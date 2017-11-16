More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Wenger on Arsenal v Tottenham: We are not the underdogs

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
Arsene Wenger doesn’t believe Arsenal are the underdogs heading into Saturday’s North London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Despite Spurs finishing above rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table last season, Wenger pointed to that being the first time in 20 years they’d finished below Tottenham in the PL and brushed off talk of a power shift in north London.

Seeming slightly frustrated by the tone of questioning ahead of the game, Wenger doesn’t believe Arsenal are the underdogs.

“No. Not all all. No,” Wenger said. “Tottenham is a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that’s what we want to show. The real motivation for me is to do as well as we have the potential in the team. The target is not to compare to Tottenham.”

So, Arsenal is on the full defensive ahead of this game with goalkeeper Petr Cech also taunting Spurs ahead of the game and pointing towards their lack of trophies won over the pat few years despite their third and second place finishes in the PL.

The truth is, Tottenham have plenty of ground to catch up on Arsenal in terms of trophies, UEFA Champions League success and in terms of the last two decades of finishing below the Gunners. But, why can’t they continue to finish above Arsenal for the foreseeable future? With Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and others far from their peak, plus Mauricio Pochettino committed to the project at Spurs, everything is pointing towards Tottenham finishing above Arsenal for at least the next two seasons.

Maybe that’s what has Wenger and Co. riled up ahead of the massive NLD this weekend. Well, that and every pundit and neutral across the globe currently raving about Spurs young talent, manager, future new stadium and massive potential.

VIDEO: Peru celebrates reaching World Cup

Seleccion Peruana/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 16, 2017, 8:02 AM EST
Thursday was a national holiday in Peru. After Wednesday’s celebrations, it was only fair.

[ MORE: World Cup pots confirmed

The Peruvian national team qualified for their first World Cup since 1982 by beating New Zealand 2-0 in Lima to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory in their inter-confederation playoff.

That victory sparked while celebrations in the Peruvian capital as president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski declared a national holiday on Thursday, while Chile’s seismology center revealed readings via phone applications which showed similar activity to an earthquake after Jefferson Farfan’s opening goal on Wednesday.

“It is confirmed that there is no natural earthquake activity in Lima. It seems the Peruvians’ excitement made the application activate,” Sismologia Chile said via their Twitter account.

In the lead up to the second leg with New Zealand (the first leg finished 0-0 in Wellington last week) Peru’s fans had set off fireworks outside New Zealand’s team hotel at 3 a.m. while military jets were also reported to have flown over the team hotel. Every little helps…

Take a look at the scenes below as Peru is back in the big dance for the first time in over 35 years.

PST Survey results: Who should be the next USMNT coach?

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 11:34 PM EST
The results of PST’s Big American Soccer Survey are in, and our staff will be walking through the results of thousands of votes in a series of posts this week.

We didn’t realize you could acronymize it to BASS, or else we would’ve done it sooner. Our next BASS post deals with who should coach the USMNT.

We asked thousands of voters who should helm the U.S. men’s national team after October’s horrifying World Cup qualifying collapse, and there were plenty of write-ins apart from a very even vote.

David Wagner earned the most write-ins, but the variety of names mentioned was varied and wild: Caleb Porter, Thomas Tuchel, Slaven Bilic, Gregg Berhalter, Dominic Kinnear, Eddie Howe, Nick Mendola (not kidding, smart alecks).

Guus Hiddink, Rafa Benitez, Miguel Herrera, Oscar Pareja, Mike Petke, Berti Vogts, Tim Howard, Geno Auriemma (not kidding again).

But here are the four top vote getters:

4) Sam Allardyce — 13 percent — Please, no. No. For everyone who thinks his down-home English structure will get the job done, please remember that there are probably 10-15 guys just like him who are less abrasive and haven’t been fired in disgrace from a national team. Want to hate someone’s perception of your league, MLS fellas? Wait til you get a load of him.

3) Laurent Blanc — 14 percent — Late of PSG, the 51-year-old Blanc has experience in cleaning up a mess; When he took over France, the FFF suspended all 23 of the players who bombed out of the 2010 World Cup.

2) Tata Martino — 19 percent — Atlanta United’s guru is best known for leading Barcelona between 2013-14, but has wide international experience with Paraguay and Argentina.

1) Tab Ramos — 20 percent — Call it the Gareth Southgate corollary, albeit by a slim margin. The 51-year-old Ramos has 81 caps for the USMNT and plenty of background in leading the U-20s for several years. He also played in both MLS and abroad, with Segunda Division experience for two teams in Spain.

World Cup field, pots set for Russia

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 11:08 PM EST
The World Cup field is set with the completion of a pair of Wednesday interconfederation playoff second legs.

Hosts Peru and Australia held off New Zealand and Honduras, respectively to settle the pots for the Dec. 1 draw.

The pots set up some nefarious groups, call them Groups of Death if you will. Imagine Germany, Spain, Senegal, and Serbia. Or how about Brazil, Spain, Sweden, and South Korea.

That said, it also presents the chance for (bet on it, FIFA fans): Russia, Peru, Tunisia, Panama.

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

Peru tops New Zealand, lands final World Cup berth

AP Photo/Karel Navarro
By Nicholas MendolaNov 15, 2017, 11:07 PM EST
Jefferson Farfan’s first half goal and a terrific second half save from Pedro Gallese led Peru to a 2-0 home win and the final place in the 2018 World Cup.

Christian Ramos also scored for Peru, which earns its first World Cup berth since 1982 and gives CONMEBOL five teams in the World Cup.

Farfan, 33, laced a slightly-deflected offering past first half star Stefan Marinovic in in the 27th minute to give Peru the lead.

Still, New Zealand’s fate didn’t change much. The Kiwis would need an away goal to put them in Russia.

Second half sub Chris Wood of Burnley nearly provided it, but Gallese was wise to the threat.