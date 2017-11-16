More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Javier Hernandez denies West Ham transfer request talk

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 10:23 AM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has denied reports that he has requested a transfer from West Ham United.

Hernandez, 29, only arrived at West Ham in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen for $21 million but with manager Slaven Bilic fired and David Moyes hired during the international break, reports were rife that Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer had requested a move away from east London in January.

Taking to social media, Hernandez has issued a statement saying he is “100% committed” to the Hammers (who are currently in the Premier League relegation zone) after reports linked him with a move to his hometown club Chivas Guadalajara.

“Completely false. I am 100% committed to helping improve the situation we are experiencing all at West Ham. And as always I say this I am #chivadecorazon, but I have not asked to leave West Ham at any time,” Hernandez said.

Okay, so why is this any different than regular transfer talk?

Well, David Moyes’s appointment as the new West Ham manager led to many believing that Chicharito would be out of the team after Moyes’s arrival at Manchester United led to Chicharito being reduced to a role as a sub.

Moyes has already moved to end any debate about Chicharito’s role at West Ham, stating that he had many attacking options at Manchester United when Hernandez was on board with Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie and Danny Welbeck ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Hernandez suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty for Mexico against Belgium over the break he may have to wait to play for Moyes at West Ham, but at least he seems to want to play for the Hammers and for Moyes and vice versa.

Chicharito has had an indifferent start to life back in England and the Premier League, scoring four goals in 13 appearances in all competitions so far. That said, he’s still West Ham’s top goalscorer in the PL this season and in a struggling team he’s often been left isolated in a central role up top or pushed out wide.

Spurs injury update on key players ahead of Arsenal clash

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 9:20 AM EST
Heading into Saturday’s North London derby against Arsenal, there are some massive injury concerns for Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli were back in full training on Thursday for the first time since pulling out of the England squad over the international break.

Hugo Lloris is also back in training much earlier than expected after he missed Spurs’ 1-0 win against Crystal Palace before the international break with the French goalkeeper previously thought to be a long shot to make the NLD, while Michel Vorm is also back in training.

Pochettino stopped short of saying all the players who have returned to training are available for selection on Saturday, but he’s hopeful.

“We are happy because today they make the team for the first time all the players arrive from the international break. We need to assess all of them tomorrow. We have one training session more. We are optimistic but we need to wait to analyse every single case… I hope that tomorrow we can count with them for the game, but still we need to decide between the medical staff, the sports science and us. I am happy because if they cannot play Saturday they are close to play Tuesday or next weekend.”

Pochettino was asked for a percentage figure on Kane being fit to face Arsenal but refused to do that and simply added: “we need to assess him tomorrow to get the best decision, first of all for him and then for the team.”

So, positive news for Pochettino with Kane, Dele, Winks and Lloris close to winning their race to be ready for Saturday’s huge clash at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Pochettino revealed a huge blow for Tottenham as Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld will be out much longer than previously expected after suffering a hamstring injury against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

“Toby is out. We need to assess him but we expect much longer than we first expected. Maybe after Christmas [he will return], that is the expectation,” Pochettino said. “It will be longer. The injury is in his hamstring. Toby feels disappointed and is a little bit sad but in the same way he is focused now on trying to recover and is working hard. He is in the first stage of his rehab and as always with his type of injury we must be cautious.”

Alderweireld aside, Spurs are looking in much better shape than many expected heading into this Saturday’s game. With Kane, Dele and Lloris having a two week break they could well be fresh to kick on again and you’d have to say they are now the slight favorites, especially given Christian Eriksen‘s sublime form over the international break when he scored a hat trick against the Republic of Ireland to lead Denmark to the 2018 World Cup.

Wenger on Arsenal v Tottenham: We are not the underdogs

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
Arsene Wenger doesn’t believe Arsenal are the underdogs heading into Saturday’s North London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Despite Spurs finishing above rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table last season, Wenger pointed to that being the first time in 20 years they’d finished below Tottenham in the PL and brushed off talk of a power shift in north London.

Seeming slightly frustrated by the tone of questioning ahead of the game, Wenger doesn’t believe Arsenal are the underdogs.

