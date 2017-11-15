More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Australia beat Honduras, qualify for 2018 World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 7:45 AM EST
“Aussie, Aussie, Aussie… Oi, Oi, Oi!”

Australia have qualified for the 2018 World Cup with the Socceroos beating Honduras 3-1 in the second leg of their inter-confederation playoff in Sydney on Wednesday.

Qualification marks the fourth-consecutive World Cup tournament for Australia and just the fifth in their history.

Locked at 0-0 from the first leg in San Pedro Sula last week, Australia’s captain stepped up big time with Mile Jedinak scoring a second half hat trick via a deflected free kick and two penalty kicks.

Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis scored with the last kick of the game for Honduras but the CONCACAF side were deservedly beaten by Australia in front of 76,080 fans at Stadium Australia.

Remember, Australia finished out of the automatic spots in Asian qualifying and just to get to this playoff against Honduras they had to play a two-legged playoff against Syria, which they won in extra time in the second leg.

Ange Postecoglou’s men did it the hard way, but they’re in.

As “Down Under” from Men At Work blasted over the sound system at the final whistle and fireworks flew over Sydney Harbor, it’s quite clear what qualification meant to Australia and the party in Oz will go on for some time.

Below are videos of Jedinak’s goals as Tim Cahill will be heading to his fourth World Cup tournament and a dogged Australia side will be the team from Pot 3 that nobody wants to face.

Jedinak gave Australia the lead as his free kick deflected off Henry Figueroa

2-0 to Australia after a handball was called against Bryan Acosta

Jedinak makes it 3-0 after a lunging tackle from Johnny Palacios brought down Robbie Kruse

Marouane Fellaini’s future at Man United in serious doubt

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 8:47 AM EST
Marouane Fellaini‘s future at Manchester United is in serious doubt with the Belgian midfielder out of contract on June 30, 2018.

Fellaini, 29, last held contract talks with United in September but rejected the Red Devils’ offer of a new deal.

Galatasaray were linked with a move for Fellaini in the summer and Besiktas are said to be interested in signing him in January, but reports state that United will not sell him in January and will instead risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Over the past few months his manager at United, Jose Mourinho, has been singing Fellaini’s praises despite the destructive midfielder dividing opinion among United’s fans and neutrals with his performances in central midfield.

You either love him or you hate him. That’s just the way it is. He was even booed by United’s fans last December when he warmed up as a sub during the game against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Since then, things have changed but Fellaini’s future is in doubt despite him having a good relationship with Mourinho.

Fellaini’s powerful performances in midfield give United something completely different and he has often come in for high-profile games away from home and helped disrupt the rhythm of opponents, while his aerial ability is always useful off the bench. Playing in a more defensive role than he did in the past, Fellaini has also scored four goals in nine appearances in 2017-18 and Mourinho singled him out for special praise after the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea before the break with Fellaini rushing back from injury to feature in the second half.

Mourinho has done that a lot this season, perhaps knowing in the back of his mind Fellaini was having doubts about signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

United’s manager has called Fellaini his “most important player” on many occasions and although that may be a stretch, there’s certainly something to be said about the former Everton man lasting this long at United after his horrible debut season under David Moyes in 2013-14.

Almost five years on from his $35.5 million arrival from Everton, the fact that Fellaini is only now seen as an important figure for United tells the whole story.

What now? Everton’s Davies cheers on American juco

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 10:47 PM EST
It’s a small world, this footballing one.

It’s also not every day a Premier League player tosses out best wishes to a junior college in the United States of America.

[ MORE: Portugal 1-1 USMNT | 3 things ]

So it raised our eyebrows when Everton youngster Tom Davies, he of the 19 appearances this season, proffered a shoutout to the Indian Hills Community College men’s soccer team ahead of its NJCAA Tournament debut on Tuesday.

It turns out IHCC sophomore midfielder Adam Garner’s quite close with Davies’ older brother Liam, a left midfielder at National League side Chester FC.

“Basically I grew up with his brother,” said Garner, who’s played 20 matches this season for IHCC. “Tom’s only two years younger. I started to get to know him really well on a holiday with his family when he was 16. Since then, him and his brother have been like my best mates.”

Garner was taken aback after his freshman season, when he returned to home in December to find his buddy Tom’s career had exploded during the festive season. And as an Everton supporter, Garner’s witnessed his friend become one of the players on his favorite club.

“It’s my second year here,” Garner said. “When he broke through, it was when I went home at Christmas. I didn’t realize how big he’d become, so it was kinda mind-blowing.”

So while Garner’s supporting Everton, Davies has some love for coach Jon Fridal’s Warriors. IHCC won its first tournament match 1-0 over Louisburg and can advance to the semifinals with a win over Tyler College on Wednesday.

“We had a goal at the beginning of the season, and after last year our coach improved the squad a lot,” Garner said. “With the qualities brought in, we just took it game-by-game.”

