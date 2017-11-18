More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Bundesliga: Bayern running away (again) after slow start

Associated PressNov 18, 2017, 5:22 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich stretch its lead in the Bundesliga to six points with a 3-0 defeat of Bavarian rival Augsburg on Saturday.

It was the 500th league win for Jupp Heynckes as a player or coach and extends the 72-year-old’s winning start to eight games across all competitions since he returned for his fourth stint.

“That’s a surprise for me. I don’t bother with statistics and numbers,” Heynckes said on being told about his winning landmark. “But it’s an impressive number (500). I had a long career as a player, and now as a coach. It wasn’t planned.”

Heynckes was coaxed out of retirement to take over from the fired Carlo Ancelotti on Oct. 5. Bayern was trailing then-leader Borussia Dortmund by five points at the time. Now the side is nine points ahead of Dortmund, which hasn’t won in the league since Sept. 30, and six ahead of Leipzig, held to a draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal broke the deadlock after half an hour, swiveling to fire home the rebound from a difficult angle after Mats Hummels’s effort was blocked and the ball ricocheted off Niklas Suele.

Vidal turned provider seven minutes later, playing Lewandowski through on a counterattack to shoot past Marwin Hitz.

The Poland striker claimed his league-leading 13th goal of the season early in the second half with a perfectly struck volley to Joshua Kimmich’s precise long cross from the right.

Vidal headed against the crossbar just afterward before Bayern conserved energy for Wednesday’s Champions League game at Anderlecht.

The win stretched the side’s unbeaten record to 28 games at home.

Winless Cologne’s terrible start to the league continued with its 10th defeat in 12 games, while the discussion over video assistance in the league will continue after two mistakes by referee Felix Brych.

Daniel Brosinski’s penalty before the break was enough for a 1-0 win for Mainz against Cologne, but how it came about will ensure the controversy over video assistance goes on.

Brych pointed to the spot when Pablo De Blasis fell under Frederik Sorensen’s challenge. He then consulted the video assistant, who had the benefit of studying replays in Cologne, and stood by the decision – despite television showing that Sorensen made hardly any contact with the Mainz player.

Brych later sent off Mainz’s Giulio Donati for what he perceived as striking Leon Bittencourt after a tussle between the two. However, Bittencourt’s foot struck Donati in the face beforehand. Donati, who was lying on the pitch clutching his face, brushed the Cologne player away when he went to lift him up.

Following controversial decisions in previous games, the German soccer federation said video assistants were only to step in when there was “a clear wrong decision.”

Ten-man Leverkusen came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home against second-place Leipzig.

Timo Werner’s early penalty put the visitors in front before Leon Bailey equalized before the break.

The home side’s hopes took a blow when Benjamin Henrichs was sent off for handball on the line and Emil Forsberg scored the resulting penalty, but Kevin Volland equalized again with a quarter-hour remaining.

Wolfsburg defeated Freiburg 3-1 at home to give coach Martin Schmidt his first win after he started with seven draws.

On loan from Bayern, Serge Gnabry did brilliantly to set up Mark Uth for Hoffenheim’s injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw with visiting Eintracht Frankfurt.

PL roundup: Man Utd, Chelsea win big… but so do Man City

By Andy EdwardsNov 18, 2017, 4:34 PM EST
Get caught up on all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures — eight games, 26 goals scored…

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham HotspurFULL RECAP

Arsenal hit Tottenham twice in five minutes, just before halftime, en route to a spirits-lifting north London derby victory. Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring with a looping headed in the 36th minute, and Alexis Sanchez slammed home from close range in the 41st. Spurs’ chances were few and far between — and largely lacking in quality — as Mauricio Pochettino‘s side was held scoreless for the second time in three PL games.

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester CityFULL RECAP

The Man City buzzsaw just keeps spinning, with a neat and tidy 2-0 victory away to Leicester the latest — and 10th straight — impressive result for Pep Guardiola‘s side. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne got the goals, four minutes apart, either side of halftime, and City sealed up their seventh clean sheet in 12 games this season.

