The 2 Robbies podcast: PL sides in the UCL, Pulis sacking and more

PSG-Celtic hogged most of the goals on Wednesday, but the action was wild across the day’s UEFA Champions League slate.

Group B now knows both of its sides that will advance into the Round of 16, but there will be plenty of drama on Matchday 6 as several other groups sort themselves out.

With PSG already knowing it would advance, Bayern Munich joined the French giants today after picking up a 2-1 win against Anderlecht. That didn’t stop the Parisians from putting on a show though, as Neymar and Co. put up a 7-1 drubbing of Celtic at the Parc des Princes.

That brings PSG’s goal total up to 24 in the group stage, which has well-surpassed Dortmund’s mark in the 2016/17 campaign (21).

Meanwhile, tight races in Groups A, C and D will see squads fighting in early December for the right to continue in this season’s competition.

Antoine Griezmann scored a massive goal for Atletico on the day to give Madrid side a 1-0 win over Roma, keeping the club’s UCL hopes alive. Atleti now sits just two points behind the Giallorossi with one match remaining.

Elsewhere, Juventus and Sporting CP will have an intriguing final matchday as the two sides currently sit one point between the other for the second position in Group D.

Group A

Basel 1-0 Manchester United

CSKA Moscow 2-0 Benfica

Table

1. Man United — 11 points (ADVANCED)

2. Basel — 9 pts +4 GD

3. CSKA — 9 pts -1 GD

4. Benfica — 0 pts (ELIMINATED)

Whichever team finishes higher (CSKA or Basel) will reach UCL Round of 16, while other team goes to Europa League.

Group B

Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munich

PSG 7-1 Celtic

Table

1. PSG — 15 pts (ADVANCED)

2. Bayern Munich — 12 pts (ADVANCED)

3. Celtic — 3 pts

4. Anderlecht — 0 pts (ELIMINATED)

Celtic and Anderlecht are both in contention for the third position, which would send either of them to the UEL knockout round.

Group C

Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea — RECAP

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Roma

Table

1. Chelsea — 10 pts (ADVANCED)

2. Roma — 8 pts

3. Atletico Madrid — 6 pts

4. Qarabag — 2 pts (ELIMINATED)

Either Roma or Atleti will advance on Matchday 6, with the former taking on Qarabag and the Spanish side facing Chelsea.

Group D

Juventus 0-0 Barcelona

Sporting CP 3-0 Olympiakos

Table

1. Barcelona — 11 pts (ADVANCED)

2. Juventus — 8 pts

3. Sporting CP — 7 pts

4. Olympiakos — 1 pt (ELIMINATED)

Juventus will take on Olympiakos on Matchday 6, while Sporting faces Barcelona for the right to move into the Round of 16.