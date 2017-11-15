More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Witness says official was bribed for World Cup vote

Associated PressNov 15, 2017, 2:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) A powerful soccer official from Argentina demanded bribes to vote for Qatar to host the World Cup in 2022, at one point telling Qatari officials to turn over $80 million, a witness at a U.S. trial testified.

[ MORE: What’s next for USMNT? ]

Former Argentine marketing executive Alejandro Burzaco told the jury on Tuesday that the official, Julio Grondona, claimed in several conversations that he was owed millions of dollars for his 2010 vote as a member of FIFA’s executive committee that helped Qatar land the soccer’s most prestigious tournament.

The account in federal court in Brooklyn appeared to back up persistent suspicions that the Qatar vote was rigged and that the influence of Grondona, a senior vice president at FIFA and head of the Argentinian football association until his death in 2014, was for sale.

Burzaco, whose testimony was to continue Wednesday, described an angry behind-the-scenes confrontation between Grondona and Qatari soccer officials at a 2011 meeting of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. The soccer official was upset over reports accusing him of corruption, he said.

Grondona started “insulting them and complaining,” Burzaco testified. “And basically, Grondona told them, you either pay me $80 million . or you issue me a letter by print or by top authorities saying that you never pay me a bribe.”

Burzaco is testifying under a plea agreement against three former South American soccer officials accused of taking bribes in a sprawling corruption investigation of FIFA. Jose Maria Marin, Manuel Burga and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to charges they took part in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes that secured broadcasting and hosting rights for soccer tournaments around the globe.

More than 40 other officials and business executives been charged. Many, including Burzaco, have pleaded guilty in hopes of receiving reduced sentences.

Pots for 2018 World Cup draw almost complete

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 1:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

With 31 of the 32 teams for the 2018 World Cup now decided, the attention is switching to the draw in Moscow on Dec. 1.

The excitement is building.

[ MORE: What now for USMNT? ]

Below is a look at how things stand ahead of Peru’s clash with New Zealand on Wednesday as the winner of that inter-confederation playoff will take the final spot. Peru, currently ranked No.10 by FIFA, are the heavy favorites against 122-ranked New Zealand, but we’ve included the two scenarios for how Pots 1-4 will look depending on whether Peru or New Zealand grab the final World Cup spot.

As a reminder, the pots teams are placed in are determined by their FIFA World Ranking from October 2017, with the top seven teams plus hosts Russia in Pot 1, then the next eight highest-ranked teams in Pot 2 and then so on, and so forth for Pots 3 and 4. With me? Good.

[ MORE: “NIT soccer tournament” in USA would be bad idea

Another thing to remember when picking one team from each pot in a hypothetical draw: teams from the same confederation can’t be drawn with each other, except from UEFA where two teams from the European region can be placed in the same World Cup group.

My word, despite all of the big names missing out on the World Cup next summer there are so many “Group of Death” scenarios it’s scary.

It is also quite apparent that if you’re a fan of Denmark or Serbia, you want New Zealand to spring an upset so you move up from Pots 3 to 2 and 4 to 3 respectively.

If Peru wins

Pot 1
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2
Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3 
Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4
Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

If New Zealand wins

Pot 1
Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2
Spain, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia, Denmark

Pot 3 
Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran, Serbia

Pot 4
Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand

Italy sack Ventura after World Cup failure

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 12:55 PM EST
2 Comments

The most inevitable news of this week is now official: Giampiero Ventura has been sacked as Italy’s national team manager after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy not reaching the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 was always going to have this outcome.

Following Italy’s 0-0 draw at home against Sweden on Monday, which sealed their elimination from the World Cup after a 1-0 playoff defeat across the two legs, Ventura failed to hand in his resignation as he wanted to speak with officials at the Italian Football Association (FIGC).

The 67-year-old did that on Wednesday and was fired. Below is a statement from the FIGC.

“During a meeting called by FIGC president Carlo Tevecchio… the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was discussed. As the first order of business Tevecchio revealed the release of the entire technical team and, from today onwards, Gian Piero Ventura is no longer coach of the national team.”

