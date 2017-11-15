World Cup field, pots set for Russia

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The World Cup field is set with the completion of a pair of Wednesday interconfederation playoff second legs.

Hosts Peru and Australia held off New Zealand and Honduras, respectively to settle the pots for the Dec. 1 draw.

The pots set up some nefarious groups, call them Groups of Death if you will. Imagine Germany, Spain, Senegal, and Serbia. Or how about Brazil, Spain, Sweden, and South Korea.

That said, it also presents the chance for (bet on it, FIFA fans): Russia, Peru, Tunisia, Panama.

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

