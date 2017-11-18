Leicester 0-2 Man City: Cruise control

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Stones limps off

Jesus makes it 1-0

De Bruyne scores beauty (video)

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus led Manchester City to an easy 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier League leaders have 34 points through 12 matches and lead second place Chelsea by nine points.

Leicester sits 12th with 13 points.

Claude Puel and Leicester City thought a man advantage was headed their way in the third minute when Vincent Kompany chopped down an on-goal Jamie Vardy, but only a yellow was shown to the Belgian center back.

More bad center back news came when John Stones pulled up with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

Positivity came via a terrific team goal to make it 1-0, as Leicester couldn’t get to the break unscathed by Man City. The 45th minute saw De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling move the ball through traffic for David Silva, who slid across for Jesus.

50 – Kevin De Bruyne has now had a hand in 50 @premierleague goals (16 goals, 34 assists). He has done this in 76 PL apps, which is the quickest by any out-and-out midfielder in the history of the competition. Wizard. pic.twitter.com/hNNYZZTyR5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Oh, did Leicester nearly equalize, and were punished for not doing so.

Jamie Vardy’s header was punched clear by Ederson, and a rebound was pushed off the bar.

That when Man City countered with lightning precision. De Bruyne cued up a long diagonal for Leroy Sane, then ran to the top of the arc to recollect it, belting a shot past a flying Kasper Schmeichel.

Jesus almost had it 3-0 on a rebound moments later.

Sterling made a terrific rondo-esque pass through three defenders then darted forward to finish a 1-2 with Silva that Schmeichel punched out for a corner.

