Madrid defender Carvajal faces 2-game ban for seeking yellow

NYON, Switzerland (AP) Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is facing an additional two-match Champions League ban for deliberately getting a yellow card in a 6-0 win at APOEL.
UEFA said Wednesday it has charged Carvajal with “receiving a yellow card on purpose.”
UEFA’s disciplinary panel will judge the case on Dec. 7. The European soccer body’s disciplinary rules say a player trying to get a yellow or red card should get a two-game ban.
Carvajal was cautioned in the 90th minute in Cyprus on Tuesday for time-wasting at a throw-in.
His third yellow card in three Champions League games earned a one-game ban – at home against Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 6.
Madrid is certain to finish second behind Tottenham, making the final match essentially meaningless.
However, Carvajal now risks being suspended by UEFA for both games in the last 16 instead of beginning the knockout round with a clean disciplinary record.
Madrid has previously been in trouble with UEFA for deliberately triggering cards in a fifth group game in order to serve bans in the sixth and final game.
In the 2010-11 season, UEFA found then-Madrid coach Jose Mourinho guilty of misconduct for ordering two players, Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso, to get themselves sent off late in a game at Ajax. Four players, including Ramos and Alonso, were fined over that incident.
Wednesday featured a dream start for Celtic, however, the delirium didn’t last long for the Scottish side after Neymar and Co. stepped up their game.
Moussa Dembele had stunned PSG inside of the opening minute after finishing a well-designed corner kick. However, the final shot probably should’ve been handled by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
That was about all the excitement though for Celtic in the opening half, as Neymar decided to take matters into his own hands.
The Brazilian scored twice in a span of 13 minutes, before Edinson Cavani restored complete control for the home side in the 28th minute.
Updated: Kylian Mbappe brought the PSG advantage to 4-1 in the 35th minute as the hosts continue their impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign.
As you’ll see below, it doesn’t matter if Neymar is forced onto his weaker left foot, because well, his left foot is still pretty darn good.
And for good measure… Neymar added an assist to his total on this third PSG goal.
While he may not be one of the household names in Major League Soccer in terms of popularity, Laurent Ciman has easily become one of the league’s top defenders since coming to North America.
The Montreal Impact center back arrived on the MLS scene back in 2015, and has spent the last three seasons with the Canadian side.
In that span, Ciman has not only allowed those within the MLS ranks, but also with his native Belgium, to which he has earned various call ups to the national team recently. He is also on track to make the Red Devils squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Russia.
The 32-year-old has plans to remain with the Impact past 2018, when his contract expires, and Ciman says he hopes the club’s next manager — Remi Garde — will be able to assemble a quick turn around.
“My projects are based in the MLS. I have a year left with Montreal, and my goal is to extend my contract in North America after that,” said Ciman.
“Last season was disappointing, but I hope the new coach will give new momentum to the team.”
The Impact missed the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017 after the team lost nine of its last 10 regular season matches.
Celtic still have hope of advancing to the UEFA Europa League, but have a new feather in its cap regardless of whether they hold their table advantage on Anderlecht.
Moussa Dembele became the first UEFA Champions League player to score against Paris Saint-Germain, when he side-footed a first minute corner kick off PSG backstop Alphonse Aréola.
Neymar would score just eight minutes later to level the score at the Parc des Princes, but Celtic had its moment and PSG is no longer unbreached despite entering the match with 17 goals scored, conceding zero.
The 2017 CONCACAF Awards shortlist is up, and fan voting counts.
Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, and Christian Pulisic are among the nominees for Men’s Player of the Year. Philadelphia Union’s Jamaican backstop, Andre Blake, is also on the list along with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and others.
The Female Player of the Year is predictably American-heavy, with Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Becky Sauerbrunn, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, Sam Mewis, and Tobin Heath competing with a trio of international players.
Tim Howard is the only American up for Male Goalkeeper of the Year, though Blake is again in the running. The female side has American backstops Adrianna Franch, Alyssa Naeher, Ashlyn Harris, Jane Campbell, and Nicole Barnhart.
The full ballot, including Best XI, coaches, referees, and goals, is up for your votes here.