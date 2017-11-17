Reports: Chris Coleman steps down with Wales to accept Sunderland job

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Chris Coleman has been a hot name in the managerial game after making noise with Wales at the 2016 EURO Championships.

It appears the 47-year-old is about to embark on a new adventure though, with several reports indicating that Coleman will take over at Sunderland, who currently plays in the English Championship.

BREAKING: Chris Coleman is set to take over at @SunderlandAFC after resigning as @FAWales boss. More soon on #SSN pic.twitter.com/eSv25RGVsz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 17, 2017

The Welsh FA revealed the following statement on Friday:

“We are extremely disappointed to see Chris’ tenure as Wales manager come to an end,” said Chief Executive Jonathan Ford.

“The FAW and Wales as a nation will be eternally grateful for the job he has done over the last six years as National Team Manager, from travelling the length and breadth of Wales outside of the media spotlight to talk to players and supporters, to guiding us to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

“We wish Chris the very best of luck for the future as he returns to club management, a desire for which he has always been honest and open about.”

The Black Cats currently sit dead last (24th place) in England’s second flight on 10 points through its opening 16 matches.

Sunderland finished the 2016/17 season at the bottom of the Premier League table, before being relegated ahead of the current campaign.

Coleman helped guide the Welsh to the semifinals at EURO 2016, where his side fell to eventual champions Portugal. The Welsh had never previously qualified for the European Championships and hasn’t reached the World Cup since 1958.