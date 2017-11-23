Europa League, live: Arsenal, Everton in action

Two Premier League teams continue their UEFA Europa League journeys on Thursday in very different places.
[ LIVE: Follow Europa League games ]
The Gunners are already through to the Round of 32 and are looking to secure top spot in Group H, while Everton have nothing but pride to play for in Group E with the Toffees already eliminated.
Arsene Wenger will once again play Arsenal’s “B team” for their trip to German outfit FC Koln, while David Unsworth and Everton will aim to beat Italian side Atalanta at Goodison Park so they don’t finish bottom of their group.
Elsewhere some tasty games have been set up as everything is to play for in Group J with Ostersund, Zorya Luhansk, Athletic Bilbao and Hertha Berlin all still able to win the group. The same is possible in Group I with Red Bull Salzburg, Marseille, Konyaspor and Vitoria battling it out.
AC Milan and AEK Athens are battling it out for Group D, while Hoffenheim have their work cut out to make it out of Group C.
Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe.
Thursday’s Europa League schedule
Astana vs. Villareal — 11 a.m. ET
Konyaspor vs. Marseille — 1 p.m. ET
Rosenborg vs. Real Sociedad — 1 p.m. ET
Lazio vs. Vitesse — 1 p.m. ET
Viktoria Plzen vs. Steaua Bucuresti — 1 p.m. ET
Lokomotiv vs. Copenhagen — 1 p.m. ET
Zenit vs. Vardar — 1 p.m. ET
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Vitoria — 1 p.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao vs. Hertha Berlin — 1 p.m. ET
BATE vs. Red Star Belgrade — 1 p.m. ET
Ostersund vs. Zorya — 1 p.m. ET
Koln vs. Arsenal — 1 p.m. ET
Nice vs. Zulte Waregem — 1 p.m. ET
Lugano vs. Beer-Sheva — 1 p.m. ET
Ludogorets vs. Istanbul — 3:05 p.m. ET
Braga vs. Hoffenheim — 3:05 p.m. ET
AEK vs. Rijeka — 3:05 p.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Austria Wien — 3:05 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Apollon — 3:05 p.m. ET
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Slavia Praha — 3:05 p.m. ET
Sheriff vs. Zlin — 3:05 p.m. ET
Partizan vs. Young Boys — 3:05 p.m. ET
Skenderbeu vs. Dynamo Kyiv — 3:05 p.m. ET
Everton vs. Atalanta — 3:05 p.m. ET