“No. Not all all. No,” Wenger said. “Tottenham is a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that’s what we want to show. The real motivation for me is to do as well as we have the potential in the team. The target is not to compare to Tottenham.”

So, Arsenal is on the full defensive ahead of this game with goalkeeper Petr Cech also taunting Spurs ahead of the game and pointing towards their lack of trophies won over the pat few years despite their third and second place finishes in the PL.

The truth is, Tottenham have plenty of ground to catch up on Arsenal in terms of trophies, UEFA Champions League success and in terms of the last two decades of finishing below the Gunners. But, why can’t they continue to finish above Arsenal for the foreseeable future? With Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and others far from their peak, plus Mauricio Pochettino committed to the project at Spurs, everything is pointing towards Tottenham finishing above Arsenal for at least the next two seasons.

Maybe that’s what has Wenger and Co. riled up ahead of the massive NLD this weekend. Well, that and every pundit and neutral across the globe currently raving about Spurs young talent, manager, future new stadium and massive potential.

VIDEO: Peru celebrates reaching World Cup

Seleccion Peruana/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 8:02 AM EST
Thursday was a national holiday in Peru. After Wednesday’s celebrations, it was only fair.

The Peruvian national team qualified for their first World Cup since 1982 by beating New Zealand 2-0 in Lima to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory in their inter-confederation playoff.

That victory sparked while celebrations in the Peruvian capital as president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski declared a national holiday on Thursday, while Chile’s seismology center revealed readings via phone applications which showed similar activity to an earthquake after Jefferson Farfan’s opening goal on Wednesday.

“It is confirmed that there is no natural earthquake activity in Lima. It seems the Peruvians’ excitement made the application activate,” Sismologia Chile said via their Twitter account.

In the lead up to the second leg with New Zealand (the first leg finished 0-0 in Wellington last week) Peru’s fans had set off fireworks outside New Zealand’s team hotel at 3 a.m. while military jets were also reported to have flown over the team hotel. Every little helps…

Take a look at the scenes below as Peru is back in the big dance for the first time in over 35 years.

PST Survey results: Who should be the next USMNT coach?

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 11:34 PM EST
The results of PST’s Big American Soccer Survey are in, and our staff will be walking through the results of thousands of votes in a series of posts this week.

We didn’t realize you could acronymize it to BASS, or else we would’ve done it sooner. Our next BASS post deals with who should coach the USMNT.

We asked thousands of voters who should helm the U.S. men’s national team after October’s horrifying World Cup qualifying collapse, and there were plenty of write-ins apart from a very even vote.

David Wagner earned the most write-ins, but the variety of names mentioned was varied and wild: Caleb Porter, Thomas Tuchel, Slaven Bilic, Gregg Berhalter, Dominic Kinnear, Eddie Howe, Nick Mendola (not kidding, smart alecks).

Guus Hiddink, Rafa Benitez, Miguel Herrera, Oscar Pareja, Mike Petke, Berti Vogts, Tim Howard, Geno Auriemma (not kidding again).

But here are the four top vote getters:

4) Sam Allardyce — 13 percent — Please, no. No. For everyone who thinks his down-home English structure will get the job done, please remember that there are probably 10-15 guys just like him who are less abrasive and haven’t been fired in disgrace from a national team. Want to hate someone’s perception of your league, MLS fellas? Wait til you get a load of him.

3) Laurent Blanc — 14 percent — Late of PSG, the 51-year-old Blanc has experience in cleaning up a mess; When he took over France, the FFF suspended all 23 of the players who bombed out of the 2010 World Cup.

2) Tata Martino — 19 percent — Atlanta United’s guru is best known for leading Barcelona between 2013-14, but has wide international experience with Paraguay and Argentina.

1) Tab Ramos — 20 percent — Call it the Gareth Southgate corollary, albeit by a slim margin. The 51-year-old Ramos has 81 caps for the USMNT and plenty of background in leading the U-20s for several years. He also played in both MLS and abroad, with Segunda Division experience for two teams in Spain.