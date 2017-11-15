Australia beat Honduras, qualify for 2018 World Cup

Click to email (Opens in new window)

“Aussie, Aussie, Aussie… Oi, Oi, Oi!”

Australia have qualified for the 2018 World Cup with the Socceroos beating Honduras 3-1 in the second leg of their inter-confederation playoff in Sydney on Wednesday.

Qualification marks the fourth-consecutive World Cup tournament for Australia and just the fifth in their history.

Locked at 0-0 from the first leg in San Pedro Sula last week, Australia’s captain stepped up big time with Mile Jedinak scoring a second half hat trick via a deflected free kick and two penalty kicks.

Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis scored with the last kick of the game for Honduras but the CONCACAF side were deservedly beaten by Australia in front of 76,080 fans at Stadium Australia.

Remember, Australia finished out of the automatic spots in Asian qualifying and just to get to this playoff against Honduras they had to play a two-legged playoff against Syria, which they won in extra time in the second leg.

Ange Postecoglou’s men did it the hard way, but they’re in.

As “Down Under” from Men At Work blasted over the sound system at the final whistle and fireworks flew over Sydney Harbor, it’s quite clear what qualification meant to Australia and the party in Oz will go on for some time.

Below are videos of Jedinak’s goals as Tim Cahill will be heading to his fourth World Cup tournament and a dogged Australia side will be the team from Pot 3 that nobody wants to face.

Jedinak gave Australia the lead as his free kick deflected off Henry Figueroa

2-0 to Australia after a handball was called against Bryan Acosta

GOAL @Socceroos! Jedinak puts away the penalty with Australia's World Cup hopes looking very comfortable right now. #AUSvHON #WCQ #9WWOS pic.twitter.com/9x4DjXH4GR — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 15, 2017

Jedinak makes it 3-0 after a lunging tackle from Johnny Palacios brought down Robbie Kruse