Guido Kirchner/dpa via AP

PST Survey results: What’s the career ceiling for Pulisic?

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 6:45 PM EST
The results of PST’s Big American Soccer Survey are in, and our staff will be walking through the results of thousands of votes in a series of posts this week.

We didn’t realize you could acronymize it to BASS, or else we would’ve done it sooner. So we begin BASS in the same place many American soccer conversations start: with Christian Pulisic.

The 19-year-old “Don’t call him Wonderboy” admitted to fighting depression after the USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup, but Christian Pulisic is the primary cause for optimism in many circles of U.S. Soccer.

USMNT supporters see him as the key to the future, club coaches see him as an example of how an elite career can be nurtured here, and European export proponents see his exponential growth at Borussia Dortmund as a beacon to call young U.S. talent overseas.

But what is his ceiling?

We supplied three choices for our readership:

  1. European soccer Best XI candidate
  2. Short of world elite, but best American player in history
  3. About where he is now: Key player on a good team

It won’t surprise anyone that Option No. 3 was the least popular, as it’s difficult to believe a healthy Pulisic won’t continue to improve. He’s already one of the most important players on a UEFA Champions League team — and the most important player on the USMNT — at age 19, so the nine percent of people who voted “About where he is now” are mostly cynics or detesters of the game here, in all likelihood.

Thirty-seven percent of fans think he can be a Best XI candidate, which would put him in uncharted American waters. Getting to this point would mean Pulisic would get to a point where voters consider him capable of fitting in a team like the 2016 UEFA Team of the Season. The attack-minded players there only need one of their names: Messi, Griezmann, Ronaldo, Modric, Iniesta.

Now, this also would mean that Pulisic would need to either lead Borussia Dortmund to a Bundesliga crown and/or deep into the UEFA Champions League, and that leaves this poll option a massive bet by voters. He could also be an otherworldly playmaker on a second-tier team, but would need to just dominate. In the last three seasons, guess who many teams have placed a player on the Best XI?

Seven. That’s 33 spots taken by seven teams. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United. PSG has one (Zlatan Ibrahimovic) while United had a half (Angel Di Maria played for the Red Devils and Real that season).

Which brings us to the majority vote: 54 percent of voters think Pulisic will not quite reach world elite, but will be the best player in United States history. This would mean passing the accolades of Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey, and Landon Donovan. From a team standpoint, this won’t be terribly hard.

Pulisic has won the German Cup. Howard has a League Cup, FA Cup, and Community Shield. Dempsey played in a Europa League final with Fulham, while Donovan won all of his club accolades in Major League Soccer.

What would it take for Pulisic to take a step into that category while staying in Europe (Forgive us for assuming a healthy Pulisic could return to MLS at any time in the next dozen years and contribute like Dempsey at the very least)? Would he need to join the rarefied air of aforementioned clubs like Real or Bayern Munich? Lothar Matthaus thinks he can do a job at the latter.

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

At a certain point, naysayers like to say Pulisic is being overhyped. We get that. As a culture we’ve gone through varying degrees of that, from Maurice Edu all the way up (or down) to Freddy Adu. But no player in U.S. history, at his age, has been nominated for the Goldenboy Award. Donovan didn’t make a senior appearance at Bayer Leverkusen until 22, and Pulisic has 71 first team apps for BVB with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Transfermarkt has two comparable players for him right now: Leroy Sane and Anthony Martial. WhoScored rates him as the 21st best player in the Bundesliga this season. Squawka says only one player in Germany is attempting more take-ons per game, and has him as a Top 50 per game attacker, though his possession stats are not so hot. He’s 19. This isn’t overhype, considering it’s a foray into the American unknown: It’s legit hype.

This is the great unknown, paved by the work of Dempsey and Howard, Bocanegra and Reyna, Keller and even McBride. While we should sit back and enjoy it all, there’s no doubt the focus will only continue to grow on Pulisic. It seems, wonderfully, that pressure doesn’t bother the kid.

Imagine his prime. We know you are.

Watford reportedly shoots down 2nd Silva shout from Everton

Peter Byrne/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 5:52 PM EST
Watford has turned down a second approach from Everton for manager Marco Silva.

The wildly-disappointing Toffees fired manager Ronald Koeman on Oct. 23, are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win, coincidentally over Watford.

