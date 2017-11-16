Javier Hernandez denies West Ham transfer request talk

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has denied reports that he has requested a transfer from West Ham United.

Hernandez, 29, only arrived at West Ham in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen for $21 million but with manager Slaven Bilic fired and David Moyes hired during the international break, reports were rife that Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer had requested a move away from east London in January.

Taking to social media, Hernandez has issued a statement saying he is “100% committed” to the Hammers (who are currently in the Premier League relegation zone) after reports linked him with a move to his hometown club Chivas Guadalajara.

“Completely false. I am 100% committed to helping improve the situation we are experiencing all at West Ham. And as always I say this I am #chivadecorazon, but I have not asked to leave West Ham at any time,” Hernandez said.

Okay, so why is this any different than regular transfer talk?

Well, David Moyes’s appointment as the new West Ham manager led to many believing that Chicharito would be out of the team after Moyes’s arrival at Manchester United led to Chicharito being reduced to a role as a sub.

Moyes has already moved to end any debate about Chicharito’s role at West Ham, stating that he had many attacking options at Manchester United when Hernandez was on board with Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie and Danny Welbeck ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Hernandez suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty for Mexico against Belgium over the break he may have to wait to play for Moyes at West Ham, but at least he seems to want to play for the Hammers and for Moyes and vice versa.

Chicharito has had an indifferent start to life back in England and the Premier League, scoring four goals in 13 appearances in all competitions so far. That said, he’s still West Ham’s top goalscorer in the PL this season and in a struggling team he’s often been left isolated in a central role up top or pushed out wide.

