exit pic.twitter.com/b9LRuvSLoO — Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) November 14, 2017

“The End” is the simple message from Gazzetta dello Sport

Oggi sulla #Gazzetta ⚽ FINE Italia senza Mondiale dopo 60 anni ⚽ L'editoriale: Tutti a casa, si riparte così ⚽ Analisi, numeri e approfondimenti del flop azzurro.

In regalo @ETGazzetta ⚽ Simeone-Pochettino, derby dal sapore argentino, sabato Atletico-Real e Arsenal-Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/tJt8Z7MJZP — LaGazzettadelloSport (@Gazzetta_it) November 14, 2017

“Everybody Out!” says Corriere dello Sport

La prima pagina dell'edizione nazionale del Corriere dello Sport-Stadio di martedì 14 novembre >> https://t.co/OQJrWOGB2w pic.twitter.com/1qQnBcQ4OB — Corriere dello Sport (@CorSport) November 14, 2017

Il Messaggero calls the exit a “National Disgrace”