That victory was caretaker manager David Unsworth‘s first in four outings in charge of the club, with Chelsea, Leicester City, and Lyon taking the other three.

Watford issued a rebuke of Everton’s desires after a Monday approach, but Everton apparently went back to the well on Wednesday. No dice.

Everton spent in the neighborhood of $200 million this summer on players like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, and Michael Keane amongst others.

A coach like Silva, who nearly saved Hull City’s Premier Legaue status before leading a resurgent Watford this season, is certainly capable of righting Everton’s ship. That said, reports say Watford has no interest in letting him walk at any price and Silva is said to not want to rock the boat.

On the plus side for Everton supporters, at least Sam Allardyce declared himself out of the running for the gig. Looks like Unsworth will have more time to make his case to Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri, and Co.

Dempsey wins Comeback award; Set for Seattle stay

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 5:07 PM EST
Clint Dempsey edged Federico Higuain and Erick Torres for the 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The voting was surprisingly close considering Dempsey’s status as an American soccer icon returning from a scary heart problem.

The 34-year-old has 14 goals between the MLS regular season and playoffs, adding four assists in 30 total matches. Seattle plays Houston in the Western Conference final of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Dempsey is the second Sounder to win the award, joining Eddie Johnson who won the honor in 2012. Coincidentally, Johnson retired from soccer due to a heart ailment.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, Dempsey is set to sign a one-year deal to stay with Seattle as a Designated Player through the 2018 season.

With Dempsey set to break the all-time USMNT record with his next goal, it’s no surprise he’s not hanging up his boots yet. And why would he? “Deuce” remains an effective player for club and country.

Barcelona: Mascherano out for a month with hamstring injury

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 15, 2017, 4:20 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says defender Javier Mascherano will be sidelined for about a month because of a hamstring injury.

Mascherano hurt his right leg while playing in Argentina’s 4-2 loss to Nigeria in a friendly in Russia on Tuesday.

Tests conducted on Wednesday in Barcelona showed the extent of the injury.

The 33-year-old Argentine played the entire game against Nigeria.

Barcelona’s next game is Saturday at Leganes in the Spanish league.

The Catalan club leads La Liga with 31 points from 11 matches, four points more than second-place Valencia.

Rochester Rhinos announce need for $1.3 million by end of month

@RochesterRhinos
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 3:53 PM EST
Fifteen days.

That’s how long the Rochester community has to get their USL team’s budget over the line, or one of the most celebrated clubs in modern American history is done.

The Rhinos are the last non-MLS team to win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and have claimed four other titles including the 2015 USL Cup. They once regularly averaged 10,000-plus in attendance during a sustained MLS push, but have since seen a dramatic drop-off to 2,000 fans a game despite making the playoffs in 21 of 22 seasons.

What’s cause those problems? Some point to the location of their soccer-specific stadium, while others say the community never got over the failure to join MLS. Regardless, supporters have not come close to filling the facility, one which boasted 15,000-plus for hometown hero Abby Wambach’s post-World Cup homecoming against the WNY Flash in 2015. The Flash moved to North Carolina after the 2016 season.

Rochester’s celebrated coach, Bob Lilley, left the club for Pittsburgh on Tuesday, leaving Wednesday’s community press conference with Rochester owner Dave and Wendy Dworkin, minority owners of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, to loom large.

Here’s what was announced:

The Rhinos estimate that $1.3 million in support is needed to protect the franchise, sourced from jersey sponsorships, season tickets, suites and new corporate sponsorships. In addition, the team is seeking a representative portion of Monroe County Hotel Room Occupancy Tax revenues, of which it currently receives zero.

Here’s how longtime Rochester soccer writer/booster Jeff DiVeronica phrased it:

That 2500 figure is 500 more than the aforementioned reported average last season. It’s a massive ask, and the Dworkins saved the club from disaster with a purchase before the 2016 USL season. It’s easier to imagine Rochester-area businesses laying out sponsorship dough than a rush of season ticket holders and a share of the hotel revenue tax.

Let’s hope for it: The Rhinos are an important club in modern American soccer.

This comes on the heels of more significant growth for the league, which announced a Memphis team and Atlanta United affiliate this week. The USL also announced the rebranding of Harrisburg City as Penn FC on Wednesday.