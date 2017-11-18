Man United 4-1 Newcastle: Pogba’s star (re)turn

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Red Devils fall behind early

Pogba’s return: goal, assist

Gayle’s goal, Yedlin’s assist

Martial, Smalling flip the score before HT

It was like Paul Pogba hadn’t been away for even one day of the last 10 weeks, as the French superstar returned from a hamstring injury and inspire Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also returned from the torn ACL he suffered in April, making his first appearance in seven months — two months ahead of schedule — as a 77th-minute substitute.

Saturday’s rout wasn’t always straightforward and easy for Man United, as the final score might deceive.

Newcastle struck first in an action-packed, goal-filled first half. U.S. national team right back DeAndre Yedlin tallied his first assist of the PL season, as he sped to the end line and cut a low cross toward the penalty spot, finding the late-arriving Dwight Gayle for a gentle finish

The lead lasted 23 minutes, until Pogba marked his return to action with a delightful assist for Anthony Martial‘s equalizer. Pogba danced past Isaac Hayden, raced toward the end line and floated a delicate ball to the back post, where his compatriot headed home.

6 – Paul Pogba's last six Premier League appearances for @ManUtd (four goals, four assists). ⚽️ + 🅰️ (v Crystal Palace)

⚽️ (v West Ham)

⚽️ + 🅰️ (v Swansea)

❌ (v Leicester)

🅰️ (v Stoke)

⚽️ + 🅰️ (v Newcastle) Catalyst. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Right on the stroke of halftime, United went 2-1 up after Chris Smalling headed home Ashley Young‘s lofted cross to the back post. Smalling remained forward after a short corner Young acres of space to pick his head up and hit the right ball.

United required only nine minutes to double their lead, and it was Pogba, once again proving his worth to the side, who got the goal. Romelu Lukaku floated a cross to Marcus Rashford at the back post, and Rashford’s cushioned header dropped the ball into no-man’s land. Pogba reacted quickest. 3-1. Pogba’s back, and so is United’s swagger.

PogBACK with some new moves 😎#MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/2xO6rsmsrc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 18, 2017

Seconds after Pogba was subbed — without incident — Lukaku pounced on Florian Lejeune‘s botched clearance inside his own penalty area and slammed a left-footed shot past Robert Elliot.

As exciting as the performance and result were, it was only enough to keep United on pace — eight points back — with Premier League leaders Manchester City, who also won on Saturday.