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle UnitedFULL RECAP

Paul Pogba‘s back after 10 weeks out with an injury, and Man United are a completely different team — it’s as simple as that. Newcastle went ahead through Dwight Gayle (assisted by DeAndre Yedlin) in the 14th minute, but Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling, Pogba and Romelu Lukaku each scored a goal as United roared back for a 4-1 victory.

West Bromwich Albion 0-4 ChelseaFULL RECAP

Eden Hazard scored twice, to go with single tallies from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso, and Chelsea leapfrogged Spurs for third place in the league table. West Brom’s winless skid, which began on Aug. 27, is now 10 games (three draws). The Baggies currently sit 17th in the PL, and will fall into the relegation zone if West Ham United beat Watford on Sunday.

Liverpool 3-0 SouthamptonFULL RECAP

Liverpool got a brace from Mohamed Salah and a third goal from Philippe Coutinho and cruised past Southampton and extend their current winning streak to three games, and close the gap between themselves and (now) Spurs to one point in the top-four race. Saints fell to 14th in the table, now just four points clear of the bottom-three.

Burnley 2-0 Swansea CityFULL RECAP

Burnley can’t believe their luck right now — both the fact that they’ve won three in a row and currently sit seventh in the table, level on points with Liverpool and Arsenal; and that Sean Dyche is still their manager and hasn’t been hired away. Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes scored the goals on Saturday. A visit from Arsenal next weekend is now a litmus test for the Clarets.

Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield TownFULL RECAP

Callum Wilson has scored goals by the boatload his entire career… when he’s been healthy. After two major knee injuries in the span of 18 months, Wilson is fully fit and has hopefully beaten away the injury bug. He bagged a hat trick against Huddersfield on Saturday, the second of his PL career. The Cherries now sit 13th, while David Wagner‘s Huddersfield has fallen to 10th.

Crystal Palace 2-2 EvertonFULL RECAP

In Saturday’s battle to see whose season could yet sink lower, 20th-place Crystal Palace blew a pair of one-goal leads to drop two points at home against 16th-place Everton. James McArthur scored in the first minute, but Leighton Baines equalized from the penalty spot five minutes later. Wilfried Zaha made it 2-1 to Palace in the 35th, but Oumar Niasse brought Everton level again in the 46th minute.

Mourinho delighted to have “engine of the team” Pogba back

By Andy EdwardsNov 18, 2017, 3:53 PM EST
One takeaway which has been made 100 percent clear — in case the first four games of the season weren’t enough — is this: Manchester United are, in every way imaginable, a different team when Paul Pogba is on the field.

[ RECAP: Pogba’s star (re)turn lifts United past Newcastle ]

Pogba returned to action on Saturday and paced Man United to a 4-1 thumping of Newcastle United. After the game, United manager Jose Mourinho wasted little time in pointing the finger as Pogba, acknowledging he’s the player that makes the Red Devils tick — quotes from the Express:

“Paul Pogba is different class. Paul and Nemanja Matic grew up together at the start of the season and are the engine of the team. It was in Paul’s hands, how many minutes to play until he began to feel fatigued. It was a great performance from him.

“I know that strikers depend on goals for confidence and happiness. I was really happy to see him score his goal.

“We go match to match — we can only play Manchester City twice in a season. In those games we will try to take points — outside of those fixtures we are not in control.”

As for another returning superstar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, we shouldn’t gloss over the fact that he returned from a torn ACL in just seven months. The original period for recovery was pegged at nine months.

“I am pleased for the three three points, the quality of our performance after Newcastle’s goal, that mentality to react without panic and in a positive way, and obviously the return of injured players is always nice, especially in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s case. His was such a dramatic injury. To see him back is a great emotion”

The gap between United and City is currently eight points, but 26 games remain. There is time, but Mourinho’s men can afford to drop very few points the rest of the way.

