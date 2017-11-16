More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 12

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 12:48 PM EST
Here we go. The Premier League action is back for Week 12 after the international break. Let’s do this.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United United vs. West Ham United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Watford vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]

PST survey: Who’s to blame for USMNT’s World Cup failure?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 1:29 PM EST
The results of PST’s Big American Soccer Survey are in, and our staff will be walking through the results of thousands of votes in a series of posts this week.

We didn’t realize you could acronymize it to BASS, or else we would’ve done it sooner. So we continue BASS with one key question that is at the heart of the American soccer community right now: who is most responsible for the USMNT’s failure to make the 2018 World Cup?

We provided the following five answers in our survey.

  1. Sunil Gulati
  2. Youth development
  3. Bruce Arena
  4. Jurgen Klinsmann
  5. Other

Here’s who got the ultimate blame: Sunil Gulati with 36 percent of the vote.

Yes, it isn’t rare for the head of the organization to bare the brunt of the blame for a nation not qualifying for the World Cup but in this instance Gulati has well and truly had the blame put at his door.

It is worth noting that only 16 percent of voters blamed Bruce Arena and eight percent said it was Jurgen Klinsmann’s fault (let it go, guys).

Yet Gulati only just topped the pool ahead of an area which is the biggest issue for American soccer right now: youth development.

That doozy of a topic accounted for 31 percent of the votes and points towards a much larger debate than just a team playing poorly, or being poorly coached.

Gulati is of course responsible for hiring and firing coaches and his decision to oust Klinsmann after two games of the Hex, or even hiring him in the first place, has been severely questioned.

His decision to then bring in Arena as his replacement was ultimately the wrong one, even if, in Gulati’s words, the U.S. was “two inches wide or two inches in” from being at the World Cup after Clint Dempsey‘s late effort against Trinidad & Tobago hit the post.

“You don’t make wholesale changes based on the ball being two inches wide or two inches in,” Gulati said. “We will look at everything, obviously, with all of our programs from the national team to development. We have a lot of pieces in place that we think are very good and have been coming along. Tonight wasn’t what we hoped for.”

Well, the American soccer community does want wholesale changes.

First, they want Gulati to leave his role (which seems likely), and secondly, a wholesale change to youth development with the “pay-to-play” model continually lambasted as the root of the USA’s problems in not producing enough quality talent.

Simply put, the overwhelming majority of U.S. soccer fans believe the real reason the USMNT isn’t heading to Russia next summer is due to problems with youth development and the decisions that Gulati, the one who oversees the entire U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF), made.

Of course, Gulati is likely going to be out as USSF president in February 2018 when the presidential election is held. He has yet to declare his interest in running once again to lead the USSF after 11 years unopposed, but it is deemed highly unlikely he will run for re-election.

Should Gulati get the blame here?

The fact that he, Arena and even interim USMNT coach Dave Sarachan still believe that there isn’t much wrong with the way the U.S. is developing players right now is the biggest issue. Yes, there are some talented groups of youngsters coming through the system right now, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams proved that during the 1-1 draw with Portugal this week, but the main issue is that U.S. Soccer believes it can continue to do the same things and get different results.

That’s why Gulati must go in February and fresh ideas should be implemented to eradicate the “pay-to-play” model and allow the best players to get opportunities despite the social or economic background they’re from in the USA. End of discussion. That’s what needs to happen for the U.S. to move forward and it will be a long, arduous road ahead.

Gulati will not oversee that as he pushes on with his plans for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, and when all is said and done, his role in the 2018 World Cup qualification debacle is clear: he should take the blame.

Time will tell if that’s the case but right now the American soccer community believes Gulati’s poor leadership was the main reason the U.S. won’t be in Russia at the World Cup next summer.

CAS rules FIFA wrong to fine Mexico for fans’ gay slur chant

Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that FIFA was wrong to fine Mexico’s soccer federation for fans chanting gay slurs at opposition goalkeepers at World Cup qualifying games.

The court says although the chants are “insulting words,” FIFA had helped create a “wrong – but legitimate- understanding” that cases would not be punished.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, FIFA’s disciplinary committee did not pursue the chants by Mexico fans at games.

