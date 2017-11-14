More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Real Madrid decide to sell Gareth Bale

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2017, 9:49 AM EST
A report from AS in Spain says that Real Madrid have decided to offload Gareth Bale.

The Welsh international, 28, has suffered multiple injuries over the past 12 months, which has led to him playing in just nine of Real’s 19 games in all competitions this season.

Coupled with criticism from Real’s fans, it appears Bale could be ready for a move back to the Premier League next summer and per the report he would be available for just over $90 million.

That sound you can hear is Jose Mourinho and Manchester United licking their lips with delight after they failed with a $140 million move for Bale last summer.

It’s safe to say that despite three UEFA Champions League titles in four years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale hasn’t been as influential as expected.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the main man for Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema is going nowhere soon and the reports suggests that the reigning European champs will bring in Kylian Mbappe next summer to replace Bale.

The French teenager is only on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and with PSG likely to face Financial Fair Play difficulties next season if they make Mbappe’s loan deal permanent, the youngster could be on his way to the Spanish capital.

Regardless, Bale’s strengths seem better suited to life in the Premier League and his final season at Tottenham in 2012-13 remain a thing of beauty when looking back on it.

With Mourinho waxing lyrical about Bale last summer and Real seemingly willing to let him go, the former Spurs star seems like he has a more than adequate escape route lined up for Old Trafford.

Would he start at United though? Of course. But his arrival could block the progress of Marcus Rashford, however with Mourinho favoring a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks, Bale could easily line up in the No.10 role behind Romelu Lukaku and Rashford. Imagine that pace and power. It doesn’t get more Mourinho-esque than that.

This is one of those transfer reports which you nod your head to and say “yep, this all seems to add up nicely for everyone concerned.”

World Cup spy: Honduras accuses Aussies of clumsy espionage

Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 10:56 AM EST
SYDNEY (AP) Jorge Luis Pinto has accused Australia of a clumsy espionage attempt after a drone hovered over his Honduras squad’s practice session ahead of the return leg of their World Cup playoff.

The first leg last Friday ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving a spot at next year’s World Cup at stake Wednesday at Sydney’s Olympic stadium.

The Australian squad flew directly home from Honduras on a charter flight brimming with rehabilitation equipment for the players and landed on Sunday, a day ahead of Pinto’s squad.

The Hondurans were upset when officials saw a drone flying over their practice session late Monday, and posted a video of the drone on the team’s Twitter account with the message: “Selection of Honduras upset by Australian espionage with a Drone.”

Pinto didn’t back away from the claims at his match-eve news conference, saying he didn’t accept the explanation from stadium staff that it was an accidental case of a father and his child playing with the drone in a nearby park.

“Let’s not be innocent. It’s espionage in football,” Pinto said. “Just like VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has made it into football, drones have made their way into espionage.

“It just takes some of the merit away from the fair play and the sporting event that will be held tomorrow.”

Pinto said it was “embarrassing for such an advanced country” and added that the Socceroos had checked “every bathroom, every box at the stadiums where they trained” in San Pedro Sula to ensure there was no spying on their own sessions.

Football Federation Australia said it had nothing to do with the drone.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said he wasn’t getting distracted by the claims, and was focused only on getting the Socceroos to a fourth consecutive World Cup.

“There was a fair bit of drama around the first game, but we stayed well out of it,” Postecoglou said. “Ultimately, it’s all pretty irrelevant when the game kicks off tomorrow night. It’s all about those 90 minutes and anything said beforehand is meaningless.”

It has been a long campaign for both squads. Australia went through the last round of Asian qualifying with just one loss from 10 games, yet still missed out on one of the four direct entries to Russia on goals difference.

A lack of finish in front of the goals was evident again in the Asian playoff against Syria, which the Australians won courtesy of Tim Cahill’s two goals in Sydney to reach the intercontinental playoff.

Honduras finished fourth in qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean, securing a spot in the playoff at the expense of the U.S.

Australia failed to convert two clear chances to score in San Pedro Sula last Friday, but Postecoglou said he was content to come back to Australia on level terms. Cahill, who didn’t play in the first game because of an ankle injury, is fit and ready for selection, and Mark Milligan and Matt Leckie are available again after being suspended for the series opener.

