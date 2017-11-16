More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
How will the 2018 World Cup draw work?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 11:40 AM EST
The 32 teams who will face off for the 2018 World Cup next summer in Russia have been confirmed. Next step: the draw.

Below is a look at everything you need to know for the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

Let’s get to it.

Who is in?

32 teams have qualified and have been placed into four pots based on their FIFA World Ranking in October.

Here are the four pots, each including eight teams, with their world rankings also included.

Pot 1: Russia (hosts 65), Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Poland (6), France (7)
Pot 2: Spain (8), Peru (10), Switzerland (11), England (12), Colombia (13), Mexico (16), Uruguay (17), Croatia (18)
Pot 3: Denmark (19), Iceland (21), Costa Rica (22), Sweden (25), Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32), Iran (34)
Pot 4: Serbia (38), Nigeria (41), Australia (43), Japan (44), Morocco (48), Panama (49), South Korea (62), Saudi Arabia (63)

How will the draw work?

One team will be drawn from each of the four pots to make up a group. There will be eight groups in total.

Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn against one another in the group stage, with the exception of UEFA. A maximum of two European teams can be in the same group during the Group Stage of the competition.

What are the “Group of Death” scenarios?

Based solely on the draw requirements, here is a look at two of the “Group of Death” scenarios which could come up next month during the draw. Yep, these could both be groups next summer.

Get ready for a lot “Groups of Death” talk…

Group of Death, scenario 1: Germany, Spain, Costa Rica, Nigeria
Group of Death, scenario 2: Brazil, England, Egypt, Australia

Which confederations have the most teams?

13 nations qualified from the European region with Russia, qualifying automatically as hosts, also from UEFA. South America had four automatic qualifiers and Peru won their inter-confederation playoff, while Asia also had four automatic spots and Australia won their inter-confederation playoff. Only three teams qualified from the CONCACAF region, while five teams made it from Africa.

UEFA (Europe): 14 teams
CONMEBOL (South America): 5
AFC (Asia): 5
CAF (Africa): 5
CONCACAF (North & Central America): 3

CAS rules FIFA wrong to fine Mexico for fans’ gay slur chant

Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that FIFA was wrong to fine Mexico’s soccer federation for fans chanting gay slurs at opposition goalkeepers at World Cup qualifying games.

The court says although the chants are “insulting words,” FIFA had helped create a “wrong – but legitimate- understanding” that cases would not be punished.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, FIFA’s disciplinary committee did not pursue the chants by Mexico fans at games.

However, when the 2018 World Cup qualifying program began, FIFA prosecuted what it called “homophobic chants.”

Mexico appealed against fines totaling 35,000 Swiss francs ($35,250) for the chants at games against El Salvador in November 2015 and Canada in March 2016.

CAS says it cancels those fines while upholding warnings imposed by FIFA.

Jose Mourinho: England can win the World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 11:08 AM EST
I’m sure Gareth Southgate will be sending Jose Mourinho a message of thanks for keeping expectations in England low ahead of the 2018 World Cup…

Speaking after the international break and ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) Mourinho has backed England’s young squad to cause an upset in Russia next summer.

Seriously. He did.

“I think England must have a chance because the players are really good. There’s a great generation of players at different ages and with different qualities,” Mourinho said. “They have good experience at club level, playing in the Premier League and plenty of them play in the Champions League too. England have great potential to do something important.”

When England crash out of the tournament in the group stage or the Round of 16 on penalty kicks against Panama, you can dig these quotes back up.

Even the most optimistic Englishman would say that reaching the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup would represent a big success for Southgate’s side.

Tournament favorites Germany, Brazil, Argentina, France, Belgium, Portugal and Spain appear in a league of their own but after that, you’d say England are capable of at least pushing for a spot in the quarters and given some good luck (aka no penalty kick shootouts) they could even sneak into the semifinals. That would be like winning the World Cup for England.

Expectations were low heading into EURO 2016 last summer and look what happened to England. After understrength England teams drew 0-0 against Brazil and Germany in friendly games over the international break, maybe expectations should be a little higher. Still, seeing England getting past the quarterfinals is tough.

