Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona: Mascherano out for a month with hamstring injury

Associated PressNov 15, 2017, 4:20 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says defender Javier Mascherano will be sidelined for about a month because of a hamstring injury.

Mascherano hurt his right leg while playing in Argentina’s 4-2 loss to Nigeria in a friendly in Russia on Tuesday.

Tests conducted on Wednesday in Barcelona showed the extent of the injury.

The 33-year-old Argentine played the entire game against Nigeria.

Barcelona’s next game is Saturday at Leganes in the Spanish league.

The Catalan club leads La Liga with 31 points from 11 matches, four points more than second-place Valencia.

Rochester Rhinos announce need for $1.3 million by end of month

@RochesterRhinos
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 3:53 PM EST
Fifteen days.

That’s how long the Rochester community has to get their USL team’s budget over the line, or one of the most celebrated clubs in modern American history is done.

The Rhinos are the last non-MLS team to win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and have claimed four other titles including the 2015 USL Cup. They once regularly averaged 10,000-plus in attendance during a sustained MLS push, but have since seen a dramatic drop-off to 2,000 fans a game despite making the playoffs in 21 of 22 seasons.

What’s cause those problems? Some point to the location of their soccer-specific stadium, while others say the community never got over the failure to join MLS. Regardless, supporters have not come close to filling the facility, one which boasted 15,000-plus for hometown hero Abby Wambach’s post-World Cup homecoming against the WNY Flash in 2015. The Flash moved to North Carolina after the 2016 season.

Rochester’s celebrated coach, Bob Lilley, left the club for Pittsburgh on Tuesday, leaving Wednesday’s community press conference with Rochester owner Dave and Wendy Dworkin, minority owners of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, to loom large.

Here’s what was announced:

The Rhinos estimate that $1.3 million in support is needed to protect the franchise, sourced from jersey sponsorships, season tickets, suites and new corporate sponsorships. In addition, the team is seeking a representative portion of Monroe County Hotel Room Occupancy Tax revenues, of which it currently receives zero.

Here’s how longtime Rochester soccer writer/booster Jeff DiVeronica phrased it:

That 2500 figure is 500 more than the aforementioned reported average last season. It’s a massive ask, and the Dworkins saved the club from disaster with a purchase before the 2016 USL season. It’s easier to imagine Rochester-area businesses laying out sponsorship dough than a rush of season ticket holders and a share of the hotel revenue tax.

Let’s hope for it: The Rhinos are an important club in modern American soccer.

This comes on the heels of more significant growth for the league, which announced a Memphis team and Atlanta United affiliate this week. The USL also announced the rebranding of Harrisburg City as Penn FC on Wednesday.

Witness says official was bribed for World Cup vote

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 15, 2017, 2:26 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) A powerful soccer official from Argentina demanded bribes to vote for Qatar to host the World Cup in 2022, at one point telling Qatari officials to turn over $80 million, a witness at a U.S. trial testified.

Former Argentine marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco told the jury on Tuesday that the official, Julio Grondona, claimed in several conversations that he was owed millions of dollars for his 2010 vote as a member of FIFA’s executive committee that helped Qatar land the soccer’s most prestigious tournament.

The account in federal court in Brooklyn appeared to back up persistent suspicions that the Qatar vote was rigged and that the influence of Grondona, a senior vice president at FIFA and head of the Argentinian football association until his death in 2014, was for sale.

Burzaco, whose testimony was to continue Wednesday, described an angry behind-the-scenes confrontation between Grondona and Qatari soccer officials at a 2011 meeting of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. The soccer official was upset over reports accusing him of corruption, he said.

Grondona started “insulting them and complaining,” Burzaco testified. “And basically, Grondona told them, you either pay me $80 million . or you issue me a letter by print or by top authorities saying that you never pay me a bribe.”

Burzaco is testifying under a plea agreement against three former South American soccer officials accused of taking bribes in a sprawling corruption investigation of FIFA. Jose Maria Marin, Manuel Burga and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to charges they took part in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes that secured broadcasting and hosting rights for soccer tournaments around the globe.

More than 40 other officials and business executives been charged. Many, including Burzaco, have pleaded guilty in hopes of receiving reduced sentences.

Pots for 2018 World Cup draw almost complete

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 1:34 PM EST
With 31 of the 32 teams for the 2018 World Cup now decided, the attention is switching to the draw in Moscow on Dec. 1.

The excitement is building.

Below is a look at how things stand ahead of Peru’s clash with New Zealand on Wednesday as the winner of that inter-confederation playoff will take the final spot. Peru, currently ranked No.10 by FIFA, are the heavy favorites against 122-ranked New Zealand, but we’ve included the two scenarios for how Pots 1-4 will look depending on whether Peru or New Zealand grab the final World Cup spot.

As a reminder, the pots teams are placed in are determined by their FIFA World Ranking from October 2017, with the top seven teams plus hosts Russia in Pot 1, then the next eight highest-ranked teams in Pot 2 and then so on, and so forth for Pots 3 and 4. With me? Good.

Another thing to remember when picking one team from each pot in a hypothetical draw: teams from the same confederation can’t be drawn with each other, except from UEFA where two teams from the European region can be placed in the same World Cup group.

My word, despite all of the big names missing out on the World Cup next summer there are so many “Group of Death” scenarios it’s scary.

It is also quite apparent that if you’re a fan of Denmark or Serbia, you want New Zealand to spring an upset so you move up from Pots 3 to 2 and 4 to 3 respectively.

If Peru wins

Pot 1
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2
Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3 
Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4
Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

If New Zealand wins

Pot 1
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2
Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Denmark

Pot 3 
Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Serbia

Pot 4
Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand

Italy sack Ventura after World Cup failure

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 12:55 PM EST
The most inevitable news of this week is now official: Giampiero Ventura has been sacked as Italy’s national team manager after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy not reaching the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 was always going to have this outcome.

Following Italy’s 0-0 draw at home against Sweden on Monday, which sealed their elimination from the World Cup after a 1-0 playoff defeat across the two legs, Ventura failed to hand in his resignation as he wanted to speak with officials at the Italian Football Association (FIGC).

The 67-year-old did that on Wednesday and was fired. Below is a statement from the FIGC.

“During a meeting called by FIGC president Carlo Tevecchio… the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was discussed. As the first order of business Tevecchio revealed the release of the entire technical team and, from today onwards, Gian Piero Ventura is no longer coach of the national team.”

His boss at the Italian FA, Carlo Tavecchio, is also said to be in a perilous position as the four-time World Cup champs are reeling from missing out on the World Cup tournament for just the third time in their history.

Ventura took charge of Italy in the summer of 2016 after Antonio Conte left for Chelsea and had a deal through the 2018 World Cup.

Early favorites to take charge of the Azzurri are Carlo Ancelotti and current Chelsea boss and former Italy coach Conte, while Roberto Mancini and Massimilliano Allegri are both said to be contenders for the position.