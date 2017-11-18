VIDEO: Merciless KDB strike puts Man City up two

3 PL wins in 4 for Bournemouth

Wilson bags hat trick, first PL goals since Jan. 3

Huddersfield without a away goal since opening day

10-man Bournemouth hammered Huddersfield Town 4-0 on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium as the Cherries played the entire second half without their captain Simon Francis.

Injury-plagued Callum Wilson scored a hat trick and Harry Arter added another as Eddie Howe‘s continue their rise up the table, while Huddersfield’s poor away form continues with no wins or goals away from home since their opening day win at Crystal Palace.

David Wagner‘s men had 70 percent of the possession and 20 shots but couldn’t find a way past Asmir Begovic on the South Coast.

With the win Bournemouth rise to 13th place in the table on 13 points, while Huddersfield stay in 10th place on 15 points.

The Cherries did most of the pressing early on but hardly threatened Huddersfield who hung on until midway through the first half.

Wilson then struck twice in a five-minute period, with his first Premier League goals of the season following his recovery from another long injury layoff.

His first (his first PL goal since Jan. 3) came from a corner as he flicked home a header after beating Aaron Mooy in the air. Huddersfield’s Florent Hadergjonaj was off the pitch during that corner after a heavy tackle which will sure to have angered David Wagner.

Wilson then made it 2-0 soon after and Wagner will have been unhappy with his defense as a free kick caught out the Terriers who were looking for offside and the English striker finsihed superbly to double his and Bournemouth’s tally.

Despite their two-goal lead, right on half time Bournemouth’s skipper Francis was sent off for a second yellow card after his late tackle on Rajiv Van la Parra as the Cherries faced the daunting prospect of playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Huddersfield threw everything at the hosts in their quest to get back into the game with Tom Ince denied by a wonderful block from Adam Smith, but the Terriers were vulnerable on the break and that’s how Bournemouth grabbed their third goal of the game.

Arter caught Scott Malone in possession and drilled home to give the Cherries all three points, a 3-0 lead and sealed a third Premier League win in their last four games.

And to put a bow on a fine display, Wilson completed is hat trick after great hold up play from Josh King. 4-0. Job done.

