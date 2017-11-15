Watford reportedly shoots down second Silva shout from Everton

Watford has turned down a second approach from Everton for manager Marco Silva.
The wildly-disappointing Toffees fired manager Ronald Koeman on Oct. 23, are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win, coincidentally over Watford.
That victory was caretaker manager David Unsworth‘s first in four outings in charge of the club, with Chelsea, Leicester City, and Lyon taking the other three.
Watford issued a rebuke of Everton’s desires after a Monday approach, but Everton apparently went back to the well on Wednesday. No dice.
Everton spent in the neighborhood of $200 million this summer on players like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez, and Michael Keane amongst others.
A coach like Silva, who nearly saved Hull City’s Premier Legaue status before leading a resurgent Watford this season, is certainly capable of righting Everton’s ship. That said, reports say Watford has no interest in letting him walk at any price and Silva is said to not want to rock the boat.
On the plus side for Everton supporters, at least Sam Allardyce declared himself out of the running for the gig. Looks like Unsworth will have more time to make his case to Bill Kenwright, Farhad Moshiri, and Co.
Cal United FC may not know where they are going to play next season, but the first-year club knows its boss.
SocTakes.com’s Nipun Chopra reports that Predrag “Preki” Radosavljević will be the first head coach of the Fullerton-based club.
The report also says current technical director Eric Wynalda will continue in his gig for now despite running for U.S. Soccer Federation president.
That’s a bit ironic, as Cal United FC is slated to begin play in the NASL next season even though the league’s status remains hazy thanks to USSF regulations and pending legal action.
Capped 28 times by the USMNT, Preki has coached Toronto FC, Sacramento Republic, Chivas USA, and Saint Louis FC. He led the Republic to the 2014 USL title.
The final spot in the 2018 World Cup will go the team to emerge from Wednesday’s second leg between New Zealand and Peru in Lima.
The Peruvian hosts finished fifth in CONMEBOL, while New Zealand is the Oceania champions.
Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes’ Kip Colvey starts for New Zealand, as does West Ham’s Winston Reid. Burnley’s Chris Wood is on the bench.
LINEUPS
Peru: Gallese; Advincula, Rodríguez, Ramos, Trauco; Tapia, Cueva, Flores; Polo, Ruidíaz, Farfán.
New Zealand: Marinovic; Wynne, Colvey, Boxall, Reid, Durante, Lewis, McGlinchey, Tuiloma, Thomas; Barbarouses.
Turns out it’s hard to make a case out of video from a dark tunnel fracas.
Jozy Altidore‘s red card appeal has been rejected, and the Toronto FC star will join Sebastian Giovinco on the sidelines for the first leg of the Eastern Conference Final.
Altidore picked up a yellow card after an altercation with Sacha Kljestan which saw the big striker hit the deck like Kljestan wielded Thor’s hammer.
Both players would grab a second yellow as Kljestan and several New York Red Bulls wound up in a restricted area for a halftime fight with Toronto. Altidore’s hopes lied in a video and RBNY’s entry into an area in which they were not allowed by league rules. From TorontoFC.ca:
“Jozy’s suspension has been upheld,” Vanney said. “The referees had given him a red card, so the burden of proof was on us to prove that it wasn’t. We weren’t able to do that with video we provided because there were still some gaps in the video.”
Orlando City SC goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar wants to be battling for playing time, and is instead squarely in the fight of his life.
Stajduhar, a U.S. U-18 and U-20 player, has been diagnosed with Localized Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and begins treatment this week.
Promising news: It’s an early diagnosis for Stajduhar, and the disease does have a strong survival rate. From OrlandoCitySC.com:
“Fortunately for Mason, we discovered this early, giving him a better chance for a cure and full recovery,” said Daryl Osbahr, MD, medical director for Orlando City SC and chief of sports medicine for Orlando Health. “We’re dedicated to working with Mason and his oncologists to fight his bone cancer and begin his road to recovery.”
All our best to Stajduhar, Orlando, and his family.