Wild! Coach loses USL job to D-2 requirements

@PghRiverhounds
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 9:34 PM EST
Coaching changes happen all the time, but this is one you don’t see every day.

The USL’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds have hired one of the best coaches in league history away from rival Rochester Rhinos, but that’s not the rub of the story here

That Bob Lilley would be wanted by any number of teams is no surprise, but that he’s filling a vacancy caused by United States Soccer Federation’s requirement for Division II teams feels insane.

[ MORE: Portugal 1-1 USMNT | Player ratings ]

USSF requirements demand that a coach should hold its A License. Dave Brandt doesn’t have one despite terrific tenures with NCAA Division III college power Messiah and the D-1 program at the Naval Academy.

Pittsburgh missed the playoffs this year while Lilley again led a the low-budget Rhinos to the playoffs with assistants Mark Pulisic (Yes, that’s Christian’s dad) and Brendan Murphy, so this is a terrific pickup for Rochester.

But Brandt left a decent gig at Navy for this spot. Was there no solution for US Soccer?

“We are highly disappointed with this news, but understand the necessity to comply with the league’s decision,” Riverhounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger said. “Dave has been nothing shy of first class since joining the organization. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions to the Riverhounds and he has left the team in a significantly better position than when he arrived.”

Heck of a name on that owner, to be sure!

On the surface, this isn’t the fault of the USL or the Riverhounds, rather the requirements of D-II sanctioning. And we’re sure that Brandt was given some sort of notice to sort it out.

Those have probably been under a microscope after the NASL sued the USSF, but at some point it’s ridiculous to punish a good coach that Pittsburgh wished to employ because he hasn’t gone to your classes.

Ranking the worst failures in World Cup qualifying

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 14, 2017, 8:42 PM EST
1 Comment

So many high expectation nations missed the 2018 World Cup that a second-tier tournament is being bandied about, enough so that people are legitimately intrigued at the idea.

That begs the question: How did we get here? In some cases, sides missed the big dance due to wonky qualifying schedules. Others had tough draws and couldn’t rebound in a playoff. Another group just flat out flopped in red, white, and blue.

[ USMNT-PORTUGAL: Match recap | Player ratings ]

Who’s failure was most heinous? Let us count the ways, er, teams.

7) Netherlands — This is a nation that, like England, has overachieved so many times that neutrals expect more from them that, perhaps, is rational. Their domestic league is not what it once was, but finishing behind Sweden is a tough pill to swallow for a side which has been on the proverbial podium the past two World Cups and four times in its history.

6) Ivory Coast — Africa’s qualifying is brutal, but Les Elephants lost two of three home qualifiers and managed two scoreless draws away from home. In fact, the team was blanked thrice despite a unit with Gervinho, Salomon Kalou, Jonathan Kodija, and Wilfried Zaha. Yes, the nation is on a downswing, but still were the favorites to advance past Morocco.

5) Bosnia and Herzegovina — Perched atop the group for a decent period of qualifying, a loaded BNH side drew Greece home and away, lost in Cyprus, and lost at home to Belgium in a cycle which could’ve seen them make a deep run powered by Edin Dzeko, Sead Kolasinac, Asmir Begovic, and Miralem Pjanic.

4) Italy — The highest-ranked ELO team to miss the tournament, Italy had the misfortune of being drawn with Spain (and vice versa). Second-place there was no shame, but being unable to finish over two legs against Sweden may be understandable — Blågult only allowed nine goals in qualifying — but Gian Piero Ventura’s keeping Lorenzo Insigne out of the starting lineup will be questioned for a long, long time.

[ MORE: Arena’s baffling pregame comment ]

3) Chile — CONMEBOL qualifying is as difficult as any confederation, and probably the toughest. Still, La Roja was shutout in six of its nine away qualifiers, including losses to eighth place Ecuador and ninth place Bolivia. For a side with Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal to be blanked that many times? Brutal.

2) Ghana – At least the Ivory Coast finished second in its group! Ghana drew all three of its home matches, managing its only win at the Republic of Congo. That means Apparently the Black Stars couldn’t imagine a World Cup without the USMNT.

*1b) United States — With respect to the improving nature of CONCACAF, the confederation’s relative weakness and wildly forgiving Hex means the Bruce Arena’s men did as poorly as any decent nation in the world. To not even make a playoff is embarrassing, and the first leg of Honduras versus Australia lets you know all that’s needed about the quality of the lesser friends of CONCACAF.

*1a) Australia — The asterisks is important because the Socceroos dominated Honduras in the first leg only to not find a goal, and can still advance to the World Cup with a win at 4 a.m. ET in Sydney. But losing to Honduras after finishing behind Saudi Arabia on the weakness of handing Thailand one of its only two points of qualifying? Wooooof.