Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Reds rip Saints apart

Salah strikes twice

Coutinho adds another, Firmino goes close

Saints with 1 win in last 6

Liverpool breezed past hapless Southampton to win 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Two first half goals from Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way and Philippe Coutinho finished off the Saints in the second half.

The victory marked Jurgen Klopp‘s first win against Southampton in the PL in his fifth attempt, while Southampton’s boss Mauricio Pellegrino is facing the reality of a relegation battle with Saints four points off the drop zone.

Liverpool sit in fifth place with 22 points after 12 games but are still 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool dominated early proceedings but Southampton held firm until a stunning opener arrived on the half hour mark.

Dusan Tadic gave the ball away as a Liverpool corner fell to him and the ball was swept over to the left where Salah curled home a stunning strike with his left foot to send Anfield wild and make it 1-0 to the home side.

Before the break a deserved second goal arrived and Salah was again on target to score his 14th goal in 18 games for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma for $45 million this summer. The Egyptian was played in on the left of the box and dinked the ball past Fraser Forster and in. Too easy.

In the second half Saints managed to keep Liverpool at bay, with Coutinho hitting the post but with 20 minutes to go Coutinho struck to put the result beyond doubt.

After good work from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino‘s initial effort was saved by Forster but Coutinho finished the follow up in front of the Kop.

Liverpool’s first win in five in the Premier League against Southampton was an emphatic one as Firmino went close late on but couldn’t grab the goal his performance deserved.