Man United 4-1 Newcastle: Pogba’s star (re)turn

By Andy EdwardsNov 18, 2017, 2:24 PM EST
  • Red Devils fall behind early
  • Pogba’s return: goal, assist
  • Gayle’s goal, Yedlin’s assist
  • Martial, Smalling flip the score before HT

It was like Paul Pogba hadn’t been away for even one day of the last 10 weeks, as the French superstar returned from a hamstring injury and inspire Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also returned from the torn ACL he suffered in April, making his first appearance in seven months — two months ahead of schedule — as a 77th-minute substitute.

Saturday’s rout wasn’t always straightforward and easy for Man United, as the final score might deceive.

Newcastle struck first in an action-packed, goal-filled first half. U.S. national team right back DeAndre Yedlin tallied his first assist of the PL season, as he sped to the end line and cut a low cross toward the penalty spot, finding the late-arriving Dwight Gayle for a gentle finish

The lead lasted 23 minutes, until Pogba marked his return to action with a delightful assist for Anthony Martial‘s equalizer. Pogba danced past Isaac Hayden, raced toward the end line and floated a delicate ball to the back post, where his compatriot headed home.

Right on the stroke of halftime, United went 2-1 up after Chris Smalling headed home Ashley Young‘s lofted cross to the back post. Smalling remained forward after a short corner Young acres of space to pick his head up and hit the right ball.

United required only nine minutes to double their lead, and it was Pogba, once again proving his worth to the side, who got the goal. Romelu Lukaku floated a cross to Marcus Rashford at the back post, and Rashford’s cushioned header dropped the ball into no-man’s land. Pogba reacted quickest. 3-1. Pogba’s back, and so is United’s swagger.

Seconds after Pogba was subbed — without incident — Lukaku pounced on Florian Lejeune‘s botched clearance inside his own penalty area and slammed a left-footed shot past Robert Elliot.

As exciting as the performance and result were, it was only enough to keep United on pace — eight points back — with Premier League leaders Manchester City, who also won on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp hails “perfect day” for Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2017, 12:39 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp has had far from an ideal week but his Liverpool side ruthlessly dispatched Southampton at Anfield to end it on a high note.

[ MORE: Liverpool batter Saints ]

Klopp was sent to hospital earlier this week when he felt unwell but the German coach was given a big boost as Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first half, which included a stunning opener, and Philippe Coutinho finished Saints off in the second half as the Reds eased to victory and stayed in touch with the chasing pack behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Klopp was happy with what he saw from his side after he was fit enough to be on the bench on Saturday.

“Difficult game, Southampton are a really good football side. It was an open game, we had more chances before we scored. We need to be patient in a lively way,” Klopp said. “The first goal, wow, I have nothing to do with the goal and the second was a fantastic pass and Mo Salah makes great runs. We could have scored more often but it was a perfect day for us.”

Klopp, 50, sees his side just three points off second place after 12 games of the Premier League season, while his side remain firm favorites to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

So far, so good.

Yes, Man City will take some catching (and a collapse of their own) but Liverpool’s aim should be to secure a second-straight top four finish and go from there.

With Sadio Mane, Salah, Coutinho and Roberto Firmino in the form they showed on Saturday, plus a fifth clean sheet in six PL games this season at Anfield, the defensive woes Klopp’s team have faced away from home this season aren’t troubling them at home.

Next up is Chelsea at home for Liverpool, which will be a supreme test of their newfound defensive solidity at home. Their results against title contenders this season have been up and down with a draw against Manchester United, hammerings at Tottenham and Man City and a thrashing of Arsenal at home.

Liverpool’s clash against top four rivals Chelsea is followed by five winnable games before they travel to Arsenal on Dec. 22.

Between now and then we will see if Liverpool’s season will amount to more than just a top four challenge. Saturday’s shellacking of a lackluster Southampton may have been “perfect” but a much tougher test awaits next week against a rejuvenated Chelsea side who have Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard purring in attack

Can Liverpool’s oft-fragile defense cope? We are about to find out.