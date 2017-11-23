More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
After Week 12 and heading into Week 13, who are the best players in the Premier League following their displays last week?

Players from Manchester City and Chelsea dominate our rankings, with Arsenal and Liverpool also well represented.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
  3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
  4. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 3
  5. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry
  6. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – Up 3
  7. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
  8. David Silva (Man City) – Down 2
  9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 4
  10. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
  11. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 4
  12. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 3
  13. Kyle Walker (Man City) – New entry
  14. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
  15. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3
  16. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
  17. Richarlison (Watford) – New entry
  18. Ederson (Man City) – Up 1
  19. Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Up 1
  20. Jack Cork (Burnley) – New entry

Europa League, live: Arsenal, Everton in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
Two Premier League teams continue their UEFA Europa League journeys on Thursday in very different places.

The Gunners are already through to the Round of 32 and are looking to secure top spot in Group H, while Everton have nothing but pride to play for in Group E with the Toffees already eliminated.

Arsene Wenger will once again play Arsenal’s “B team” for their trip to German outfit FC Koln, while David Unsworth and Everton will aim to beat Italian side Atalanta at Goodison Park so they don’t finish bottom of their group.

Elsewhere some tasty games have been set up as everything is to play for in Group J with Ostersund, Zorya Luhansk, Athletic Bilbao and Hertha Berlin all still able to win the group. The same is possible in Group I with Red Bull Salzburg, Marseille, Konyaspor and Vitoria battling it out.

AC Milan and AEK Athens are battling it out for Group D, while Hoffenheim have their work cut out to make it out of Group C.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

Astana vs. Villareal — 11 a.m. ET
Konyaspor vs. Marseille — 1 p.m. ET
Rosenborg vs. Real Sociedad — 1 p.m. ET
Lazio vs. Vitesse — 1 p.m. ET
Viktoria Plzen vs. Steaua Bucuresti — 1 p.m. ET
Lokomotiv vs. Copenhagen — 1 p.m. ET
Zenit vs. Vardar — 1 p.m. ET
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Vitoria — 1 p.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao vs. Hertha Berlin — 1 p.m. ET
BATE vs. Red Star Belgrade — 1 p.m. ET
Ostersund vs. Zorya — 1 p.m. ET
Koln vs. Arsenal — 1 p.m. ET
Nice vs. Zulte Waregem — 1 p.m. ET
Lugano vs. Beer-Sheva — 1 p.m. ET
Ludogorets vs. Istanbul — 3:05 p.m. ET
Braga vs. Hoffenheim — 3:05 p.m. ET
AEK vs. Rijeka — 3:05 p.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Austria Wien — 3:05 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Apollon — 3:05 p.m. ET
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Slavia Praha — 3:05 p.m. ET
Sheriff vs. Zlin — 3:05 p.m. ET
Partizan vs. Young Boys — 3:05 p.m. ET
Skenderbeu vs. Dynamo Kyiv — 3:05 p.m. ET
Everton vs. Atalanta — 3:05 p.m. ET

Michael Bradley has strong views on Crew’s relocation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 11:20 AM EST
Michael Bradley didn’t hold back when asked about the Columbus Crew potentially being relocated to Austin, Texas, by their owner Anthony Precourt.

The captain of Toronto FC and the U.S. men’s national team had his every touch booed during TFC’s 0-0 Conference Final first leg draw at Columbus’ Mapfre Stadium on Tuesday and was asked afterwards about the uproar regarding the Crew’s possible relocation to a city over 1,200 miles away.

Bradley, 30, did not sit on the fence.

“Look, on one hand you feel for the small group of loyal supporters that they have who have been here since the beginning, who continue to support the team and come out week after week. On the other hand, you can’t deny the fact that things here have really fallen behind in terms of the atmosphere in the stadium, the quality of the stadium, what it’s like to play here,” Bradley said.

“I don’t know who’s at fault for that… there’s a lot going on, and I get that – and like I said, as an outsider I don’t know what that falls on. But again, the reality is just that as the league has continued to grow and grow – and this is not the only one, but this is one of a few markets that has not kept pace.”

Does Bradley have a point?

Looking at MLS in terms of average attendance over the past seven years since MLS expansion became rampant, Columbus’ highest average attendance was 17,125 in 2016. That was still over 4,000 below the league average, even if you believe attendance stats in MLS are vastly miscalculated in many markets with “tickets sold” included in many attendance figures.

