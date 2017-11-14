VIDEO: McKinnie’s USMNT debut goal… and a Horvath howler

Well, the “new era” of the U.S. national team began brightly enough, courtesy of 19-year-old debutant Weston McKennie, who opened Tuesday’s friendly against Portugal, the Yanks’ first opponents since failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, with his first international goal.
The Schalke youngster looked mature beyond his years as he surged forward, skipped past one defender and calmly slotted the ball past Portuguese goalkeeper Beto in the 21st minute.
Everything was going according to plan for interim head coach Dave Sarachan, until 22-year-old Ethan Horvath, the first goalkeeper afforded an opportunity to succeed Tim Howard as the USMNT no. 1, committed a howler of truly epic proportions 10 minutes later. His mental makeup will certainly come into the light of day after this one.
At halftime, it’s 1-1 in Leiria, Portugal.