His boss at the Italian FA, Carlo Tavecchio, is also said to be in a perilous position as the four-time World Cup champs are reeling from missing out on the World Cup tournament for just the third time in their history.

Ventura took charge of Italy in the summer of 2016 after Antonio Conte left for Chelsea and had a deal through the 2018 World Cup.

Early favorites to take charge of the Azzurri are Carlo Ancelotti and current Chelsea boss and former Italy coach Conte, while Roberto Mancini and Massimilliano Allegri are both said to be contenders for the position.

Why “soccer NIT” tournament would be a bad idea

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
6 Comments

U.S. Soccer and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) are reportedly investigating if they can stage a tournament in the USA next summer featuring prominent teams who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

So, in College Basketball terms, an “NIT” tournament ahead of the World Cup in Russia. This is not a joke.

[ MORE: Portugal-USA recap | Player ratings ] 

On the face of it, this seems like a splendid idea for many. Fans of the U.S. national team shared similar proposals on Twitter and Facebook as the list of big name nations failing to qualify for the World Cup increased over the past few days. I’m all for growing the sport in the USA and having as many high-profile games as often as possible in the U.S. is a good thing.

But not like this. No. No. No.

Having the U.S. at the centerpiece of an international laughing stock in the world of soccer just isn’t a good look. This should be the end of it. U.S. Soccer should be focusing on bigger problems, like making sure youth development continues to improve and having a clear plan for the future of the USMNT in place. Not this.

Having three or four money-spinning friendlies formulated in a loose tournament format to simply help ease the pain of World Cup failure is pointless.

It seems as though U.S. fans who have been robbed of seeing their team at the elite international tournament next summer are stomping their feet and want an alternative. Guys. There isn’t one. Let’s all move on.

In theory, stadiums across the USA will be full for multiple high-profile friendlies between Italy, Chile, Ghana and the USA . So, that’s good. Right? There have also been suggestions about capping the tournament so that all the players who feature are under the age 25 and that way you get to see the next generation of each nation as they rebuild their rosters following World Cup failure. So, why not?

Well, how about, why?

Other than making somebody, somewhere huge profits for full stadiums during these friendlies, I’m struggling with a viable answer. FIFA wouldn’t sanction any such tournament and it certainly wouldn’t be allowed to run into the start of the World Cup which runs from June 14 to July 15.

There is no official FIFA window for games scheduled in late May or early June. Only teams heading to the World Cup will look to play friendlies in late May and early June and the only reason the teams who didn’t qualify will be in demand is because the 32 teams who made the World Cup will not want to play against anybody they could be facing in Russia.

That means the U.S. will likely play two friendlies in June, just as they have in previous “sendoff series'” games before a World Cup. Of course, they will be going nowhere this summer but that should be it. Two friendlies, then Christian Pulisic should be allowed to spend the summer in California hanging out.

Let’s just all move on from the USA’s 2018 World Cup qualifying debacle and let’s not have the U.S. become the home, and the figurehead, to a tournament where it would be fitting to plaster a sad face emoji on the wooden spoon trophy given to the winning team.

But proponents would argue that in this “NIT” format, the U.S. could, in theory, host two games against two of Chile, Italy and Ghana with each team playing one another once. So, six games in total.

But why not go the whole hog and invite seven other nations — the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, Republic of Ireland and Wales aren’t up to much next summer now — to the USA and have an eight-team tournament with two groups of four and the top two teams from each group reach the semifinals before a final is played where the winner receives a golden wooden spoon.

Listen to how ridiculous that sounds. That is basically what is being proposed.

I have no doubt that given the growing level of fandom (see: the Copa America Centenario in 2016 and huge preseason friendlies each summer) in the USA and the fact that citizens of many other nations now call the U.S. home and barely get a chance to see their own nations play in person, that stadiums would be pretty full for most of these games.

In truth, that’s the main reason why organizers are contemplating hosting these friendly games in the U.S. Think about it.

