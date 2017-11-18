More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Reds rip Saints apart

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2017, 12:03 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Salah strikes twice
  • Coutinho adds another, Firmino goes close
  • Saints with 1 win in last 6 

Liverpool breezed past hapless Southampton to win 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Two first half goals from Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way and Philippe Coutinho finished off the Saints in the second half.

The victory marked Jurgen Klopp‘s first win against Southampton in the PL in his fifth attempt, while Southampton’s boss Mauricio Pellegrino is facing the reality of a relegation battle with Saints four points off the drop zone.

Liverpool sit in fifth place with 22 points after 12 games but are still 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Liverpool dominated early proceedings but Southampton held firm until a stunning opener arrived on the half hour mark.

Dusan Tadic gave the ball away as a Liverpool corner fell to him and the ball was swept over to the left where Salah curled home a stunning strike with his left foot to send Anfield wild and make it 1-0 to the home side.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Before the break a deserved second goal arrived and Salah was again on target to score his 14th goal in 18 games for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma for $45 million this summer. The Egyptian was played in on the left of the box and dinked the ball past Fraser Forster and in. Too easy.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ] 

In the second half Saints managed to keep Liverpool at bay, with Coutinho hitting the post but with 20 minutes to go Coutinho struck to put the result beyond doubt.

After good work from Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino‘s initial effort was saved by Forster but Coutinho finished the follow up in front of the Kop.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Liverpool’s first win in five in the Premier League against Southampton was an emphatic one as Firmino went close late on but couldn’t grab the goal his performance deserved.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 18, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba returns for Manchester United, who welcomes Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes the bench for the Red Devils, which also has Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard as options.

Rafa Benitez will look to best his old nemesis with Dwight Gayle and Joselu up top.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Ibrahimovic.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy; Gayle, Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Mbemba, Diame, Aarons, Perez, Mitrovic.

Burnley 2-0 Swansea City: Clarets stay hot

By Nicholas MendolaNov 18, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • 29 total shot attempts
  • Cork scores
  • Barnes goal, assist

Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork scored to lead Burnley to a 2-0 win over visiting Swansea City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Barnes also had an assist as the Clarets kept pace with the Top Four chasers. With 22 points, Burnley is a point back of fourth and seven clear of eighth.

Swansea remains in the drop zone, with eight points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Cork’s fine week continued following his England call-up, and he bested his old club to open the scoring, starting a move that Ashley Barnes and Robbie Brady advanced for Cork to head home from six yards. 1-0.

Barnes turned scorer for Burnley’s second, hammering a 19-yard ball past Lukasz Fabianski to make it 2-0.

 

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield: Wilson the hat trick hero

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 18, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • 3 PL wins in 4 for Bournemouth
  • Wilson bags hat trick, first PL goals since Jan. 3
  • Huddersfield without a away goal since opening day

10-man Bournemouth hammered Huddersfield Town 4-0 on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium as the Cherries played the entire second half without their captain Simon Francis.

Injury-plagued Callum Wilson scored a hat trick and Harry Arter added another as Eddie Howe‘s continue their rise up the table, while Huddersfield’s poor away form continues with no wins or goals away from home since their opening day win at Crystal Palace.

David Wagner‘s men had 70 percent of the possession and 20 shots but couldn’t find a way past Asmir Begovic on the South Coast.

With the win Bournemouth rise to 13th place in the table on 13 points, while Huddersfield stay in 10th place on 15 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Cherries did most of the pressing early on but hardly threatened Huddersfield who hung on until midway through the first half.

Wilson then struck twice in a five-minute period, with his first Premier League goals of the season following his recovery from another long injury layoff.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

His first (his first PL goal since Jan. 3) came from a corner as he flicked home a header after beating Aaron Mooy in the air. Huddersfield’s Florent Hadergjonaj was off the pitch during that corner after a heavy tackle which will sure to have angered David Wagner.

Wilson then made it 2-0 soon after and Wagner will have been unhappy with his defense as a free kick caught out the Terriers who were looking for offside and the English striker finsihed superbly to double his and Bournemouth’s tally.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ] 

Despite their two-goal lead, right on half time Bournemouth’s skipper Francis was sent off for a second yellow card after his late tackle on Rajiv Van la Parra as the Cherries faced the daunting prospect of playing the entire second half with 10 men.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Huddersfield threw everything at the hosts in their quest to get back into the game with Tom Ince denied by a wonderful block from Adam Smith, but the Terriers were vulnerable on the break and that’s how Bournemouth grabbed their third goal of the game.

Arter caught Scott Malone in possession and drilled home to give the Cherries all three points, a 3-0 lead and sealed a third Premier League win in their last four games.

And to put a bow on a fine display, Wilson completed is hat trick after great hold up play from Josh King. 4-0. Job done.

West Brom 0-4 Chelsea: Clinical Blues punish Pulis

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaNov 18, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Hazard bags brace
  • Fabregas with two assists
  • Morata, Alonso score
  • WBA winless since August

Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard assisted each other on a pair of first half goals as Chelsea battered hapless West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Hazard added a second, and Marcos Alonso also scored as Chelsea moved second on 25 points.

West Brom sinks 17th with 10 points, and will hit the drop zone if West Ham beats Watford on Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Salomon Rondon headed home within 10 minutes of kickoff, but was offside.

Tiemoue Bakayaoko turned Gareth McAuley off a Cesc Fabegas feed in the 14th minute, and pulled up lame before the corner kick.

Chelsea went ahead through Morata, who was well away from McAuley when he pushed an Hazard rebound past Ben Foster.

Hazard made it 2-0 in the 23rd, taking a deft flick from Morata and dancing around Foster to score into an open goal.

The boo birds were out at the Hawthorns come the 38th minute, as Alonso was unmarked at the back post for a clever finish of Fabregas’ too easy free kick.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Hazard looked to make it 4-0 in the 50th minute with a terrific dribble, but Foster denied him. Fabregas saw yellow for embellishment in a bid to finish the move.

Hazard did supply the fourth after another string-pulling pass from Fabregas and a deft touch allowed him some time to belt a ball past Foster.