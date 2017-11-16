VIDEO: Peru celebrates reaching World Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Thursday was a national holiday in Peru. After Wednesday’s celebrations, it was only fair.

The Peruvian national team qualified for their first World Cup since 1982 by beating New Zealand 2-0 in Lima to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory in their inter-confederation playoff.

That victory sparked while celebrations in the Peruvian capital as president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski declared a national holiday on Thursday, while Chile’s seismology center revealed readings via phone applications which showed similar activity to an earthquake after Jefferson Farfan’s opening goal on Wednesday.

“It is confirmed that there is no natural earthquake activity in Lima. It seems the Peruvians’ excitement made the application activate,” Sismologia Chile said via their Twitter account.

In the lead up to the second leg with New Zealand (the first leg finished 0-0 in Wellington last week) Peru’s fans had set off fireworks outside New Zealand’s team hotel at 3 a.m. while military jets were also reported to have flown over the team hotel. Every little helps…

Take a look at the scenes below as Peru is back in the big dance for the first time in over 35 years.

