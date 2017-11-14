Report: Real Madrid decide to sell Gareth Bale

A report from AS in Spain says that Real Madrid have decided to offload Gareth Bale.
The Welsh international, 28, has suffered multiple injuries over the past 12 months, which has led to him playing in just nine of Real’s 19 games in all competitions this season.
Coupled with criticism from Real’s fans, it appears Bale could be ready for a move back to the Premier League next summer and per the report he would be available for just over $90 million.
That sound you can hear is Jose Mourinho and Manchester United licking their lips with delight after they failed with a $140 million move for Bale last summer.
It’s safe to say that despite three UEFA Champions League titles in four years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale hasn’t been as influential as expected.
Cristiano Ronaldo is still the main man for Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema is going nowhere soon and the reports suggests that the reigning European champs will bring in Kylian Mbappe next summer to replace Bale.
The French teenager is only on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and with PSG likely to face Financial Fair Play difficulties next season if they make Mbappe’s loan deal permanent, the youngster could be on his way to the Spanish capital.
Regardless, Bale’s strengths seem better suited to life in the Premier League and his final season at Tottenham in 2012-13 remain a thing of beauty when looking back on it.
With Mourinho waxing lyrical about Bale last summer and Real seemingly willing to let him go, the former Spurs star seems like he has a more than adequate escape route lined up for Old Trafford.
Would he start at United though? Of course. But his arrival could block the progress of Marcus Rashford, however with Mourinho favoring a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks, Bale could easily line up in the No.10 role behind Romelu Lukaku and Rashford. Imagine that pace and power. It doesn’t get more Mourinho-esque than that.
This is one of those transfer reports which you nod your head to and say “yep, this all seems to add up nicely for everyone concerned.”