Postecoglou has foreshadowed changes for the return match and so has Pinto, saying there could be up to three changes for Honduras with veteran skipper Maynor Figueroa and pacy winger Alberth Elis coming back.

Pinto said Figueroa would add some field presence and composure to his team, and Elis could create space out wide.

The Honduras coach didn’t elaborate too much further on what tactics he’d use, but had a tongue-in-cheek poke at Postecoglou on the theme of surveillance.

“Without a doubt we’ll be employing long balls tomorrow,” he said. “So if the head coach of Australia is watching this press conference he has some insight into the game!”

The Sydney news conference was broadcast on TV in Honduras, and Pinto was asked if he had a message for the team’s fans.

“Just as we faced situations against Mexico and El Salvador, which were tough, we always made it through,” he said. “Tomorrow is not going to be the exception. We’ll make it through.”

Italy reacts to World Cup failure

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2017, 8:55 AM EST
If you woke up in Italy this morning, you could be forgiven for thinking apocalypse had arrived.

[ MORE: Italy fails to make World Cup

On Monday the Italian national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 as the Azzurri will miss just their second-ever World Cup tournament.

With 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in tears at the final whistle as his legendary Italian career had come to an end, plus veterans Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Danielle De Rossi also announcing their retirement, much of the blame has been portioned to manager Gian Piero Ventura.

The coach is said to have resigned after the 0-0 draw with Sweden (which confirmed a 1-0 defeat for Italy on aggregate over the two legs of the World Cup playoff) but no official confirmation has arrived of Ventura’s departure.

It is already being suggested by economic experts that Italy’s failure to reach the World Cup in Russia next summer could cost the Italian economy over $160 million.

Below is a look at how Italy is waking up and reacting to the biggest disappointment in their soccer history.

“The Apocalypse” says La Stampa

“The End” is the simple message from Gazzetta dello Sport

“Everybody Out!” says Corriere dello Sport

Il Messaggero calls the exit a “National Disgrace”

Didier Drogba announces plan to retire

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2017, 7:59 AM EST
Didier Drogba‘s famous goal celebration will become a relic in 2018.

Drogba, 39, is still playing in the second-tier of North American soccer for the club he has an ownership stake in, Phoenix Rising FC.

The Ivorian forward released a statement on Tuesday confirming he plans to retire in 2018.

“Ah, do you want a scoop? I think next year will be my last season,” Drogba said. “At some point you have to stop. I need to have time for my other projects. It’s good to play, but at 39, it holds me back a bit.”

Drogba has ripped it up in the USL this season for Phoenix, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances, with his goals including trademark free kicks and powerful finishes.

A Chelsea legend, Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and a UEFA Champions League during his two stints at Stamford Bridge.

He is also the leading goalscorer in Ivory Coast’s history with 65 goals in 104 games and is the highest-scoring African player in Champions League history with 44 goals and the highest-scoring African player in PL history with 104 goals.

Drogba scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and was influential in their first-ever European title success as he scored an equalizer to take the game to extra time and then scored the winning penalty kick against Bayern Munich in 2011-12.

The much-traveled forward also had spells at Le Mans, Guingamp, Marseille, Galatasaray, Shanghai Shenhua and Montreal Impact before landing at Phoenix for the twilight of his career where he became as much an ambassador for the club than a player.

It has long been suggested that Drogba will become part of Chelsea’s staff behind-the-scenes given his close friendship with Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Whatever he does after he stops playing, Drogba’s legacy as one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen will be intact. Even if many people didn’t know he was still playing in the USL for the past few seasons…

British chemical firm to buy Swiss soccer club Lausanne

Associated PressNov 13, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) British-owned multinational chemical firm INEOS has agreed to buy Swiss soccer club Lausanne-Sport.

[ MORE: USMNT attempts to turn the page against Portugal ]

INEOS director David Thompson says he is targeting a return to European club competitions within four years.

Lausanne, coached by former Switzerland midfielder Fabio Celestini, is sixth in the 10-team Swiss league. It last played in the Europa League in 2010 as a second-division club.

Thompson, who is set to become CEO, says the club aims to add a technical director and up to four experienced players, and work with youth academies in Botswana and Namibia.

Lausanne will move into a new, 12,000-capacity stadium in 2019.

With headquarters in nearby Rolle, INEOS is privately owned by British executives with annual sales in petrochemicals of $40 billion.