And, more than likely, this is a ploy from Mourinho to crank up the pressure on Southgate with United’s boss reportedly unhappy that England used his center back Phil Jones on international duty despite Jones complaining of a thigh problem and then hobbling off early on against Germany last Friday.

Remember, there’s always an angle with Mr. Mourinho.

Javier Hernandez denies West Ham transfer request talk

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 10:23 AM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has denied reports that he has requested a transfer from West Ham United.

Hernandez, 29, only arrived at West Ham in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen for $21 million but with manager Slaven Bilic fired and David Moyes hired during the international break, reports were rife that Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer had requested a move away from east London in January.

Taking to social media, Hernandez has issued a statement saying he is “100% committed” to the Hammers (who are currently in the Premier League relegation zone) after reports linked him with a move to his hometown club Chivas Guadalajara.

“Completely false. I am 100% committed to helping improve the situation we are experiencing all at West Ham. And as always I say this I am #chivadecorazon, but I have not asked to leave West Ham at any time,” Hernandez said.

Okay, so why is this any different than regular transfer talk?

Well, David Moyes’s appointment as the new West Ham manager led to many believing that Chicharito would be out of the team after Moyes’s arrival at Manchester United led to Chicharito being reduced to a role as a sub.

Moyes has already moved to end any debate about Chicharito’s role at West Ham, stating that he had many attacking options at Manchester United when Hernandez was on board with Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie and Danny Welbeck ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Hernandez suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty for Mexico against Belgium over the break he may have to wait to play for Moyes at West Ham, but at least he seems to want to play for the Hammers and for Moyes and vice versa.

Chicharito has had an indifferent start to life back in England and the Premier League, scoring four goals in 13 appearances in all competitions so far. That said, he’s still West Ham’s top goalscorer in the PL this season and in a struggling team he’s often been left isolated in a central role up top or pushed out wide.

Spurs injury update on key players ahead of Arsenal clash

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 9:20 AM EST
Heading into Saturday’s North London derby against Arsenal, there are some massive injury concerns for Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli were back in full training on Thursday for the first time since pulling out of the England squad over the international break.

Hugo Lloris is also back in training much earlier than expected after he missed Spurs’ 1-0 win against Crystal Palace before the international break with the French goalkeeper previously thought to be a long shot to make the NLD, while Michel Vorm is also back in training.

Pochettino stopped short of saying all the players who have returned to training are available for selection on Saturday, but he’s hopeful.

“We are happy because today they make the team for the first time all the players arrive from the international break. We need to assess all of them tomorrow. We have one training session more. We are optimistic but we need to wait to analyse every single case… I hope that tomorrow we can count with them for the game, but still we need to decide between the medical staff, the sports science and us. I am happy because if they cannot play Saturday they are close to play Tuesday or next weekend.”

Pochettino was asked for a percentage figure on Kane being fit to face Arsenal but refused to do that and simply added: “we need to assess him tomorrow to get the best decision, first of all for him and then for the team.”

So, positive news for Pochettino with Kane, Dele, Winks and Lloris close to winning their race to be ready for Saturday’s huge clash at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Pochettino revealed a huge blow for Tottenham as Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld will be out much longer than previously expected after suffering a hamstring injury against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

“Toby is out. We need to assess him but we expect much longer than we first expected. Maybe after Christmas [he will return], that is the expectation,” Pochettino said. “It will be longer. The injury is in his hamstring. Toby feels disappointed and is a little bit sad but in the same way he is focused now on trying to recover and is working hard. He is in the first stage of his rehab and as always with his type of injury we must be cautious.”

Alderweireld aside, Spurs are looking in much better shape than many expected heading into this Saturday’s game. With Kane, Dele and Lloris having a two week break they could well be fresh to kick on again and you’d have to say they are now the slight favorites, especially given Christian Eriksen‘s sublime form over the international break when he scored a hat trick against the Republic of Ireland to lead Denmark to the 2018 World Cup.