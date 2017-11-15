More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Peru tops New Zealand, lands final World Cup berth

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 11:07 PM EST
Jefferson Farfan’s first half goal and a terrific second half save from Pedro Gallese led Peru to a 2-0 home win and the final place in the 2018 World Cup.

Christian Ramos also scored for Peru, which earns its first World Cup berth since 1982 and gives CONMEBOL five teams in the World Cup.

Farfan, 33, laced a slightly-deflected offering past first half star Stefan Marinovic in in the 27th minute to give Peru the lead.

Still, New Zealand’s fate didn’t change much. The Kiwis would need an away goal to put them in Russia.

Second half sub Chris Wood of Burnley nearly provided it, but Gallese was wise to the threat.

World Cup field, pots set for Russia

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 11:08 PM EST
The World Cup field is set with the completion of a pair of Wednesday interconfederation playoff second legs.

Hosts Peru and Australia held off New Zealand and Honduras, respectively to settle the pots for the Dec. 1 draw.

The pots set up some nefarious groups, call them Groups of Death if you will. Imagine Germany, Spain, Senegal, and Serbia. Or how about Brazil, Spain, Sweden, and South Korea.

That said, it also presents the chance for (bet on it, FIFA fans): Russia, Peru, Tunisia, Panama.

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

Report: Cal United FC to tab Preki as first coach

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
Cal United FC may not know where they are going to play next season, but the first-year club knows its boss.

SocTakes.com’s Nipun Chopra reports that Predrag “Preki” Radosavljević will be the first head coach of the Fullerton-based club.

The report also says current technical director Eric Wynalda will continue in his gig for now despite running for U.S. Soccer Federation president.

That’s a bit ironic, as Cal United FC is slated to begin play in the NASL next season even though the league’s status remains hazy thanks to USSF regulations and pending legal action.

Capped 28 times by the USMNT, Preki has coached Toronto FC, Sacramento Republic, Chivas USA, and Saint Louis FC. He led the Republic to the 2014 USL title.

WATCH LIVE: Peru vs. New Zealand

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
The final spot in the 2018 World Cup will go the team to emerge from Wednesday’s second leg between New Zealand and Peru in Lima.

WATCH LIVE ON NBC UNIVERSO

The Peruvian hosts finished fifth in CONMEBOL, while New Zealand is the Oceania champions.

Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquakes’ Kip Colvey starts for New Zealand, as does West Ham’s Winston Reid. Burnley’s Chris Wood is on the bench.

LINEUPS

Peru: Gallese; Advincula, Rodríguez, Ramos, Trauco; Tapia, Cueva, Flores; Polo, Ruidíaz, Farfán.

New Zealand: Marinovic; Wynne, Colvey, Boxall, Reid, Durante, Lewis, McGlinchey, Tuiloma, Thomas; Barbarouses.

Altidore red card appeal rejected by MLS DisCo

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 8:27 PM EST
Turns out it’s hard to make a case out of video from a dark tunnel fracas.

Jozy Altidore‘s red card appeal has been rejected, and the Toronto FC star will join Sebastian Giovinco on the sidelines for the first leg of the Eastern Conference Final.

Altidore picked up a yellow card after an altercation with Sacha Kljestan which saw the big striker hit the deck like Kljestan wielded Thor’s hammer.

Both players would grab a second yellow as Kljestan and several New York Red Bulls wound up in a restricted area for a halftime fight with Toronto. Altidore’s hopes lied in a video and RBNY’s entry into an area in which they were not allowed by league rules. From TorontoFC.ca:

“Jozy’s suspension has been upheld,” Vanney said. “The referees had given him a red card, so the burden of proof was on us to prove that it wasn’t. We weren’t able to do that with video we provided because there were still some gaps in the video.”