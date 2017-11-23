Premier League clubs send Thanksgiving wishes to USA

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Premier League clubs have been spending today wishing their fans and followers in the USA a Happy Thanksgiving.

That’s nice of them.

With several clubs having strong connections to the U.S. via current or past players, plus ownership groups based in the States, the bond is close between the two nations.

Here’s how plenty of PL clubs sent their wishes across the Atlantic on Thursday. And, oh yeah, have a great day everyone!

Tottenham took a look back at their Stateside trip in the summer

Throwback to our last trip to 🇺🇸#HappyThanksgiving to all our fans celebrating today! #COYS pic.twitter.com/nNsNUvG9FZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2017

Everton saluted their former U.S. internationals with a moment to remember from Tim Howard

Man City went full on Fall

#HappyThanksgiving2017 to all of our American fans across the globe! 🦃 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EzPOcum3FG — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 23, 2017

Arsenal kept it simple

Wherever you are in the world, we'd like to wish a very happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today 😀 pic.twitter.com/uF1spPWrzS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 23, 2017

So did Southampton, albeit with a photo of a delicious turkey in the background very tempting…

We’re wishing a happy #Thanksgiving to all of our American followers! Have a great day 🇺🇸 #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/YovrQdJRKt — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 23, 2017

Stoke City have a strong band of American players over the years

Wherever you are in the world, Stoke City would like to wish a happy #Thanksgiving to all of our American followers, have a great day!🦃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lEThBhgCPi — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 23, 2017

Swansea’s American owners will have been pleased with this message

#HappyThanksgiving to all our fans in America and to all those celebrating across the world today! pic.twitter.com/XylVRFRBmV — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 23, 2017

Bournemouth sent their best wishes too