More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ross Setford/SNPA via AP

WATCH LIVE: Peru vs. New Zealand

By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 9:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

The final spot in the 2018 World Cup will go the team to emerge from Wednesday’s second leg between New Zealand and Peru in Lima.

WATCH LIVE ON NBC UNIVERSO

The Peruvian hosts finished fifth in CONMEBOL, while New Zealand is the Oceania champions.

Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquakes’ Kip Colvey starts for New Zealand, as does West Ham’s Winston Reid. Burnley’s Chris Wood is on the bench.

LINEUPS

Peru: Gallese; Advincula, Rodríguez, Ramos, Trauco; Tapia, Cueva, Flores; Polo, Ruidíaz, Farfán.

New Zealand: Marinovic; Wynne, Colvey, Boxall, Reid, Durante, Lewis, McGlinchey, Tuiloma, Thomas; Barbarouses.

Report: Cal United FC to tab Preki as first coach

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for New York Red Bulls
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cal United FC may not know where they are going to play next season, but the first-year club knows its boss.

SocTakes.com’s Nipun Chopra reports that Predrag “Preki” Radosavljević will be the first head coach of the Fullerton-based club.

[ MORE: Rochester Rhinos in jeopardy ]

The report also says current technical director Eric Wynalda will continue in his gig for now despite running for U.S. Soccer Federation president.

That’s a bit ironic, as Cal United FC is slated to begin play in the NASL next season even though the league’s status remains hazy thanks to USSF regulations and pending legal action.

Capped 28 times by the USMNT, Preki has coached Toronto FC, Sacramento Republic, Chivas USA, and Saint Louis FC. He led the Republic to the 2014 USL title.

Altidore red card appeal rejected by MLS DisCo

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 8:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Turns out it’s hard to make a case out of video from a dark tunnel fracas.

Jozy Altidore‘s red card appeal has been rejected, and the Toronto FC star will join Sebastian Giovinco on the sidelines for the first leg of the Eastern Conference Final.

[ MORE: Rochester Rhinos in jeopardy ]

Altidore picked up a yellow card after an altercation with Sacha Kljestan which saw the big striker hit the deck like Kljestan wielded Thor’s hammer.

Both players would grab a second yellow as Kljestan and several New York Red Bulls wound up in a restricted area for a halftime fight with Toronto. Altidore’s hopes lied in a video and RBNY’s entry into an area in which they were not allowed by league rules. From TorontoFC.ca:

“Jozy’s suspension has been upheld,” Vanney said. “The referees had given him a red card, so the burden of proof was on us to prove that it wasn’t. We weren’t able to do that with video we provided because there were still some gaps in the video.”

Orlando Homegrown keeper battling bone cancer

orlandocitysc.com
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar wants to be battling for playing time, and is instead squarely in the fight of his life.

Stajduhar, a U.S. U-18 and U-20 player, has been diagnosed with Localized Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and begins treatment this week.

[ MORE: Rochester Rhinos in jeopardy ]

Promising news: It’s an early diagnosis for Stajduhar, and the disease does have a strong survival rate. From OrlandoCitySC.com:

“Fortunately for Mason, we discovered this early, giving him a better chance for a cure and full recovery,” said Daryl Osbahr, MD, medical director for Orlando City SC and chief of sports medicine for Orlando Health. “We’re dedicated to working with Mason and his oncologists to fight his bone cancer and begin his road to recovery.”

All our best to Stajduhar, Orlando, and his family.

Columbus officials release statement after MLS, Precourt meeting

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 7:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther and Alex Fischer, the CEO of the Columbus Partnership, met with MLS commissioner Don Garber and Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt on Wednesday in a bid to keep the Crew in Ohio.

It did not go well.

[ MORE: Rochester Rhinos in jeopardy ]

Ginther and Fischer released a statement on the meeting, claiming that they offered every option to get Precourt and Garber to take relocation to Austin, Texas, off the table only to be shot down by the MLS hierarchy.

“We met with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Columbus Crew SC owner Anthony Precourt in New York today. It is clear the MLS and ownership did not come to the meeting willing to commit to staying in Columbus. We know this is heartbreaking for the dedicated fans in Columbus and across the country who have shown unwavering support for the Columbus Crew SC.

We are disappointed and frustrated. We were united in putting all options on the table, with the expectation in return that the MLS and ownership would cease pursuing moving the team to Austin. Great American cities do not get into bidding wars over sports teams to benefit private owners. Garber and Precourt were not willing to do that today.

Once the league and owner are committed to Columbus, we stand ready, willing and able to support the team’s success. On November 21, standing alongside the best soccer fans in the country at MAPFRE stadium, we will be cheering Black and Gold onto victory. Glory to Columbus.”

Relocation stories are never fun, but this one is infuriating. From the timing of the announcement — before a big playoff run — to the words of Precourt, it’s been one big stinger after another.

Sadly, stories like these are unavoidable when a league size is limited and closed. Precourt bought the original MLS team with the hopes of moving it to Austin. The sale was approved with that language in it. Essentially, the Crew barely had hope of overcoming those desires.

Precourt claims that Columbus didn’t present a viable plan to keep the team in Ohio, from MLSSoccer.com:

Precourt Sports Ventures and Major League Soccer met this afternoon in New York City with Mayor Ginther and Alex Fischer, at the request of the city, in anticipation of being presented an actionable plan and a legitimate offer that would advance efforts to improve Crew SC’s long-term ability to operate and compete in Columbus.  Both PSV and the league entered the meeting with open minds, no demands and a complete willingness to listen and entertain concrete ideas or a meaningful proposal from the city’s representatives at the meeting.

We were extremely disappointed that no concrete offer or proposal was presented and then told by the City of Columbus that it would not communicate with us past today.

Precourt Sports Ventures made a clear commitment to Columbus four years ago by purchasing 100 percent of Columbus Crew SC.  In the meantime, despite successful efforts to reinvent the brand and improve the Club, market challenges for Crew SC in Columbus continue to mount.

Despite the city’s refusal to make a real offer and its decision to cease conversations, we remain open to a productive dialogue if the City of Columbus reconsiders.  Columbus Crew SC remains focused on our quest to win MLS Cup.

In terms of business, Precourt has every right to move the team, and MLS has every right to let him. And it seems — strictly inference here — MLS views the outcome of giving Cincinnati a team after Columbus leaves as somehow a fine trade-off for Ohio.

If MLS started today, Columbus probably wouldn’t get one of 28 markets. That’s not the point. They have a team, an original team, and those are generally hallowed in major and important American sports leagues.

But as someone who grew up in Buffalo with constant threats and hostage moves regarding the Sabres and Bills to pony up or risk losing the team, I hope Columbus finds the solution our city did: Owners who were willing to make less than the maximum to cater to a community in love with its teams.

Imagine a United States without the home of Dos a Cero boasting a top tier side. Again, this remains a league barely over 20 years old, and Garber and Co. are very much navigating the equivalent of the Wild West (along with teams in other leagues). Still, concern for what’s been built in Ohio would be nice, at the very least.