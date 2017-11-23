More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@AllsvenskanSE

Report: Earthquakes to name Mikael Stahre as new manager

By Matt ReedNov 23, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The San Jose Earthquakes are prepared to hire a new manager, leaving Chris Leitch’s status with the club unknown moving forward.

[ MORE: Michael Bradley issues strong views on Crew’s potential relocation ]

ESPN FC is reporting that the Major League Soccer side will hire Swedish coach Mikael Stahre in the coming days, replacing Leitch. The story was first reported by Swedish outlet Expressen.

The 42-year-old has primarily spent his managerial career in Sweden, but has also coached teams in Greece and China.

The Earthquakes qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012 this season under Leitch, but were bounced in the first round by the Vancouver Whitecaps — 5-0.

Leitch, who formerly played for the Earthquakes in his MLS-playing days, finished 2017 as both the manager and technical director for the Western Conference club.

Pending Stahre’s hire, the Quakes will be on their third coach in a span of roughly five months after Dominic Kinnear had been previously fired by the team back in June.

Study to look at long-term health risks of playing soccer

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 23, 2017, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) A major study into whether soccer players are at risk of degenerative brain disease has been commissioned amid concerns that the sport’s authorities in England haven’t done enough to tackle the issue.

The Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association have appointed a research team, based in Scotland, to undertake a study entitled “Football’s Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk” from January 2018.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said it will be “one of the most comprehensive studies ever commissioned into the long-term health of former footballers” because “we feel compelled … to fully understand if there are any potential risks associated with playing the game.”

Researchers will address the question: “Is the incidence of degenerative neurocognitive disease more common in ex-professional footballers than in the normal population?”

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, video previews

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 1:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ready for Week 13 in the Premier League? Let’s do this.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Huddersfield vs. Manchester City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Manchester United vs. Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham vs. West Brom (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley vs. Arsenal (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Swansea City vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Southampton vs. Everton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

 

Newcastle United vs. Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Liverpool vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

West Ham vs. Leicester – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 13

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 1:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Week 13 of the Premier League season is almost upon us. The games just keep coming thick and fast.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Brom – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle Untied vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Chelsea – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Arsenal – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM

Europa League, live: Arsenal, Everton in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two Premier League teams continue their UEFA Europa League journeys on Thursday in very different places.

[ LIVE: Follow Europa League games ]

The Gunners are already through to the Round of 32 and are looking to secure top spot in Group H, while Everton have nothing but pride to play for in Group E with the Toffees already eliminated.

Arsene Wenger will once again play Arsenal’s “B team” for their trip to German outfit FC Koln, while David Unsworth and Everton will aim to beat Italian side Atalanta at Goodison Park so they don’t finish bottom of their group.

Elsewhere some tasty games have been set up as everything is to play for in Group J with Ostersund, Zorya Luhansk, Athletic Bilbao and Hertha Berlin all still able to win the group. The same is possible in Group I with Red Bull Salzburg, Marseille, Konyaspor and Vitoria battling it out.

AC Milan and AEK Athens are battling it out for Group D, while Hoffenheim have their work cut out to make it out of Group C.

Below is a look at the full schedule for Thursday’s games, while you can click on the link above to stay updated on all the action across Europe.

Thursday’s Europa League schedule

Astana vs. Villareal — 11 a.m. ET
Konyaspor vs. Marseille — 1 p.m. ET
Rosenborg vs. Real Sociedad — 1 p.m. ET
Lazio vs. Vitesse — 1 p.m. ET
Viktoria Plzen vs. Steaua Bucuresti — 1 p.m. ET
Lokomotiv vs. Copenhagen — 1 p.m. ET
Zenit vs. Vardar — 1 p.m. ET
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Vitoria — 1 p.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao vs. Hertha Berlin — 1 p.m. ET
BATE vs. Red Star Belgrade — 1 p.m. ET
Ostersund vs. Zorya — 1 p.m. ET
Koln vs. Arsenal — 1 p.m. ET
Nice vs. Zulte Waregem — 1 p.m. ET
Lugano vs. Beer-Sheva — 1 p.m. ET
Ludogorets vs. Istanbul — 3:05 p.m. ET
Braga vs. Hoffenheim — 3:05 p.m. ET
AEK vs. Rijeka — 3:05 p.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Austria Wien — 3:05 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Apollon — 3:05 p.m. ET
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Slavia Praha — 3:05 p.m. ET
Sheriff vs. Zlin — 3:05 p.m. ET
Partizan vs. Young Boys — 3:05 p.m. ET
Skenderbeu vs. Dynamo Kyiv — 3:05 p.m. ET
Everton vs. Atalanta — 3:05 p.m. ET