US Soccer looking into tourney for non-World Cup teams

Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 7:02 PM EST
The U.S. Soccer Federation is looking into the possibility of an event next year involving nations that did not qualify for the World Cup.

The idea of an exhibition tournament has been floated for soccer teams such as the United States, Italy, Chile and Ghana that won’t be playing in Russia.

The USSF confirmed it was exploring the idea after a report Tuesday by Fox. The United States was eliminated from World Cup contention when it lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago last month.

The tournament idea, first suggested on social media, gained traction Monday when Italy was eliminated by Sweden, which advanced with a 1-0 aggregate playoff win. The Italians will miss soccer’s premier event for the first time in six decades.

It is not clear whether FIFA would allow exhibition games during the World Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 15.

Dempsey wins Comeback award; Set for Seattle stay

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 5:07 PM EST
Clint Dempsey edged Federico Higuain and Erick Torres for the 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The voting was surprisingly close considering Dempsey’s status as an American soccer icon returning from a scary heart problem.

The 34-year-old has 14 goals between the MLS regular season and playoffs, adding four assists in 30 total matches. Seattle plays Houston in the Western Conference final of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Dempsey is the second Sounder to win the award, joining Eddie Johnson who won the honor in 2012. Coincidentally, Johnson retired from soccer due to a heart ailment.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, Dempsey is set to sign a one-year deal to stay with Seattle as a Designated Player through the 2018 season.

With Dempsey set to break the all-time USMNT record with his next goal, it’s no surprise he’s not hanging up his boots yet. And why would he? “Deuce” remains an effective player for club and country.

Barcelona: Mascherano out for a month with hamstring injury

Associated PressNov 15, 2017, 4:20 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says defender Javier Mascherano will be sidelined for about a month because of a hamstring injury.

Mascherano hurt his right leg while playing in Argentina’s 4-2 loss to Nigeria in a friendly in Russia on Tuesday.

Tests conducted on Wednesday in Barcelona showed the extent of the injury.

The 33-year-old Argentine played the entire game against Nigeria.

Barcelona’s next game is Saturday at Leganes in the Spanish league.

The Catalan club leads La Liga with 31 points from 11 matches, four points more than second-place Valencia.

Rochester Rhinos announce need for $1.3 million by end of month

@RochesterRhinos
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 3:53 PM EST
Fifteen days.

That’s how long the Rochester community has to get their USL team’s budget over the line, or one of the most celebrated clubs in modern American history is done.

The Rhinos are the last non-MLS team to win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and have claimed four other titles including the 2015 USL Cup. They once regularly averaged 10,000-plus in attendance during a sustained MLS push, but have since seen a dramatic drop-off to 2,000 fans a game despite making the playoffs in 21 of 22 seasons.

What’s cause those problems? Some point to the location of their soccer-specific stadium, while others say the community never got over the failure to join MLS. Regardless, supporters have not come close to filling the facility, one which boasted 15,000-plus for hometown hero Abby Wambach’s post-World Cup homecoming against the WNY Flash in 2015. The Flash moved to North Carolina after the 2016 season.

Rochester’s celebrated coach, Bob Lilley, left the club for Pittsburgh on Tuesday, leaving Wednesday’s community press conference with Rochester owner Dave and Wendy Dworkin, minority owners of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, to loom large.

Here’s what was announced:

The Rhinos estimate that $1.3 million in support is needed to protect the franchise, sourced from jersey sponsorships, season tickets, suites and new corporate sponsorships. In addition, the team is seeking a representative portion of Monroe County Hotel Room Occupancy Tax revenues, of which it currently receives zero.

Here’s how longtime Rochester soccer writer/booster Jeff DiVeronica phrased it:

That 2500 figure is 500 more than the aforementioned reported average last season. It’s a massive ask, and the Dworkins saved the club from disaster with a purchase before the 2016 USL season. It’s easier to imagine Rochester-area businesses laying out sponsorship dough than a rush of season ticket holders and a share of the hotel revenue tax.

Let’s hope for it: The Rhinos are an important club in modern American soccer.

This comes on the heels of more significant growth for the league, which announced a Memphis team and Atlanta United affiliate this week. The USL also announced the rebranding of Harrisburg City as Penn FC on Wednesday.

Witness says official was bribed for World Cup vote

Associated PressNov 15, 2017, 2:26 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) A powerful soccer official from Argentina demanded bribes to vote for Qatar to host the World Cup in 2022, at one point telling Qatari officials to turn over $80 million, a witness at a U.S. trial testified.

Former Argentine marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco told the jury on Tuesday that the official, Julio Grondona, claimed in several conversations that he was owed millions of dollars for his 2010 vote as a member of FIFA’s executive committee that helped Qatar land the soccer’s most prestigious tournament.

The account in federal court in Brooklyn appeared to back up persistent suspicions that the Qatar vote was rigged and that the influence of Grondona, a senior vice president at FIFA and head of the Argentinian football association until his death in 2014, was for sale.

Burzaco, whose testimony was to continue Wednesday, described an angry behind-the-scenes confrontation between Grondona and Qatari soccer officials at a 2011 meeting of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. The soccer official was upset over reports accusing him of corruption, he said.

Grondona started “insulting them and complaining,” Burzaco testified. “And basically, Grondona told them, you either pay me $80 million . or you issue me a letter by print or by top authorities saying that you never pay me a bribe.”

Burzaco is testifying under a plea agreement against three former South American soccer officials accused of taking bribes in a sprawling corruption investigation of FIFA. Jose Maria Marin, Manuel Burga and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to charges they took part in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes that secured broadcasting and hosting rights for soccer tournaments around the globe.

More than 40 other officials and business executives been charged. Many, including Burzaco, have pleaded guilty in hopes of receiving reduced sentences.