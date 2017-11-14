More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Sacramento Republic FC

Report: Three cities finalists for two MLS expansion franchises

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 14, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
The race for the next two Major League Soccer franchises is reaching a conclusion.

With 12 cities waiting for a decision from MLS in mid-December about which two bids were successful in their quest for teams 24 and 25, Grant Wahl from Sports Illustrated is reporting that the two new teams will come from two of Sacramento, Nashville and Cincinnati.

As you’ve already worked out by now (and probably by the end of first grade), two into three doesn’t go.

In our MLS expansion rankings last week we ranked Nashville as numero uno, Sacramento in second spot and FC Cincinnati in third.

Since then Cincinnati’s push for a new soccer-specific stadium is gathering steam and a jersey sponsorship deal for a potential MLS team has already been lined up for both FCC and Sacramento.

Per SI.com, the MLS owners meeting will take place on Dec. 14 in New York City and that’s when the decision about the next two teams to join MLS will be made.

“From talking to several insiders, I’m being told the two expansion teams will likely come from a group of three cities that includes Sacramento, Nashville and Cincinnati,” Wahl said.

Previous reports had stated that Nashville has been awarded a team due to their stadium deal being rubber-stamped and a strong financial commitment from the City Council, while Sacramento has long been the favorite for an MLS expansion franchise with work already beginning on a soccer-specific stadium for Sacramento Republic FC of the USL given their strong fanbase over multiple years in the lower leagues and also a strong ownership group.

Cincinnati is the real wrinkle in all of this and given their record-breaking crowds in their first two seasons in USL at Nipper Stadium (home to the University of Cincinnati Football team) it is so hard to ignore the huge potential in Cincy, even if MLS is insisting that a new expansion team has to have a soccer-specific stadium deal lined up. Is that really necessary anymore?

Look at Atlanta United this season. Detroit’s MLS expansion bid certainly did and has changed their stadium deal to Ford Field which can be reconfigured for MLS games and then extra cash saved from not spending a new stadium, a la Atlanta, could be spent on the team instead.

In truth, awarding all three cities of Sacramento, Cincinnati and Nashville an MLS expansion franchise would be the fairest way to do this as all three are way ahead of their expansion rivals. Will it happen? Probably not, but it’s something MLS’ owners can seriously consider in their meeting next month. If you’re going to add four new teams (plus LAFC joining in 2018 and David Beckham’s team in Miami finally seeming likely to happen, so six new franchises total to take the number to 28) in the next few years anyway, why wait if three are ready right now?

Detroit and Phoenix are the only other cities from the current group of 12 which are anywhere close to securing franchises but they’ll likely have to wait for the next round of expansion with another two teams to be named at a yet to be determined date, but likely sometime next year. There’s a real argument to be made that adding three new teams next month makes sense for MLS. Which punish one of Cincinnati, Sacramento or Nashville?

Add into the mix Beckham’s franchise in Miami finally getting the green light with an official announcement to arrive in the “coming months” and the Columbus Crew’s situation regarding a potential move to Austin, Texas and the crazy world of MLS expansion has reached fever-pitch.

Expect plenty more reports between now and mid-December about which cities have sealed the two MLS “golden tickets” as they pay $150 million for a new franchise.

Eriksen hat trick puts Denmark in World Cup (video)

AP Photo/Peter Morrison
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
Only two spots remain in Russia after Denmark overcame an early scare to belt the Republic of Ireland in the second leg of their UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff in Dublin on Tuesday.

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored thrice in the Danes’ 5-1 win over Martin O’Neill’s Irish, who led on Shane Duffy‘s opener.

Andreas Christensen made it 1-1 and Eriksen’s first had Denmark up at the break. Ireland’s hopes went down the drain when Eriksen bagged two more in the second half, and “Lord” Nicklas Bendtner converted a 90th minute penalty to bag the berth.

The only remaining spots will be settled in the next 24 hours, as Honduras-Australia and Peru-New Zealand take qualifying to the wire.

Aguero faints, leaves Argentina-Nigeria friendly

AP Photo/Sergey Pivovarov
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 4:39 PM EST
Sergio Aguero’s goal against Nigeria was an afterthought following a trip to the hospital.

Aguero scored to make it 2-0 in Russia against the Super Eagles, but fainted in the dressing room at halftime according to the BBC.

After the match Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli said Aguero had “got dizzy and had to leave.”

Don’t fear too much, Man City fans, your hero is already back with the team (according to the team).

Nigeria scored four times in the second half to win 4-2.

VIDEO: McKinnie’s USMNT debut goal… and a Horvath howler

AP Photo/Pedro Rocha
By Andy EdwardsNov 14, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
Well, the “new era” of the U.S. national team began brightly enough, courtesy of 19-year-old debutant Weston McKennie, who opened Tuesday’s friendly against Portugal, the Yanks’ first opponents since failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with his first international goal.

The Schalke youngster looked mature beyond his years as he surged forward, skipped past one defender and calmly slotted the ball past Portuguese goalkeeper Beto in the 21st minute.

Everything was going according to plan for interim head coach Dave Sarachan, until 22-year-old Ethan Horvath, the first goalkeeper afforded an opportunity to succeed Tim Howard as the USMNT no. 1, committed a howler of truly epic proportions 10 minutes later. His mental makeup will certainly come into the light of day after this one.

At halftime, it’s 1-1 in Leiria, Portugal.

Arena: Miazga-Brooks could’ve been World Cup CBs

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 3:52 PM EST
Former USMNT coach Bruce Arena is part of the broadcast team for Tuesday’s national team match in Portugal.

The (almost) three cycle USMNT boss had plenty to say regarding the team turning the page, and also talked about the side’s failure to qualify for Russia.

The juiciest and most head-scratching quote came when it came to who in Tuesday’s young lineup would’ve been a part of his crew for Russia.

Arena didn’t have access to John Brooks for the final two qualifiers, and sat Stoke City mainstay Geoff Cameron. Instead he chose Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler at center back, not even calling in Matt Miazga.

FYI, according to Arena (yes, I’m still bitter): Miazga wasn’t good enough to get that call for the qualifiers, but likely would’ve started for Arena in Russia.

“We had some injuries during the year in particular the center back position. John Brooks wasn’t available for a long time and today we see John Brooks partnering up with Matt Miazga. If I were a betting man, I would’ve bet that those two would be our center backs for the World Cup.”

Sweet. Sweet, sweet, sweet.

As time goes by, it seems more and more like Arena thought the  “Don’t do what Klinsmann did because he’s dumb” game plan was all he needed to make it to Russia. He followed his preconceptions and is now still trying to find a rationale for his side’s big failure.