However, when the 2018 World Cup qualifying program began, FIFA prosecuted what it called “homophobic chants.”

Mexico appealed against fines totaling 35,000 Swiss francs ($35,250) for the chants at games against El Salvador in November 2015 and Canada in March 2016.

CAS says it cancels those fines while upholding warnings imposed by FIFA.

How will the 2018 World Cup draw work?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 11:40 AM EST
The 32 teams who will face off for the 2018 World Cup next summer in Russia have been confirmed. Next step: the draw.

Below is a look at everything you need to know for the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

Let’s get to it.

Who is in?

32 teams have qualified and have been placed into four pots based on their FIFA World Ranking in October.

Here are the four pots, each including eight teams, with their world rankings also included.

Pot 1: Russia (hosts 65), Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Poland (6), France (7)
Pot 2: Spain (8), Peru (10), Switzerland (11), England (12), Colombia (13), Mexico (16), Uruguay (17), Croatia (18)
Pot 3: Denmark (19), Iceland (21), Costa Rica (22), Sweden (25), Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32), Iran (34)
Pot 4: Serbia (38), Nigeria (41), Australia (43), Japan (44), Morocco (48), Panama (49), South Korea (62), Saudi Arabia (63)

How will the draw work?

One team will be drawn from each of the four pots to make up a group. There will be eight groups in total.

Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn against one another in the group stage, with the exception of UEFA. A maximum of two European teams can be in the same group during the Group Stage of the competition.

What are the “Group of Death” scenarios?

Based solely on the draw requirements, here is a look at two of the “Group of Death” scenarios which could come up next month during the draw. Yep, these could both be groups next summer.

Get ready for a lot “Groups of Death” talk…

Group of Death, scenario 1: Germany, Spain, Costa Rica, Nigeria
Group of Death, scenario 2: Brazil, England, Egypt, Australia

Which confederations have the most teams?

13 nations qualified from the European region with Russia, qualifying automatically as hosts, also from UEFA. South America had four automatic qualifiers and Peru won their inter-confederation playoff, while Asia also had four automatic spots and Australia won their inter-confederation playoff. Only three teams qualified from the CONCACAF region, while five teams made it from Africa.

UEFA (Europe): 14 teams
CONMEBOL (South America): 5
AFC (Asia): 5
CAF (Africa): 5
CONCACAF (North, Central America & Caribbean): 3

Jose Mourinho: England can win the World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 11:08 AM EST
I’m sure Gareth Southgate will be sending Jose Mourinho a message of thanks for keeping expectations in England low ahead of the 2018 World Cup…

Speaking after the international break and ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) Mourinho has backed England’s young squad to cause an upset in Russia next summer.

Seriously. He did.

“I think England must have a chance because the players are really good. There’s a great generation of players at different ages and with different qualities,” Mourinho said. “They have good experience at club level, playing in the Premier League and plenty of them play in the Champions League too. England have great potential to do something important.”

When England crash out of the tournament in the group stage or the Round of 16 on penalty kicks against Panama, you can dig these quotes back up.

Even the most optimistic Englishman would say that reaching the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup would represent a big success for Southgate’s side.

Tournament favorites Germany, Brazil, Argentina, France, Belgium, Portugal and Spain appear in a league of their own but after that, you’d say England are capable of at least pushing for a spot in the quarters and given some good luck (aka no penalty kick shootouts) they could even sneak into the semifinals. That would be like winning the World Cup for England.

Expectations were low heading into EURO 2016 last summer and look what happened to England. After understrength England teams drew 0-0 against Brazil and Germany in friendly games over the international break, maybe expectations should be a little higher. Still, seeing England getting past the quarterfinals is tough.

And, more than likely, this is a ploy from Mourinho to crank up the pressure on Southgate with United’s boss reportedly unhappy that England used his center back Phil Jones on international duty despite Jones complaining of a thigh problem and then hobbling off early on against Germany last Friday.

Remember, there’s always an angle with Mr. Mourinho.