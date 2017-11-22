Europa League preview: Arsenal looks to wrap up Group H and more

While several teams have already booked their place in the knockout phase, the Europa League reaches its penultimate round on Thursday with many big matches in hand.

Of the two Premier League sides in the competition, only one will advance to the Round of 32, as Arsenal have all but assured themselves of the top spot in Group H. The Gunners can do so tomorrow with a win over Koln or a Red Star Belgrade defeat.

The other end of the spectrum features Everton, who has already been eliminated from reaching the next round after acquiring just one point in its first four matches.

European giants AC Milan can lock up a spot in the knockout phase on Thursday despite the club’s ongoing struggles in Serie A, while fellow Italian side Atalanta can move a step closer to the Round of 32 in Group E along with Lyon.

Here’s the full rundown of Thursday’s UEL matches.

Astana vs. Villareal — 11 a.m. ET

Konyaspor vs. Marseille — 1 p.m. ET

Rosenborg vs. Real Sociedad — 1 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Vitesse — 1 p.m. ET

Viktoria Plzen vs. Steaua Bucuresti — 1 p.m. ET

Lokomotiv vs. Copenhagen — 1 p.m. ET

Zenit vs. Vardar — 1 p.m. ET

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Vitoria — 1 p.m. ET

Athletic Bilbao vs. Hertha Berlin — 1 p.m. ET

BATE vs. Red Star Belgrade — 1 p.m. ET

Ostersund vs. Zorya — 1 p.m. ET

Koln vs. Arsenal — 1 p.m. ET

Nice vs. Zulte Waregem — 1 p.m. ET

Lugano vs. Beer-Sheva — 1 p.m. ET

Ludogorets vs. Istanbul — 3:05 p.m. ET

Braga vs. Hoffenheim — 3:05 p.m. ET

AEK vs. Rijeka — 3:05 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Austria Wien — 3:05 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. Apollon — 3:05 p.m. ET

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Slavia Praha — 3:05 p.m. ET

Sheriff vs. Zlin — 3:05 p.m. ET

Partizan vs. Young Boys — 3:05 p.m. ET

Skenderbeu vs. Dynamo Kyiv — 3:05 p.m. ET

Everton vs. Atalanta — 3:05 p.m. ET