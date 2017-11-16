More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
CONCACAF announces League of Nations, replacing friendlies

By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2017, 7:14 PM EST
We may be seeing a lot more of the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Mexico and less of the USMNT vs. Portugal in the coming years.

CONCACAF on Thursday announced the creation of a “League of Nations,” taking a page from UEFA’s idea to replace friendlies with matches against similar-ranked opponents, with promotion and relegation across three separate divisions. Matches are expected to begin in September 2018, with the schedule released in early 2018.

The League of Nations was an idea championed by new CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, declaring a focus back on soccer after too much focus on making money in the past.

“This is a watershed moment for CONCACAF.  By focusing on football to provide all our teams with year-round, quality competition, the League of Nations platform means everyone wins,” Montagliani said.  “This new tournament is highly beneficial to all our Member Associations and fans everywhere, since it provides significant opportunities to play important competitive matches with increased regularity throughout the year.”

While this looks like it will have a great effect for smaller CONCACAF nations like Aruba, the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands, giving them more regular games to grow their national teams, it could hurt the USMNT, Mexico and Costa Rica in the long run, with no international dates available to face European or South American sides that could provide great challenges and tests to up and coming players.

Perhaps with the UEFA League of Nations snapping up any of the European nation’s available friendly dates, CONCACAF figured they may as well ensure that the big nations play each other more often, but it could hurt the overall growth of the national teams.

Jurgen Klinsmann once said he’d rather play Belgium one time than El Salvador 100 times, and he’s probably right if U.S. fans want to see their players test themselves against some of the best in the world.

Chapecoense survives relegation one year on from tragedy

By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2017, 7:53 PM EST
Chapecoense has completed likely one of the most improbable feats in soccer history.

Nearly one year since a tragic plane crash killed nearly all of the first-team squad, Chapecoense on Thursday confirmed that the club would stay in Brazil’s Serie A with a 2-1 win over Vitoria, ensuring it wouldn’t be relegated. In addition, Chapecoense could still qualify for the Copa Libertadores, as it only sits four points behind the last Copa Libertadores place in the standings with three games remaining.

The team has relied a lot on loaned players from other Brazilian clubs, while other veterans such as former Lille striker Tulio De Melo have returned to Brazil to help keep Chapecoense up and the dream to win a European competition alive. De Melo scored the game winning goal against Vitoria to ensure the club would remain in the top flight.

Leicester City’s Silva still stuck in limbo after CAS decision

By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
Adrien Silva received some bad news on Thursday afternoon.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport denied the Leicester City midfielder’s initial claim for relief in order to force through his international transfer certificate, which would clear him to play for the English club. Silva completed a $29 million transfer deal with Leicester City on August 31 shortly before the transfer deadline but the paperwork didn’t make it through in time, keeping the Portuguese international stuck in limbo as a signed Leicester City player but unable to play matches until January at the earliest.

CAS gave Silva a small win in the decision though, saying that proceedings will continue over his ITC issue after a hearing is held.

The decision is a frustrating one for both Leicester City and Silva. The paperwork was reportedly 14 seconds late, which while technically after the deadline, perhaps there could be some leniency shown here so that the player isn’t punished.

Meanwhile, seven months before Portugal heads to Russia for the 2018 World Cup, Silva, who would certainly be in play to make the final squad if not start the opening match, must continue to sit on the sidelines and lose match fitness ahead of the tournament.

On the bright side, if he can earn his way back into the Portugal side, he’ll be much less tired than the rest of his teammates, which will be at the end of a grueling club season. Perhaps with a full hearing, CAS will come around and give Silva a chance to play before January.

Even with the tough news, Silva appears to be keeping a positive outlook.

Paraguay judge approves extradition of soccer official Leoz

Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) A judge in Paraguay approved the extradition of Nicolas Leoz, the former president of South America’s soccer confederation, on Thursday. The 89-year-old Leoz is charged in a corruption scandal being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department.

For decades, Leoz was practically untouchable despite corruption allegations. But he has been held under house arrest in the Paraguayan capital fighting the extradition order to the U.S., where he has been wanted since 2015 on charges of receiving millions of dollars in bribes from marketing companies in exchange for TV and marketing rights to soccer tournaments.

“The court has finally resolved that the formal request for the extradition order is validated by the treaty and laws, and the extradition of Mr. Leoz has been granted so he can face trial in the United States,” Judge Humberto Otazu said about the decision, which can be appealed.

Leoz was president of CONMEBOL from 1986 to 2013, when he resigned after he acknowledged he received $130,000 in payments from a former marketing partner of FIFA. Amid the growing scandal, Leoz also quit as a member of FIFA’s executive committee, citing health reasons. FIFA reprimanded Leoz but never penalized him.

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted more than 40 soccer and marketing officials, including Leoz, on charges of bribery, racketeering, and money laundering.

Leoz lobbied Paraguay’s legislators in 1997 for a law making the headquarters of CONMEBOL exempt from legal intervention. He once bragged that only the Vatican enjoyed the same kind of “immunity and total privileges.” After the FIFA scandal broke in 2015, Paraguay signed a law repealing the immunity that CONMEBOL’s headquarters enjoyed for nearly two decades.

Once the immunity on the CONMEBOL headquarters was lifted, the building was raided by authorities, who seized thousands of documents that were sent to the U.S. Justice Department for its investigation.

Leoz has said he is innocent and plans to fight extradition.

Tim Melia wins MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in a landslide

By Daniel KarellNov 16, 2017, 4:02 PM EST
What was thought to be a close race for Major League Soccer’s top goalkeeper award turned out to be an overwhelming victory.

Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia took more than 50 percent of the combined media, club and player vote as he earned 2017 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors. The 31-year-old, in his best season as a professional to this point, set career highs in wins (12), shutouts (10), saves (91), minutes (2,759) and games started (31).

While the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake and Seattle Sounders’ Stefan Frei each had superb seasons for their clubs, Melia was head and shoulders the best goalkeeper in the league this season, making saves in key times to help lead Sporting Kansas City to the MLS Cup playoffs and a U.S. Open Cup title.

Here’s a look below at how the voting panned out across all the nominees.

Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year Player Vote % Club Vote % Media Vote % Average %
Tim Melia (SKC) 46.12% 48.81% 55.95% 50.29%
Andre Blake (PHI) 15.51% 7.14% 7.74% 10.13%
Stefan Frei (SEA) 4.49% 7.14% 13.10% 8.24%
Alex Bono (TOR) 2.86% 5.95% 4.17% 4.33%
Sean Johnson (NYC) 2.86% 4.76% 5.36% 4.33%
Brad Guzan (ATL) 3.67% 2.38% 1.79% 2.61%