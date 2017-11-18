More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Leicester 0-2 Man City: Cruise control

By Nicholas MendolaNov 18, 2017, 11:53 AM EST
Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus led Manchester City to an easy 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders have 34 points through 12 matches and lead second place Chelsea by nine points.

Leicester sits 12th with 13 points.

Claude Puel and Leicester City thought a man advantage was headed their way in the third minute when Vincent Kompany chopped down an on-goal Jamie Vardy, but only a yellow was shown to the Belgian center back.

More bad center back news came when John Stones pulled up with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

Positivity came via a terrific team goal to make it 1-0, as Leicester couldn’t get to the break unscathed by Man City. The 45th minute saw De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling move the ball through traffic for David Silva, who slid across for Jesus.

Oh, did Leicester nearly equalize, and were punished for not doing so.

Jamie Vardy’s header was punched clear by Ederson, and a rebound was pushed off the bar.

That when Man City countered with lightning precision. De Bruyne cued up a long diagonal for Leroy Sane, then ran to the top of the arc to recollect it, belting a shot past a flying Kasper Schmeichel.

Jesus almost had it 3-0 on a rebound moments later.

Sterling made a terrific rondo-esque pass through three defenders then darted forward to finish a 1-2 with Silva that Schmeichel punched out for a corner.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

By Nicholas MendolaNov 18, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
Paul Pogba returns for Manchester United, who welcomes Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes the bench for the Red Devils, which also has Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard as options.

Rafa Benitez will look to best his old nemesis with Dwight Gayle and Joselu up top.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Ibrahimovic.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy; Gayle, Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Mbemba, Diame, Aarons, Perez, Mitrovic.

Burnley 2-0 Swansea City: Clarets stay hot

By Nicholas MendolaNov 18, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
  • 29 total shot attempts
  • Cork scores
  • Barnes goal, assist

Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork scored to lead Burnley to a 2-0 win over visiting Swansea City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Barnes also had an assist as the Clarets kept pace with the Top Four chasers. With 22 points, Burnley is a point back of fourth and seven clear of eighth.

Swansea remains in the drop zone, with eight points.

Cork’s fine week continued following his England call-up, and he bested his old club to open the scoring, starting a move that Ashley Barnes and Robbie Brady advanced for Cork to head home from six yards. 1-0.

Barnes turned scorer for Burnley’s second, hammering a 19-yard ball past Lukasz Fabianski to make it 2-0.

 

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Reds rip Saints apart

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2017, 12:03 PM EST
  • Salah strikes twice
  • Coutinho adds another, Firmino goes close
  • Saints with 1 win in last 6 

Liverpool breezed past hapless Southampton to win 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Two first half goals from Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way and Philippe Coutinho finished off the Saints in the second half.

The victory marked Jurgen Klopp‘s first win against Southampton in the PL in his fifth attempt, while Southampton’s boss Mauricio Pellegrino is facing the reality of a relegation battle with Saints four points off the drop zone.

Liverpool sit in fifth place with 22 points after 12 games but are still 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool dominated early proceedings but Southampton held firm until a stunning opener arrived on the half hour mark.

Dusan Tadic gave the ball away as a Liverpool corner fell to him and the ball was swept over to the left where Salah curled home a stunning strike with his left foot to send Anfield wild and make it 1-0 to the home side.

Before the break a deserved second goal arrived and Salah was again on target to score his 14th goal in 18 games for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma for $45 million this summer. The Egyptian was played in on the left of the box and dinked the ball past Fraser Forster and in. Too easy.

In the second half Saints managed to keep Liverpool at bay, with Coutinho hitting the post but with 20 minutes to go Coutinho struck to put the result beyond doubt.

After good work from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino‘s initial effort was saved by Forster but Coutinho finished the follow up in front of the Kop.

Liverpool’s first win in five in the Premier League against Southampton was an emphatic one as Firmino went close late on but couldn’t grab the goal his performance deserved.

Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield: Wilson the hat trick hero

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • 3 PL wins in 4 for Bournemouth
  • Wilson bags hat trick, first PL goals since Jan. 3
  • Huddersfield without a away goal since opening day

10-man Bournemouth hammered Huddersfield Town 4-0 on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium as the Cherries played the entire second half without their captain Simon Francis.

Injury-plagued Callum Wilson scored a hat trick and Harry Arter added another as Eddie Howe‘s continue their rise up the table, while Huddersfield’s poor away form continues with no wins or goals away from home since their opening day win at Crystal Palace.

David Wagner‘s men had 70 percent of the possession and 20 shots but couldn’t find a way past Asmir Begovic on the South Coast.

With the win Bournemouth rise to 13th place in the table on 13 points, while Huddersfield stay in 10th place on 15 points.

The Cherries did most of the pressing early on but hardly threatened Huddersfield who hung on until midway through the first half.

Wilson then struck twice in a five-minute period, with his first Premier League goals of the season following his recovery from another long injury layoff.

His first (his first PL goal since Jan. 3) came from a corner as he flicked home a header after beating Aaron Mooy in the air. Huddersfield’s Florent Hadergjonaj was off the pitch during that corner after a heavy tackle which will sure to have angered David Wagner.

Wilson then made it 2-0 soon after and Wagner will have been unhappy with his defense as a free kick caught out the Terriers who were looking for offside and the English striker finsihed superbly to double his and Bournemouth’s tally.

Despite their two-goal lead, right on half time Bournemouth’s skipper Francis was sent off for a second yellow card after his late tackle on Rajiv Van la Parra as the Cherries faced the daunting prospect of playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Huddersfield threw everything at the hosts in their quest to get back into the game with Tom Ince denied by a wonderful block from Adam Smith, but the Terriers were vulnerable on the break and that’s how Bournemouth grabbed their third goal of the game.

Arter caught Scott Malone in possession and drilled home to give the Cherries all three points, a 3-0 lead and sealed a third Premier League win in their last four games.

And to put a bow on a fine display, Wilson completed is hat trick after great hold up play from Josh King. 4-0. Job done.