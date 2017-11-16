Report: Man United confident Mourinho will stay

Jose Mourinho has flirted with departing Manchester United after just two years, but the club don’t seem too worried that he could be out the door soon.

According to The Telegraph, Man United are confident that Mourinho will see out his three-year contract with a personal option and potentially that he could extend his stay longer.

This comes after rumors of Mourinho’s interest in coaching Paris Saint-Germain and thoughts that he could leave after butting heads with management.

Mourinho has notably rarely lasted more than three seasons as head coach of a club, either moving to a new club or facing the sack. For him to extend with Man United longer, that could be a sign he is ready to settle down at a big club.

Mourinho and Man United started the season very strongly but have lost two of its last three Premier League matches, dropping the team eight points back in second place.