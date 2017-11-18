West Brom 0-4 Chelsea: Clinical Blues punish Pulis

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Hazard bags brace

Fabregas with two assists

Morata, Alonso score

WBA winless since August

Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard assisted each other on a pair of first half goals as Chelsea battered hapless West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Hazard added a second, and Marcos Alonso also scored as Chelsea moved second on 25 points.

West Brom sinks 17th with 10 points, and will hit the drop zone if West Ham beats Watford on Sunday.

Salomon Rondon headed home within 10 minutes of kickoff, but was offside.

Tiemoue Bakayaoko turned Gareth McAuley off a Cesc Fabegas feed in the 14th minute, and pulled up lame before the corner kick.

Chelsea went ahead through Morata, who was well away from McAuley when he pushed an Hazard rebound past Ben Foster.

Hazard made it 2-0 in the 23rd, taking a deft flick from Morata and dancing around Foster to score into an open goal.

The boo birds were out at the Hawthorns come the 38th minute, as Alonso was unmarked at the back post for a clever finish of Fabregas’ too easy free kick.

3 – West Brom have conceded three first half goals in the Premier League for the first time since August 2015, when they did so against Chelsea. Repeat. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Hazard looked to make it 4-0 in the 50th minute with a terrific dribble, but Foster denied him. Fabregas saw yellow for embellishment in a bid to finish the move.

Hazard did supply the fourth after another string-pulling pass from Fabregas and a deft touch allowed him some time to belt a ball past Foster.