I’m sure players like Alexis Sanchez, Marco Verratti, Virgil Van Dijk and Pulisic would love to be in the USA next summer after a monster domestic season… but on vacation and trying to get as far away as possible from reminders that they should have been at the World Cup instead.

The fact that the U.S. is even contemplating organizing and hosting this event is part of the bigger problem. For so many years U.S. Soccer has been a supreme business model with huge profits made. But that’s come at a cost, which is, obviously, not being in Russia next summer.

It’s time for U.S. Soccer to move on and focus on one thing: the U.S. national team and getting the best possible two friendlies in June. Nothing else. And then, after those friendlies are over, they should sit back and watch the 2018 World Cup so they can realize just how badly they mishandled the last four-year cycle after Brazil 2014.

What now for USMNT? A look at the road ahead

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 15, 2017, 11:34 AM EST
1 Comment

A youthful U.S. national team drew 1-1 at Portugal on Tuesday in their final game of 2017.

[ MORE: Match recap | Player ratings ]

Now, it’s time to reflect, just as we’ve all been doing since the shock failure to reach the 2018 World Cup in early October.

Interim U.S. boss Dave Sarachan, a long-time assistant of former USMNT boss Bruce Arena, oversaw the draw at Portugal but, like the rest of Arena’s backroom staff who were also in place for the friendly, he won’t be around for much longer.

This is all about the future. The displays of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Cameron Carter-Vickers against Portugal proved that.

In terms of the next game for the USA, fans will have to wait over two months for a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the StubHub Center in Carson, California on Jan. 28 which will end the USMNT’s annual January camp.

After that, we’re not quite sure what’s going to happen.

The U.S. is unlikely to have a head coach for some time due to the fact that current U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) president Sunil Gulati isn’t expected to run for re-election in the USSF presidential election on Feb. 10, 2018, so there’s a whole lot of uncertainty right now surrounding the men’s national team.

Talk of Sam Allardyce, Michael O’Neill or Laurent Blanc coming in is all academic at this point.

Even having former boss Arena, the man who oversaw the dismal defeat at Trinidad & Tobago last month which ended the USA’s World Cup dreams, on Fox Sports as an analyst for the Portugal game on Tuesday seemed to early. The period of grieving isn’t over yet. Many would say it’s going to get a lot worse for the U.S. national team before it gets better.

Perhaps the best decision is to put Tab Ramos, the current youth technical director of U.S. Soccer, in interim charge for the January camp as plenty of youngsters, who he knows well, will be given the chance to impress just as they did against Portugal.

Around all of this, the future of veterans like Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Geoff Cameron and Brad Guzan need to be addressed. Will they be leaned on heavily to help turn this program around? Will some, or all of them, retire from international duty?

What we do know is that there will be at two friendly games in March and probably the same in June 2018, purely as opposition for teams heading to the World Cup. Plus, there is talk of a soccer “NIT” ahead of the World Cup in June but that seems like a long shot. By March or April, things should have settled down with a new USSF president and USMNT coach, and a distinct plan, in place. That’s the hope.

Right now all U.S. fans can do is sit back and watch the anticipation build for the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow, Russia on Dec. 1.

There is a long, long period for contemplation as U.S. Soccer tries to sort itself out amid the backdrop of a presidential campaign which has seen plenty of candidates throw their hats into the ring to try and solve the problems exacerbated by the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The road ahead will be long, arduous and not at all pleasant for the U.S., especially as we all watch on at the 32 nations competing in the World Cup in Russia next summer. Sure, the sport in the U.S. will recover and interest in MLS and USL expansion continues and top European teams will make trips Stateside for preseason friendlies.

Sure, all of that is pretty healthy. But we’re focusing on the USMNT here. Arguably the one vehicle with the greatest pull, and level of influence, in how the American soccer pyramid performs.

With no competitive games until the summer of 2019 when the Gold Cup and Copa America roll around, the U.S. national team’s excessive period of reflection and rehabilitation begun as soon as the final whistle was sounded in Leiria, Portugal on Tuesday.

Now it’s about one thing: the future.