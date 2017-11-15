Peru tops New Zealand, lands final World Cup berth

Jefferson Farfan’s first half goal and a terrific second half save from Pedro Gallese led Peru to a 2-0 home win and the final place in the 2018 World Cup.
Christian Ramos also scored for Peru, which earns its first World Cup berth since 1982 and gives CONMEBOL five teams in the World Cup.
Farfan, 33, laced a slightly-deflected offering past first half star Stefan Marinovic in in the 27th minute to give Peru the lead.
Still, New Zealand’s fate didn’t change much. The Kiwis would need an away goal to put them in Russia.
Second half sub Chris Wood of Burnley nearly provided it, but Gallese was wise to the threat.