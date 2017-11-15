Peru tops New Zealand, lands final World Cup berth

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jefferson Farfan’s first half goal and a terrific second half save from Pedro Gallese led Peru to a 2-0 home win and the final place in the 2018 World Cup.

Christian Ramos also scored for Peru, which earns its first World Cup berth since 1982 and gives CONMEBOL five teams in the World Cup.

[ MORE: Rochester Rhinos in jeopardy ]

Farfan, 33, laced a slightly-deflected offering past first half star Stefan Marinovic in in the 27th minute to give Peru the lead.

'We have lift off' 🚀 Farfan leathers in the opener for @SeleccionPeru!! SIGN UP & WATCH ON fuboTV → https://t.co/zNDaRUbJFg #beINfuboTV pic.twitter.com/8S8dBGtL8W — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 16, 2017

Still, New Zealand’s fate didn’t change much. The Kiwis would need an away goal to put them in Russia.

Second half sub Chris Wood of Burnley nearly provided it, but Gallese was wise to the threat.

Fresh-off-the-bench Chris Wood nearly puts @SeleccionPeru on the back foot SIGN UP & WATCH ON fuboTV → https://t.co/zNDaRUbJFg #beINfuboTV pic.twitter.com/pVeiMa2NrF — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 16, 2017

Follow @NicholasMendola