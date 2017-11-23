UEL roundup: AC Milan advances after big win; Arsenal, Everton fall

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Both Premier League sides fell in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League play, but for one side the result didn’t effect their progression into the next round.

Arsenal dropped a 1-0 result to Cologne, however, the Gunners still moved into the Round of 32 after their Group H counterparts, Red Star Belgrade and BATE Borisov settled for a scoreless draw.

Meanwhile, Everton’s 2017/18 woes continued on the day as the Toffees suffered a brutal 5-1 defeat at home against Serie A side Atalanta. The win secures Atalanta’s place in the knockout phase, along with fellow Group E club Lyon — who also won on Thursday.

AC Milan put up five goals of its own in a convincing win against Austria Wien, while Lazio, Nice and Red Bull Salzburg were among the other sides to move into the next round after picking up the necessary results.

Below are all of the scores from Thursday’s Europa League action.

Astana 2-3 Villareal

Konyaspor 1-1 Marseille

Rosenborg 0-1 Real Sociedad

Lazio 1-1 Vitesse

Viktoria Plzen 2-0 Steaua Bucuresti

Lokomotiv 2-1 Copenhagen

Zenit 2-1 Vardar

Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 Vitoria

Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Hertha Berlin

BATE 0-0 Red Star Belgrade

Ostersunds 2-0 Zorya

Koln 1-0 Arsenal

Nice 3-1 Zulte Waregem

Lugano 1-0 Beer-Sheva

Ludogorets 1-2 Istanbul

Braga 3-1 Hoffenheim

AEK 2-2 Rijeka

AC Milan 5-1 Austria Vienna

Lyon 4-0 Apollon

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-2 Slavia Praha

Sheriff 1-0 Zlin

Partizan 2-1 Young Boys

Skenderbeu 3-2 Dynamo Kyiv

Everton 1-5 Atalanta