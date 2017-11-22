VIDEO: Celtic’s 1st minute goal breaches PSG

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Wednesday featured a dream start for Celtic, however, the delirium didn’t last long for the Scottish side after Neymar and Co. stepped up their game.

Moussa Dembele had stunned PSG inside of the opening minute after finishing a well-designed corner kick. However, the final shot probably should’ve been handled by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Celtic have taken the early lead in Paris thanks to a 1st minute goal from Moussa Dembélé 😳 https://t.co/fUU3dURSio — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2017

That was about all the excitement though for Celtic in the opening half, as Neymar decided to take matters into his own hands.

The Brazilian scored twice in a span of 13 minutes, before Edinson Cavani restored complete control for the home side in the 28th minute.

Updated: Kylian Mbappe brought the PSG advantage to 4-1 in the 35th minute as the hosts continue their impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign.

As you’ll see below, it doesn’t matter if Neymar is forced onto his weaker left foot, because well, his left foot is still pretty darn good.

Well, that Celtic lead didn't last long… Neymar equalizes with his 6th goal in 6 UCL matches vs Celtic! https://t.co/CqSxsf5xCs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2017

Update: Neymar is still good. PSG lead Celtic 2-1 now. https://t.co/c8c5q9FZdu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2017

And for good measure… Neymar added an assist to his total on this third PSG goal.