For the 2017 regular season only Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas are drawing smaller crowds, on average, than Columbus’ average of 15,439, and there’s only a few hundred difference between those three clubs.

When you look at the somewhat recent arrivals of Seattle, Portland, Montreal, Vancouver, New York City FC, Orlando City and now Atlanta and Minnesota United into the league, you just can’t compare their strong attendance numbers with Columbus and other MLS ever-present franchises such as Colorado and Dallas.

Bradley, on one level, is spot on. There is a distinct, and obvious, difference from the clubs set up in MLS in 1996 who are still in MLS today and the stadium deals those who entered in MLS 2.0 and 3.0.

Of course, his comments will not sit well with Columbus’ fans who are fighting desperately with the #SaveTheCrew movement to keep their club in Ohio with Precourt, MLS and the City of Columbus no closer to an agreement about plans for a new stadium for the Crew in downtown Columbus.

Above all, this is about more than attendances. Plenty of MLS markets have struggled in the past, or are struggling right now, to attract new fans and many Columbus supporters believe having a new owner who has their heart set on keeping the team in the city and improving the team and situation is the key. It’s hard to blame them for wanting that and not rolling over just because their current owner wants to try something different.

This is a tricky situation to see a “winner” from, with Precourt the only one set to benefit if he successfully relocates the Crew to Austin and they become profitable and big crowds turn up.

The situation is an absolute mess and with reports suggesting only two gates were open for Columbus’ playoff game against Toronto on Tuesday to slow down fans entering the stadium, it is become an embarrassing situation for MLS, especially as it appears they had the agreement in place with Precourt for a potential relocation to Austin when he purchased the Crew in 2013.

Once again, what a mess.

Everton announce major step in bid for new stadium

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
Everton is edging closer to moving away from Goodison Park, their home since 1892.

The Toffees released a statement on Thursday saying they’ve exchanged contracts on a lease to buy the land at Bramley Moore Dock where they hope to build their new 60,000 capacity stadium.

It is believed the new stadium would cost over $400 million, while the total for regeneration work in the Bramley Moore area in north Liverpool could be over $7 billion.

The club and Liverpool City Council have worked together tirelessly to make this stadium plan a possibility after several failed attempts to build Everton a new home in the past.

Everton called it a “significant milestone” in their stadium move and added that the club “effectively now controls the land upon which a new stadium would be built.”

This is a huge moment for Everton and their owner Farhad Moshiri who has made building a new stadium his top priority since buying a 49.9 percent share of the club in February 2016.

Below are more details from the statement released by Everton, which you can read in full here.

Everton Stadium Development Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everton Football Club) and Peel Land and Property (Ports) Limited have formally signed an agreement for the Club to lease land at Bramley Moore Dock, Liverpool Waters.

The lease, which is conditional upon gaining planning consent for the proposed new stadium and securing funding for its construction, will run for a period of 200 years at a peppercorn rent.

The signing of the agreement is a significant milestone in the project and means Everton effectively now controls the land upon which a new stadium would be built. This follows several years of searching for a new site and is the culmination of an exhaustive search across the city.

Robert Elstone, Chief Executive at Everton Football Club, said: “Clearly, this is very positive news. Gaining control of the site was essential for us to be able to move forward with the next stages of the project – finalising the funding agreement with the Council and preparing for the submission of a planning application – both of which we hope to do in the new year. I’d like to thank Peel as well as Mayor Anderson and his colleagues at the Council for their support in getting us to this point.”

The proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock will be a catalyst for the £5.5bn regeneration proposals for North Liverpool which is set to be one of the largest and most transformational in the city’s history.

Premier League clubs send Thanksgiving wishes to USA

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 10:24 AM EST
Premier League clubs have been spending today wishing their fans and followers in the USA a Happy Thanksgiving.

That’s nice of them.

With several clubs having strong connections to the U.S. via current or past players, plus ownership groups based in the States, the bond is close between the two nations.

Here’s how plenty of PL clubs sent their wishes across the Atlantic on Thursday. And, oh yeah, have a great day everyone!

Tottenham took a look back at their Stateside trip in the summer

Everton saluted their former U.S. internationals with a moment to remember from Tim Howard

Man City went full on Fall

Arsenal kept it simple

So did Southampton, albeit with a photo of a delicious turkey in the background very tempting…

Stoke City have a strong band of American players over the years

Swansea’s American owners will have been pleased with this message

Bournemouth sent their best wishes too