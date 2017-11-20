Eibar routs Betis 5-0 to snap 8-game winless streak in Spain

MADRID (AP) Eibar routed 10-man Real Betis 5-0 in the Spanish league on Monday, ending an eight-match winless streak in all competitions.
Eibar hadn’t won since Sept. 15. It had lost six of its eight matches since then.
The hosts got on the board with an own goal by Betis defender Jordi Amat just six minutes in, and midfielder Gonzalo Escalante scored with a header near halftime.
Striker Charles Dias scored twice in the second half, and Sergi Enrich closed the scoring in front of less than 5,000 fans at Ipurua Stadium.
“We deserved a victory like this to help us regain our confidence,” Enrich said.
Betis played with 10 men from the 55th as Aissa Mandi was red-carded for the foul that prompted a penalty kick converted by Dias.
“It was difficult to recover after we went a man down and they scored the third goal,” Betis midfielder Joaquin Sanchez said.
Eibar remained 17th in the 20-team standings, just outside the relegation zone.
Betis, winless in three matches, dropped to ninth place.
Barcelona leads by four points over second-place Valencia.
